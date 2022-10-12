Read full article on original website
Two Men's Determination to Solve the Green River MurdersSam H ArnoldSeattle, WA
Learn to Forge in One Beginner Friendly ClassMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
Meet the most elusive fugitive in American historyIngram Atkinson
4 Great Seafood Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
The largest commercial marine tradeshow on the West Coast is back in SeattleDoug StewartSeattle, WA
KUOW
A neighborhood ice rink says goodbye after 60 years
This week Seattle says goodbye to an ice skating rink that's been around for generations. Owners of the Highland Ice Arena in Shoreline say it’s a bittersweet end for the family business. Days before the place closes for good, Highland Ice Arena has the familiar hum of a neighborhood...
Seattle Wakeboarder Killed By Boat Pulling Him On Lake Washington, Cops Say
The 42-year-old victim died from his injuries, according to authorities.
secretseattle.co
This Winter In Seattle May Be Pleasantly Mild
Winter in Seattle typically isn’t too bad but if you really hate the cold, we have good news for you. The forecast for this winter in the Pacific Northwest is wet and mild. According to The Old Farmer’s Almanac, Americans will see one of two very different winters depending on where in the country they live. One part of the country is expected to see a very frigid, snowy winter while other regions can expect a wet and mild winter. Most of the US will be colder than normal this winter—but that may not be the case for the Pacific Northwest.
secretseattle.co
The Top 10 Most Haunted Places In Seattle
Seattle is a nearly 200 year old city, so it stands to reason that it has accumulated some ghost stories (and maybe even some actual ghosts) over the decades. In honor of spooky season, we compiled our own research and experiences to bring you Secret Seattle’s picks for the most haunted places in Seattle. Then we also asked our followers on Instagram for their suggestions. In the end we wound up with quite a comprehensive list.
Eclipse, the Seattle dog who rides the bus by herself, dies
Eclipse, the Seattle dog who took a bus by herself to go to the park, has died, according to her official Facebook page. According to mymodernnet.com, Eclipse started riding the bus in 2015, where she took the bus downtown to the dog park, making friends and getting exercise, before taking the bus back home.
Doorbell cam catches fireball shooting through Seattle sky
A doorbell camera in Seattle captured a fireball as it flared across the evening sky.
4 Great Seafood Places in Washington
If you live in Washington and you like going out with your friends and family members from time to time, then keep one reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Washington that are known for serving exquisite food, made with high-quality ingredients and served in nicely decorated places.
southseattleemerald.com
OPINION | My Experience Being Married to a South Seattle Teacher
I’m married to a Seattle Public Schools teacher with over two decades of service. In that time, she has been a positive force in the lives of hundreds of kids and a champion for the historically under-resourced community where she teaches. She has been steadfast in her role, despite working for a district marked by disarray, high turnover, and a strangely disdainful attitude toward the very teachers in its employ.
KUOW
When is someone going to turn on the rain around Washington?
October has been warmer and drier than typical Northwest fall weather. Now, it might finally be time to cover up the BBQ, get out your boots, and install fresh wipers — rain is showing up on the forecast. Starting Oct. 19, the National Weather Service says Washington will be...
seattlemet.com
The Best New Restaurants of 2022
Restaurant-wise, this year started slow—no surprise in the face of so many challenges—then gathered serious steam. Ascendant chefs and savvy veterans enriched our days with pupusas, seafood, various approaches to sushi, and some bangin’ Filipino-style fried chicken. Everything feels different this year…except our never-ending obsession with pizza.
seattlemag.com
Sound House: This home in Seattle’s Magnolia neighborhood offers views of Puget Sound, for a family to rival the Bradys
This article originally appeared in the September/October 2022 issue of Seattle Magazine. For nearly two decades, Brandon Ebel dreamed of building a compound in a modern steel and concrete style. He found a steep double lot in Magnolia with a plateau featuring a satisfying 360-degree view of Seattle, but he...
secretseattle.co
The 20 Best Breakfast Spots In Seattle That Will Turn You Into A Morning Person
Of course you are. After all, there’s nothing like a cozy stack of pancakes to get your day off to a good start. Keep scrolling for 20 Seattle restaurants that serve up waffles, eggs, bagels, and more hearty breakfast foods. Although we love coffee shops (it’s Seattle, after all), we limited this list to places where you can sit down and enjoy some hot breakfast with your caffeine. We’re not just talking about weekend brunch, either; all of these spots offer breakfast on weekday mornings.
rentonreporter.com
Diving into some pub grub at The Local 907 in downtown Renton
Anthony Bourdain once said that there was something special about enjoying cold beer in the afternoon at a mostly empty pub, and evidently, he was not the only one who felt that way. There were several groups of people enjoying cold beer, good food and each other’s company when I...
q13fox.com
Seattle, Tacoma rank among least safe U.S. cities, study finds
SEATTLE - Seattle and Tacoma rank among the least safe major cities in the U.S., according to a study by WalletHub. Of a list of 182, Seattle ranks no. 148 and Tacoma ranks no. 158. The methodology used does not just revolve around crime—WalletHub reports it compares three categories across...
KING-5
Dare not to stare at Seattle's 'Crash Corner'
SEATTLE — Life is rarely dull at the corner of crash and crunch. "The corner is fast and dangerous," said resident Joy Hollingsworth. 23rd Avenue East and East John Street is one of Seattle’s most-watched intersections, thanks to Hollingsworth. "I just care about the community," she said. Hollingsworth...
Seattle’s Most Coveted Street Has a Gorgeous $3.9 Million Home for Sale
If you love old houses, this Seattle home built in 1915 is gorgeous inside and out. Take a walk back in time with this beautiful home that's for sale in Seattle. One of my favorite websites on Facebook is "For Love Of Old Houses" and when I saw this beauty, I had to post about it.
Washington Examiner
Residents in San Francisco and Seattle more likely to consider moving: Poll
Residents in San Francisco and Seattle are more likely to say they are considering moving away than any other major city in the country, likely in part due to rising crime rates and homelessness, according to a new study. About 7.6% of people living in San Francisco say they want...
40 English labs rescued from overwhelmed eastern Washington breeder
MONROE, Wash — Dozens of dogs were rescued from a breeder in eastern Washington Wednesday and brought to shelters in western Washington. The breeder apparently reached out for local assistance, but because so many shelters are full, help wasn't available until things got out of hand. Pasado's Safe Haven...
Chronicle
Man Killed in Lake Washington Wakeboarding Accident
A 42-year-old man wakeboarding in Lake Washington died Tuesday afternoon after he was hit by the boat towing him in an apparent accident, police said. Police and fire units responded to reports of an injured person who was about 100 yards from the shore at the 4300 block of Hunts Point Road at about 4:35 p.m., the Mercer Island Police Department said in a news release.
The Superficial
Is Aldi Coming To Seattle Or Washington State? – Everything You Need to Know
Is it great news that Aldi is coming to Seattle? People residing in Seattle must be happy after hearing this. Hold your horses! Before celebrating the news, you should know if it is real. Is it just a rumor or real? If not Aldi, does Aldi have any plans of opening its store anywhere in Washington? Some may also wonder Is Aldi Coming To Seattle Or Washington State? You may have several queries like this. Reading this article can clarify your doubts and queries related to the Aldi store opening in Washington State.
