If you’ve been unlucky enough to stumble on the conservative side of TikTok, chances are you’ve probably encountered the latest “trad wife” trend. The disturbing videos usually feature a cis straight white woman, longing for the ’50s — an era where some women could opt out of participating in the corporate working world and be stay-at-home mothers instead. The ’50s were a time when being a homemaker was the default career choice for women and there was no need, or option, for the “fairer” sex to go out into the workplace. At a time when the cost of living is at an all time high and inflation is affecting everything from the prices of our groceries to our dating life, it is no wonder why many are turning away from hustle culture and are yearning for a leisurely life in the woods.

