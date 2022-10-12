ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Former NFL Quarterback's Son Turned Himself In Wednesday

The son of a former NFL quarterback who backed up John Elway in two Super Bowls has turned himself in following a fatal hit-and-run this month. Walter Andrew Brister IV, the son of former NFL quarterback Walter Andrew "Bubby" Brister III, has been arrested for a hit and run incident that took place in Baton Rouge near LSU. He reportedly struck a pedestrian on Saturday and turned himself in on Wednesday.
Tom Brady Believes He’s Lost Super Bowls Due To Missed Calls

Not that it’s at all a rarity, but Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady got a call to go in his favor in last Sunday’s win over the Atlanta Falcons. Grady Jarrett sacked Brady late in the fourth quarter on a key third down, but the Falcons defensive lineman was whistled for an atrocious roughing the passer penalty.
NFL Issues Statement After Latest Deshaun Watson Allegation

Just when we thought all of the off-the-field issues with Deshaun Watson were finally done for good, a new allegation has emerged. A new sexual misconduct civil suit has been filed against Watson for an incident that took place during a massage in 2020. Watson is currently serving an 11-game suspension after settling on a punishment with the NFL for previous near-identical allegations.
Stephen A. Smith Doesn't Think 1 NFL Team Gets Enough Respect

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith went to bat for one NFC team on First Take earlier today. Speaking with his colleagues Damien Woody and Dan Orlovsky, Smith said the 4-1 New York Giants aren't getting their just due. "They don't get enough respect. I'm going to be the first to say...
NFL Addresses Latest Deshaun Watson Lawsuit

Deshaun Watson is facing lawsuit number 26 since this all began after another accuser came forward. To this point, Watson has settled 23 of those lawsuits, one was dropped and two will continue. The National Football League released a small statement on the news. “Watson’s status remains unchanged. We will...
Jim Boeheim: ‘You can say what you want about the Big Ten. They sucked in the tournament’

Syracuse basketball head coach Jim Boeheim didn’t hold back on Friday, taking a shot at the Big Ten and the conference’s underwhelming show in last season’s NCAA Tournament. Last season, the Big Ten didn’t have a men’s team in the Final Four, with just one team making the Elite Eight and two advancing to the Sweet 16. It was a dismal showing from a conference that many throughout the regular season called the best in college basketball. A Big Ten team hasn’t won the NCAA Tournament since William Henry Harrison was president. The last Big Ten team to win the NCAA Tournament...
