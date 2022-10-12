ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor Swift praises Lana Del Rey: “I am such a massive fan”

Taylor Swift’s new album, Midnights, will feature a collaboration with Lana Del Rey, and it’s unclear if pop music fandom will be able to handle the aftermath. With just over one week until her 10th studio album finally drops, Swift took to social media to reveal more about the Lana-featuring track ‘Snow on the Beach’.
Sade Is Recording New Music

According to Billboard, the singer and her band have been recording at Miraval Studios in Correns, France. “You could feel the love that she and the band had for this place,” said Damien Quintard, French producer and composer, who co-operates Miraval Studios. Sade hasn’t released an album in 12...
Girl In Red shares new song ‘October Passed Me By’, produced by Aaron Dessner

Girl In Red has shared a new single produced by The National‘s Aaron Dessner – listen to ‘October Passed Me By’ below. The track, announced last week, serves as the long-awaited sequel to 2018 single ‘We Fell In Love In October’, and follows the singer’s 2021 debut album. ‘If I Could Make It Go Quiet’.
Taylor Swift releases curated “pen” Apple Music playlists, books ‘Fallon’ appearance

A few weeks ago, while accepting the Songwriter of the Decade award from the Nashville Songwriters Association International, Taylor Swift revealed that she likes to think of her lyrics as falling into three separate categories: Fountain Pen Songs, Quill Pen Songs and Glitter Gel Pen Songs. Now, she’s personally curated three Apple Music Playlists illustrating this concept.
Wonho deals with a breakup in music video for ‘Don’t Regret’

South Korean soloist Wonho has released his second single album, ‘Bittersweet’, alongside a music video for title track ‘Don’t Regret’. The new visual sees Wonho navigating the fallout of a breakup – calling his ex in an attempt to make amends and looking back at her leaving him for good – and later ending with Wonho walking away from the apartment they used to share.
Riverby’s new video for “Birth by Sleep” is playful and casually subversive

The band is playing Underground Arts this Saturday alongside Mannequin Pussy as a part of Philly Music Fest. Philly pop-punkers Riverby just dropped a music video for “Birth by Sleep” from Absolution, their album released earlier this year on Take This To Heart Records. In a statement to Brooklyn Vegan, frontperson August Greenberg described the song as being about “how much of a shared experience it is for non-men to find themselves at the center of someone’s fantasies and projection.”
Top 10 Joss Stone Songs That Deserve a Revisit

Joss Stone was emblematic of the different musical tastes found in the U.S. and the U.K. in the mid-’00s. Much like Amy Winehouse, Stone’s throwback sensibilities and soulful vocals quickly made her a familiar face on the charts back home in England while it conversely limped into the U.S.
Blink-182 return with new song “Edging”

Earlier this week Blink-182 announced that Tom DeLonge is back in the band after a seven year absence and that they will spend 2023 on a huge global tour. Today the pop-punk trio complete the comeback with new song "Edging," the classic line-up's first new material together since 2011 album Neighborhoods. Check it out below. The new song precedes an album, also due in 2023.
