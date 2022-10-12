At long last, Noah Cyrus is ready to officially introduce herself. Six years after she launched her music career with the single “Make Me (Cry),” the 22-year-old singer-songwriter’s debut studio album, The Hardest Part, arrived on Friday. When I point out to her on a recent Zoom call how unbelievable it is that she’s maintained a steady stream of music during the past six years without ever releasing a proper album, Cyrus agrees while attempting to explain: There were “inner conflicts with past teams,” she says, and then things got put on the back burner while she prioritized her “mental...

MUSIC ・ 28 DAYS AGO