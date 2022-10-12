The band is playing Underground Arts this Saturday alongside Mannequin Pussy as a part of Philly Music Fest. Philly pop-punkers Riverby just dropped a music video for “Birth by Sleep” from Absolution, their album released earlier this year on Take This To Heart Records. In a statement to Brooklyn Vegan, frontperson August Greenberg described the song as being about “how much of a shared experience it is for non-men to find themselves at the center of someone’s fantasies and projection.”

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO