ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
meridianlasso.org

Golf season concludes with a third place finish at states

On Oct. 11, the Meridian golf team competed in the VHSL Class 3 state championship at Stonehenge Golf & Country Club in Richmond. The team placed third with an overall score of 324. Lord Botetourt and Abingdon placed ahead of Meridian, shooting 318 and 306 respectively. In the individual championship, sophomore Noah Peng placed sixth, shooting a 76.
RICHMOND, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia College Basketball
Local
Virginia College Sports
City
Richmond, VA
Richmond, VA
Sports
City
Atlantic, VA
Local
Virginia Basketball
Richmond, VA
College Basketball
Richmond, VA
Basketball
Richmond, VA
College Sports
Local
Virginia Sports
State
Oklahoma State
Henrico Citizen

Nominations open for second annual RVA Sports Awards

Nominations are open for the second annual RVA Sports Awards. Organizers are looking for the best athletes, leaders, and fans in the Metro Richmond community. People can nominate others or themselves through Dec. 1 by clicking here. Winners will be honored at the RVA Sports Awards at Altria Theater Feb. 4.
RICHMOND, VA
Virginia Business

Forvis promotes exec to Richmond market leader

Fran Randall previously was with Dixon Hughes Goodman. Forvis, the new top 10 accounting firm formed by the merger this year of Charlotte, North Carolina-based Dixon Hughes Goodman LLP and Springfield, Missouri-based BKD CPAs & Advisor, has promoted Fran Randall to Richmond market leader. Randall will represent the company in...
RICHMOND, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fran Dunphy
Person
Jacob Gilyard
Person
Keith Dambrot
Virginia Business

HCA Virginia names new Parham Doctors’ Hospital CEO

HCA Virginia has named Allyssa Tobitt as CEO for its Richmond-based Parham Doctors’ Hospital. Tobitt will take on the role effective Nov. 7, according to a news release. She is currently chief operating officer at Reston Hospital Center, where she planned and coordinated the development of Tysons Emergency, an emergency room, on the organization’s campus. She has worked at the Reston hospital since Aug. 2021, according to her LinkedIn account.
RICHMOND, VA
Virginia Business

Former commerce secretary returns to Williams Mullen

Former Virginia Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball is returning to his former law firm, Williams Mullen. Ball rejoined Williams Mullen on Oct. 10 as of counsel in its corporate section, supporting and serving the firm’s Economic Development Team and aiding clients with business expansion needs. He’ll be based in the firm’s Richmond office.
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Depaul University#Duquesne University#Wofford College#Flyers#Second Team#Mongolian#Vcu Rams
richmondmagazine.com

Welcome to the Club

Don’t expect live music and dancing at Supper Club at 417 N. Ridge Road in Henrico’s Tuckahoe neighborhood. But be prepared to find chef-prepared meals, artisan cheese, fresh meats and seafood, and plenty of Southern fried chicken. Led by chef and proprietor Carlisle Bannister, the neighborhood market pays homage to the traditional 1960s supper club Bannister’s grandfather ran in downtown Richmond. The shop opened in May, and the idea came to fruition after Bannister and his wife, Christy Dobrucky, began making food for their neighborhood during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
RICHMOND, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Local 4-H youth thrive at State Fair of Virginia Livestock Show

More than 20 Pittsylvania County youth competed in the State Fair of Virginia Livestock Show in Doswell Sept. 28 through Oct. 2. Participants exhibited sheep, goats, hogs and cattle, and put their knowledge to the test on species-specific skill-a-thon contests. Showing livestock is a positive, educational and fun experience, but...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Seton Hall University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
Sports
Villanova University
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
richmondmagazine.com

Richmond Food News: Oct. 13-19

Home to Southern fried chicken, a butcher counter and a bit of everything edible, Supper Club opened earlier this year in Tuckahoe and is gaining a wide fan base for its prepared foods and charcuterie boards. Helmed by chef Carlisle Bannister and wife Christy Dobrucky, the neighborhood market’s name was inspired by a supper club Bannister’s grandfather operated downtown in the 1960s. (Richmond magazine)
RICHMOND, VA
Axios

Richmond Times-Dispatch subscription woes

The Richmond Times-Dispatch shed nearly 50,000 subscribers over the last 10 years. Driving the news: The disclosure comes via an annual notice the U.S.Postal Service requires periodicals to publish every October in order to qualify for discount postage. What’s happening: The RTD’s latest report shows the number of print subscribers...
RICHMOND, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy