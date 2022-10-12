Read full article on original website
Did Grimes get surgically implanted elf ears? She shared a post-op photo
Grimes shared a post-op photo. The Canadian singer, known for her provocative attitude and passionate interest in Artificial Intelligence and alien life, uploaded a photo on her Twitter that showed her all bandaged up. RELATED: Grimes clears the record on her relationship with Elon Musk ...
Madonna Locks Lips with Dominican Rapper Tokischa in New Music Video for Remix of 2005's 'Hung Up'
Madonna is putting a modern, raunchy twist on her 2005 classic "Hung Up" — and her fans are eating it up!. On Tuesday, the Queen of Pop released the music video for "Hung Up on Tokischa," a remix of the Confessions on the Dance Floor hit with Dominican rapper Tokischa — who Madonna's seen locking lips with on multiple occasions throughout the video.
Baz Luhrmann Confirms Britney Spears Remix of ‘Viva Las Vegas’ Could Be On Its Way Soon
There could be more new music from Britney Spears on the way. Baz Luhrmann says that he’s working on releasing the fan-favorite “Viva Las Vegas” remix from his recent film Elvis, which fuses Elvis Presley’s “Viva Las Vegas” with Spears’ 2003 hit, “Toxic.”
Sade Is Working On New Music And Fans Are Eagerly Waiting
Sade is working on new music at Miraval Studios in Provence, France which is owned by Brad’s Pitt and producer Damien Quintard.
thebrag.com
Taylor Swift praises Lana Del Rey: “I am such a massive fan”
Taylor Swift’s new album, Midnights, will feature a collaboration with Lana Del Rey, and it’s unclear if pop music fandom will be able to handle the aftermath. With just over one week until her 10th studio album finally drops, Swift took to social media to reveal more about the Lana-featuring track ‘Snow on the Beach’.
BET
Sade Is Recording New Music
According to Billboard, the singer and her band have been recording at Miraval Studios in Correns, France. “You could feel the love that she and the band had for this place,” said Damien Quintard, French producer and composer, who co-operates Miraval Studios. Sade hasn’t released an album in 12...
I made a TikTok account to share my normal life as a dad. Then people started thinking I was Logan Paul, and everything changed.
A 34-year-old Iowa dad named Rodney Petersen set up a TikTok account in 2020, but viewers started mistaking him for controversial Youbter Logan Paul.
NME
Girl In Red shares new song ‘October Passed Me By’, produced by Aaron Dessner
Girl In Red has shared a new single produced by The National‘s Aaron Dessner – listen to ‘October Passed Me By’ below. The track, announced last week, serves as the long-awaited sequel to 2018 single ‘We Fell In Love In October’, and follows the singer’s 2021 debut album. ‘If I Could Make It Go Quiet’.
nrgmediadixon.com
Taylor Swift releases curated “pen” Apple Music playlists, books ‘Fallon’ appearance
A few weeks ago, while accepting the Songwriter of the Decade award from the Nashville Songwriters Association International, Taylor Swift revealed that she likes to think of her lyrics as falling into three separate categories: Fountain Pen Songs, Quill Pen Songs and Glitter Gel Pen Songs. Now, she’s personally curated three Apple Music Playlists illustrating this concept.
Meghan Trainor 'Feels Like A True Icon' Debuting New Music On 'Candy Crush'
Trainor talked with iHeartRadio about the music video for her new single "Made You Look" debuting exclusively in the 'Candy Crush Saga' app.
NME
Wonho deals with a breakup in music video for ‘Don’t Regret’
South Korean soloist Wonho has released his second single album, ‘Bittersweet’, alongside a music video for title track ‘Don’t Regret’. The new visual sees Wonho navigating the fallout of a breakup – calling his ex in an attempt to make amends and looking back at her leaving him for good – and later ending with Wonho walking away from the apartment they used to share.
High School review – it’s Tegan and Sara: the grungy teenage years
You don’t need to be fans of the Canadian indie-pop twins to enjoy this touching and heartfelt look at queer adolescence – but it might help
talentrecap.com
‘AGT’ Golden Buzzer Singer Sara James Covers Billie Eilish, Releases New Version of “My Wave”
America’s Got Talent standout Sara James has made her way to Spotify’s studio to re-record one of her original songs. Spicing up this collaboration even more, the Polish singer also covered her favorite Billie Eilish track. Sara James Drops Two Spotify Singles. The 14-year-old songstress didn’t waste the...
xpn.org
Riverby’s new video for “Birth by Sleep” is playful and casually subversive
The band is playing Underground Arts this Saturday alongside Mannequin Pussy as a part of Philly Music Fest. Philly pop-punkers Riverby just dropped a music video for “Birth by Sleep” from Absolution, their album released earlier this year on Take This To Heart Records. In a statement to Brooklyn Vegan, frontperson August Greenberg described the song as being about “how much of a shared experience it is for non-men to find themselves at the center of someone’s fantasies and projection.”
Kid Cudi gets skateboarding lessons from pro skater Tony Hawk
Kid Cudi got a couple skateboarding lessons from pro skater Tony Hawk. Both shared videos of their lessons together to social media.
Top 10 Joss Stone Songs That Deserve a Revisit
Joss Stone was emblematic of the different musical tastes found in the U.S. and the U.K. in the mid-’00s. Much like Amy Winehouse, Stone’s throwback sensibilities and soulful vocals quickly made her a familiar face on the charts back home in England while it conversely limped into the U.S.
Tom DeLonge Thanks Matt Skiba For Keeping Blink-182 'Alive And Thriving'
DeLonge said the band wouldn't be where it is today without Skiba to "save the day."
Raye review – a matter-of-fact masterclass in poignant pop
The singer-songwriter fuses comedy and candour for a night of acoustic songs that tell the story of her remarkable career and escape from the mainstream pop machine
The FADER
Blink-182 return with new song “Edging”
Earlier this week Blink-182 announced that Tom DeLonge is back in the band after a seven year absence and that they will spend 2023 on a huge global tour. Today the pop-punk trio complete the comeback with new song "Edging," the classic line-up's first new material together since 2011 album Neighborhoods. Check it out below. The new song precedes an album, also due in 2023.
