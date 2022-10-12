Read full article on original website
‘I Knew Something Was Wrong’: Anthony Rapp Testifies at Kevin Spacey Civil Trial
Actor Anthony Rapp testified about the 1986 incident at the center of his lawsuit against Kevin Spacey on Friday in a Manhattan courtroom on the second day of the civil trial. Rapp, who was 14 at the time of the alleged encounter with a 26-year-old Spacey, first alleged in 2017 that Spacey groped his buttocks and forced himself on him during a party in 1986. In 2020, Rapp filed his lawsuit under New York’s Child Victims Act, which allows victims of childhood abuse to bring lawsuits over alleged crimes even after they’ve fallen outside the statute of limitations. On Friday, Rapp...
SheKnows
Bold & Beautiful Comeback Will Shed Light on Quinn’s Sudden Sayonara
Breaking up is hard enough do without the person who’s breaking up with you leaving not only you but town without a word of explanation as to why. So understandably unlucky-in-love Bold & Beautiful hunk Carter is determined to find out what prompted lovergirl Quinn to bail on their relationship and flee L.A. like she’d just seen her face was on a post-office Wanted poster. And next week, he may finally get some answers to his questions, Soap Opera Digest reports.
Paul Newman Reveals Heartbreak Over Son's Addiction in Memoir: 'Never Thought It Would Be Fatal'
"Many are the times I have gotten down on my knees and asked for Scott's forgiveness," Paul Newman wrote in a new posthumous memoir, out Tuesday Fourteen years after the death of Paul Newman, there's a lot the world never knew about the legendary — and complicated — actor. In a new posthumous memoir, Paul Newman: The Extraordinary Life of an Ordinary Man, he dives deep into his own psychological makeup and the tragic loss of his son Scott, who died from a drug and alcohol overdose...
Bill Gates and 15 More Rich People Who Won’t Leave Money to Their Kids
Having rich and famous parents comes with its perks -- which can include a sizable inheritance. But some business people and celebrities aren't looking to pass on their riches to their kids. Instead,...
KIDS・
‘Luckiest Girl Alive’ Writer Jessica Knoll Opens Up About Revisiting Her Past Trauma: “I Knew This Was Going To Be Difficult”
Jessica Knoll, the novelist behind the New York Times bestselling novel The Luckiest Girl Alive, returned to write the script for the film adaptation, even though it meant revising her past trauma. The film begins streaming October 7, 2022 on Netflix and follows Ani FaNelli who lives a dreamy New York City life with a cushy editorial job and an upcoming Nantucket wedding. Things begin to unravel after Ani is contacted by the director of a crime documentary who’s investigating an incident that affected her in high school – an incident that hits close to home for the author. In 2016,...
Do The Bold And The Beautiful Fans Really Think Thomas Has Changed For The Better?
"The Bold and the Beautiful" character Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) is certainly a player that a lot of people have had to keep their eye on for one reason or another. There's no doubt that many viewers recall the story behind Thomas falling in love with a mannequin or all the things he's done in the past — like when he first started getting creepily obsessed with Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) or punched his father Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Ridge) in the face, as detailed by Soaps. But he's also shown some redeeming qualities, too. He's displayed a lot of interest in wanting to raise his son Douglas Forrester full-time again, so much so that even fans have been clashing over his new custody battle with Hope.
Shantaram review – Eat Pray Love with added hunk? Disappointingly not
Not even Charlie Hunnam constantly taking his top off can save Apple TV+’s new thriller about an ex-convict in Bombay. And don’t get me started on the accents
‘I Love You, You Hate Me’ Review: Darkness Behind Barney the Dinosaur
In an era of true crime documentaries and a society obsessed with dark secrets, it’s only fitting for a documentary to finally come out about one of the most beloved children’s television series of all time: Barney & Friends. Barney the purple dinosaur took families hostage with its messages of unconditional love, support, and friendship… or at least that’s what the documentary I Love You, You Hate Me wants us to believe.
Yes, Netflix's chilling new series 'The Watcher' is based on a true story. Here's what really happened to the Broaddus family.
In 2018, New York Magazine published an article about one family's terrifying experience with a mysterious "Watcher." Now, it's been adapted into a show on Netflix.
I made a TikTok account to share my normal life as a dad. Then people started thinking I was Logan Paul, and everything changed.
A 34-year-old Iowa dad named Rodney Petersen set up a TikTok account in 2020, but viewers started mistaking him for controversial Youbter Logan Paul.
Raymundo Pitches Business Idea to Barbara Corcoran & She Loved It
Barbara Corcoran shared some real estate and job advice + she heard Shark Tank style pitches from the show!
Paul Newman Looks Back on Son’s Death in Posthumous Memoir
Before his death, Hollywood icon Paul Newman discussed the grieving process he went through after losing his son. In 1978, Scott Newman, also an actor, died from a drug and alcohol overdose at only 28 years old. In a memoir published after his death, Newman detailed the heartbreak he felt, Fox News reports.
I’m stuck in a miserable and futile existence | Ask Philippa
Difficult feelings should be welcomed, say Philippa Perry. They can help us find out what changes we need to make
Kirkus Reviews
Paul Newman Book Reveals Racy Details of Marriage
In a posthumous memoir, Paul Newman says that his wife Joanne Woodward turned him into a “sexual creature,” People magazine reports. Newman wrote about his marriage to Woodward in The Extraordinary Life of An Ordinary Man, a memoir being published next week by Knopf. The book was assembled by editor David H. Rosenthal from tape-recorded conversations the actor conducted with close friend Stewart Stern. A critic for Kirkus praised the book’s “intimate reflections on an extraordinary life steeped in sadness.”
Wuthering Heights, Emily Brontë and the truth about the ‘real-life Heathcliff’
When Emily Brontë published Wuthering Heights in 1847 under the pseudonym Ellis Bell, outraged Victorian critics deemed it savage, indecent and immoral. One described it as “a compound of vulgar depravity and unnatural horrors”. After Brontë’s death, when the novel began to find success, many were surprised...
EW.com
Park Chan-wook invented Decision to Leave's tragic ending decades ago
Warning: This article contains spoilers for Decision to Leave. Filmmaker Park Chan-wook crafted the devastating ending of Decision to Leave, his newest film (out today), decades before he became a director. In the romance mystery, Park Hae-il and Tang Wei play doomed love interests, a detective and his murder suspect,...
Review: Anthony D’Amato Makes a New Masterpiece
Anthony D’Amato/At First There Was Nothing/Blue Rose Music. Anthony D’Amato is not only an exceptional songwriter, but he’s also a reliable artist as well. Over the course of his career, he’s delivered a steady string of outstanding albums that beg attention, especially from those who recognize talent and ability when they hear it. That’s no small claim; after all, there are plenty of talented singer/songwriters that qualify for special attention. However given D’Amato’s extraordinary skillset, he begs extra attention.
Washington Examiner
The comfort of the murder mystery
How many ways are there to ask “whodunit?” As far as Hollywood is concerned, the question cannot be asked often enough. In recent years, producers and studio bosses have found unexpected box-office riches in the seemingly antiquated genre of the whodunit, that instantly recognizable variation of the murder mystery in which clues, hints, and bits of evidence about a crime coalesce into a pleasingly complete resolution.
TVOvermind
Documentary Review: Albert Fish: In Sin He Found Salvation
It’s been said more than once that evil takes a lot of forms, but sometimes it chooses an appearance that can fool people in the most efficient but diabolical of ways. Without going into too much detail, the story of Albert Fish is one of those that a lot of people probably don’t know. After learning a little more about it, thanks to this documentary, it’s fair to say that some folks would never want to know just how evil a person can be. So many individuals are convinced that they’ve heard the worst stories, been around the worst people and that there are no surprises left to be had any longer, but too many of these individuals dig just deep enough to be shocked and titillated by what they find without ever going deeper to see what truly vile secrets some human beings hide. From Ed Gein to Ted Bundy and everything in between, there are killers and sadists aplenty to capture the attention of those who enjoy the morbid tales that are recounted when the lives of the most disturbed individuals are retold, but Albert Fish is one of those that is by far and large one of the most disturbing.
