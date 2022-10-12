Read full article on original website
College basketball rankings: Saint Louis claims No. 22 spot in 247Sports countdown
The transfer portal makes being a mid-major coach one of the most stressful jobs in the country. Good thing St. Louis' Travis Ford is not acting like a regular mid-major. The Billikens head into 2022-23 with sky-high expectations. The roster is loaded with big-time difference-makers, and Saint Louis did not lose anyone to the transfer portal, even though star point guard Yuri Collins flirted with the idea of leaving. Saint Louis checks in at No. 22 in 247Sports' Top 25 countdown.
What your St. Louis high school says about you
If you live in St. Louis, you know the judgment you’ll face for this simple question. What high school did you attend? No one anywhere else can truly understand the effect your answer will have on how others view you. You are automatically seen as snobby basic rich or anything else. Here are a couple examples of what your St. Louis high school says about you.
Missouri Minute: Kansas City Chamber of Commerce opposes Amendment 4; St. Louis hotel employees fight to unionize
A St. Louis judge heard a lawsuit Wednesday from six attorneys general, including Missouri's Eric Schmitt, who want to block President Joe Biden's nearly $500 billion student loan forgiveness program. Schmitt argues that enacting the program results in the Missouri Higher Education Loan Authority losing revenue. Meanwhile, the Kansas City Chamber of Commerce publicly opposed Amendment 4, which mandates an increase in the Kansas City Police Department's budget and is set to appear on the ballot in November. The group argued that the responsibility of delegating funds to the department should fall to local leaders. And, employees at a large hotel in St. Louis are the latest to fight for unionization. Kick-start your Thursday with these stories and the rest of your business news below.
St. Louis Mayor to Join Reparations Event This Weekend
Mayor Tishaura Jones has supported providing reparations to Black St. Louisans in the past
A Street Racing Atrocity Happened in St. Louis
A serious warning for R&T readers: a person dies in this video. A person who should still be here, ensuring all their bills are paid, their family is doing well, and that their job is getting done. A person who had hopes, dreams and a stockpile of memories. That that person is no longer here isn’t a tragedy, it’s an atrocity.
St. Louis Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
St. Louis has a lot to offer. It's a vibrant, bustling metropolis with something for everyone. However, it also has its fair share of problems. Crime is one big issue facing the city.
Yep folks the Curder Burger is a reality at Culver’
ST. LOUIS — It started as an April Fool’s prank. Folks lined up for Culver’s Curder Burger, a creation of cheese curds centered on a burger. People petitioned Culver’s and not the Curder Burger is a real deal. Visit Culvers.com.
Tune in: County family to appear on ‘Family Feud’ game show
The Waites family of Festus will have their 15 minutes (and more) of fame when an upcoming episode of the “Family Feud” TV game show airs. Bryan and Stephanie Waites and three of their five children traveled to Atlanta in May to tape an appearance on the show. The results are under wraps until the episode airs, at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, on KDNL (Channel 30).
St. Louis Standards: La Pizza Is a Slice of New York in University City
The beloved restaurant has been bringing New York style pizza to St. Louis since 2003
Construction starts on Topgolf in St. Louis City’s Midtown
ST. LOUIS – Construction has started on a Topgolf in St. Louis City, Topgolf Entertainment Group announced Tuesday morning. The Midtown venue will be the second Topgolf in the St. Louis metropolitan area. The other venue opened in Chesterfield in 2018. This new venue will be three levels with 102 climate-controlled outdoor hitting bays. As […]
St. Louis finishes last in ‘safest US cities’ study
A new study measuring safety among dozens of US cities gives St. Louis a harsh ranking, last place.
Chef Zach White brings an inspired mix of French Country and Ozark cuisine to Café la Vie
Though they seem worlds apart, Ozark cuisine and French country cooking have a lot in common – according to chef Zach White, that is. White was recently brought on as the new executive chef for Café la Vie inside Le Méridien Clayton in St. Louis, where he's filled the menu with a distinct blend of the two cooking styles with a focus on local, sustainably sourced ingredients.
Hawaiian Bros readies to open
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Edwardsville's Hawaiian Bros restaurant is on the verge of opening. Tuesday evening showed a lot of cars in the parking lot and they did not belong to construction workers. It appeared to either be new employee training or a soft opening for family members and friends, not the general public.
Residents disgusted by eyesore weeds, trash at Dome downtown
There are concerns St. Louis could soon be embarrassed on a national stage.
Mehlville School District cancels classes Thursday
Students in the Mehlville School District get the day off.
Steve Ehlmann on The Record
ST. LOUIS, Missouri — St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann authored an op-ed calling for state lawmakers to rein in the City of St. Louis and reshape its governmental powers because "crime in the city hampers growth in the region." Ehlmann's proposal, published in the St. Louis Business Journal,...
The best food and drink events in St. Louis this weekend: Oct. 14-16
It's that time of year again…chili cook-off season. Sample chilis from the best of the best at Schlafly's Full Moon Festival or in downtown Alton, Illinois, this weekend. If chili's not your thing, don't worry; you can take part in St. Louis Taco Week, a pop-up pumpkin patch at City Foundry STL and much more this weekend.
Body found outside a north St. Louis home
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Police were called to the 4700 block of Wren to investigate a possible homicide. The victim’s body was found in the front yard. There are about 30 evidence markers on the porch and in the yard. This is a developing story. More details will...
Scrapyard closing after catalytic converter sting
Police say it’s one of the largest crackdowns yet on the St. Louis area’s black market for stolen catalytic converters.
New Chesterfield indoor slide park to open soon
Slick City Action Park is an all-ages indoor action park and party venue that has slides and air courts.
