Read full article on original website
Related
Netflix fans are calling chilling new true crime documentary 'best show of the year'
With Dahmer topping Netflix charts, true crime is the order of the day, but it's a documentary about a submarine murder that's being hailed as the 'best show of the year'. Into the Deep was released on the steaming platform on 30 September, initially premiering back in 2020, and the true crime documentary is receiving rave reviews so far.
TikTok users horrified as Jeffrey Dahmer victim "polaroid challenge" goes viral following Netflix series
Netflix's Jeffrey Dahmer series influenced a terrifying TikTok trend that's gained millions of views
NME
Mother of Jeffrey Dahmer victim condemns Netflix series: “It didn’t happen like that”
The mother of Toney Hughes, one of the many men murdered by Jeffrey Dahmer, has condemned the recently released Netflix series about the serial killer. Speaking to The Guardian, Shirley Hughes said that she hadn’t seen all of Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, which focused one of its 10 episodes on her son. However, she concluded that the events depicted “didn’t happen like that,” before questioning how such a show came to be made.
Jeffrey Dahmer’s defense attorney recalls first meeting with serial killer: ‘I felt like Clarice Starling in The Silence of the Lambs’
Wendy Patrickus, who was once Jeffrey Dahmer’s defense attorney, opens up about working on behalf of the serial murderer in a new documentary. Conversations With A Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes will air on Netflix on 7 October in the UK and in the US. Patrickus participated in the documentary, directed by Joe Berlinger, to discuss the case and her involvement in Dahmer’s legal team.
RELATED PEOPLE
Popculture
Best Horror Movies on Netflix
Spooky season is upon us, and as the days grow shorter and the nights grow longer, it's the perfect time to settle down inside under the covers with a horror movie. As the countdown to Halloween 2022 begins, horror movie viewing season is underway, and Netflix is packed to the brim with an impressive horror catalogue sure to conjure up more than just a few screams.
‘He had to be restrained’: Sacheen Littlefeather said John Wayne was behind the ‘most violent moment’ in Oscars history
Sacheen Littlefeather‘s death has prompted a wave of tributes to the actor and activist, arguably best known for her 1973 Oscars speech. At the ceremony, Littlefeather appeared in Marlon Brando’s place to reject his Academy Award for Best Actor, for his performance in Francis Ford Coppola’s The Godfather. Standing onstage in front of the biggest stars of Hollywood, the 26-year-old instead delivered a speech condemning the film industry’s poor representation of Native American people. She also highlighted the events at Wounded Knee, South Dakota, where a massacre of Native Americans took place in 1890, and where protests were taking...
Conversations With A Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes: 6 Things To Know Before You Watch The Netflix Docuseries
Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes explores the "Milwaukee Cannibal" and his crimes; here's what to know about it before you watch...
How true-crime series 'A Friend of the Family' gets right what 'Dahmer' got wrong
Peacock's "A Friend of the Family," a true-crime series about a child predator, is far more sensitive and respectful than Netflix's "Dahmer."
IN THIS ARTICLE
Chilling new documentary about ‘Barney and Friends’ is here to shatter illusions for all ’90s kids
There isn't a human being who came of age in the '90s who doesn't immediately recognize the giant purple dinosaur in that photo. And while many of us have, at best, fond memories of Barney & Friends, or, at worst, mildly annoying memories, a new Peacock documentary about the show looks downright...disturbing.
Christian Bale says he was paid 'the absolute minimum they were legally allowed to pay me' for his breakout role in 'American Psycho'
The actor told GQ that times were so tough around when he was crafting the now iconic role that his house was on the verge of being repossessed.
A crew member on the set of Netflix's Jeffrey Dahmer series said the trailer gave her PTSD after she was treated 'horribly' on set
Kim Alsup kept being mistaken for her other Black coworker and told the Los Angeles Times the experience was "exhausting."
ComicBook
Dahmer Dethroned as #1 Netflix Series by New Thriller
Ever since it premiered, the new Netflix original series DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story starring Evan Peters has been a monster hit on the streamer. In the time since the show has debuted it has wracked up hundreds of millions of hours of streams and has become the #2 most-watched English-language show of all-time on Netflix. With about three weeks under its belt it's more surprising that it was still the #1 streaming series on Netflix, but now the show has fallen down the official Daily Top 10 with the release of another new series...another Ryan Murphy thriller, The Watcher.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Netflix’s ‘Luckiest Girl Alive’ slammed for not adding ‘trigger’ warning to Mila Kunis film
Netflix's viewers are suggesting the company add a "trigger" warning to a new thriller, "Luckiest Girl Alive," starring Mila Kunis. The film, based on the 2015 novel by Jessica Knoll, includes disturbing scenes of sexual violence, surviving a gang rape and a horrific high school shooting. "Luckiest Girl Alive" focuses...
Netflix Trending Movies And Shows On October 11, 2022
What movies and TV shows are trending on the Netflix Top 10 for Tuesday, October 11, 2022?
Popculture
Netflix Fans Demand Trigger Warning for New Movie
The new Netflix movie starring Mila Kunis has been another success for the streamer, but it's not without its critics. Luckiest Girl Alive is based on the novel by Jessica Knoll and centers on a woman who endured a series of traumatic events as a teenager, from surviving a school shooting to being gang-raped at 14. Although the movie has an R rating, some viewers were completely unprepared for the level of violence and are demanding a trigger warning be added.
‘Gunsmoke’ Actor James Arness Once Played the Creature in a Sci-Fi Classic Monster Movie
Before James Arness landed his lead role as Matt Dillon in 'Gunsmoke,' he starred as the creature in one of the most iconic sci-fi movies of all time.
Harper's Bazaar
The 20 Best Horror Movies on Prime Video
Whether you're a huge horror fan, or you only watch scary movies on Halloween with your hands over your eyes, there's literally something for everyone in this genre. From popular franchises that just won't quit to the classic films that started huge trends, there's no better time to explore the spookiest movies that are streaming right now. Here, we round up 20 of the best horror movies available on Prime Video right now, that will have you repeating "Candyman" three times while looking in the mirror.
wegotthiscovered.com
A bloodthirsty drama from an iffy filmmaker is now Netflix’s second-most popular show of all time
Do Bad Guys finish first? Or second? According to last week’s Netflix statistics, the streaming service’s second-biggest hit ever is a biopic of one of the most notorious serial killers of all time. Not only has Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story logged 205.33 million hours of viewing time worldwide it’s also finally scored an unmistakable hit for Ryan Murphy — and perhaps justified the company’s $300 million deal that was inked in 2018.
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Exception’ on Netflix, Bringing Sci-Fi Horror to the Uncanny Valley
When it comes to anime and CG, the two often go together like oil and water. They make for some decidedly off-putting results that make for strained viewing. Exception is an interesting case, though. It includes character designs from one of the most hallowed artists in the gaming and anime world, Yoshitaka Amano, except it doesn’t use traditional animation to bring them to life. Instead, this sci-fi horror yarn relies on animation that brings Flash or the recently-animated Arcane to mind for strange, hyper-stylized humans on a spaceship looking for a suitable replacement for Earth. In this case, the strange aesthetic works in the show’s favor, and an intriguing first episode and all-star voice cast make it one to watch.
Digital Trends
After Dahmer: best serial killer movies and TV shows to watch
Americans seem to fear and love serial killers in equal measure. How else to explain us huddling, stricken, around a neverending deluge of movies, shows, novels, podcasts, true crime non-fiction, and even video games that constantly puts these (mostly) men and their bloody deeds front and center? Our latest national obsession is the Netflix miniseries, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, which has already become one of its biggest hits. (Although given that so many people inexplicably equate Netflix with streaming — or even television itself — and given the streamer’s persistent dearth of premium content, I wonder if anything semi-compelling and suitably buzzy would instantly become a huge hit for it.)
Comments / 0