Noah Cyrus on ‘The Hardest Part’ and Her Unflinching Story of Recovery
At long last, Noah Cyrus is ready to officially introduce herself. Six years after she launched her music career with the single “Make Me (Cry),” the 22-year-old singer-songwriter’s debut studio album, The Hardest Part, arrived on Friday. When I point out to her on a recent Zoom call how unbelievable it is that she’s maintained a steady stream of music during the past six years without ever releasing a proper album, Cyrus agrees while attempting to explain: There were “inner conflicts with past teams,” she says, and then things got put on the back burner while she prioritized her “mental...
Madonna Locks Lips with Dominican Rapper Tokischa in New Music Video for Remix of 2005's 'Hung Up'
Madonna is putting a modern, raunchy twist on her 2005 classic "Hung Up" — and her fans are eating it up!. On Tuesday, the Queen of Pop released the music video for "Hung Up on Tokischa," a remix of the Confessions on the Dance Floor hit with Dominican rapper Tokischa — who Madonna's seen locking lips with on multiple occasions throughout the video.
Billie Eilish, Harry Styles, Ariana Grande Helped Register 145,000 Voters Ahead of Midterms
Political pop stars are doing their part in the forthcoming midterm elections by partnering with the non-profit voter registration organization HeadCount to boost voter turnout. The organization has reportedly registered more than 145,000 voters this year thanks to key campaigns with Harry Styles, Ariana Grande, Megan Thee Stallion, Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Panic! At The Disco, David Byrne, Anderson .Paak, Tinashe, Bonnie Raitt, Dave Matthews Band, Dead & Company, Paramore, and more. “We’re joined at the hip with the music industry,” executive director Andrew Bernstein shared in a statement. One of their latest partnerships incentivized pop fans to register to...
Sade Is Recording New Music
According to Billboard, the singer and her band have been recording at Miraval Studios in Correns, France. “You could feel the love that she and the band had for this place,” said Damien Quintard, French producer and composer, who co-operates Miraval Studios. Sade hasn’t released an album in 12...
Eminem in talks to play Glastonbury and join the Arctic Monkeys at Worthy Farm
EMINEM is in advanced talks to play a headline slot at Glastonbury. Insiders revealed the rapper, real name Marshall Mathers, was set to sign up to play Worthy Farm for the first time. It would mean Eminem would join The Arctic Monkeys as a headliner on the Pyramid stage next...
Yes, Netflix's chilling new series 'The Watcher' is based on a true story. Here's what really happened to the Broaddus family.
In 2018, New York Magazine published an article about one family's terrifying experience with a mysterious "Watcher." Now, it's been adapted into a show on Netflix.
I made a TikTok account to share my normal life as a dad. Then people started thinking I was Logan Paul, and everything changed.
A 34-year-old Iowa dad named Rodney Petersen set up a TikTok account in 2020, but viewers started mistaking him for controversial Youbter Logan Paul.
AMAs creates the first K-Pop category in a major U.S. music award show
Nominees for Favorite K-pop Artist are BLACKPINK, BTS, SEVENTEEN, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, and TWICE. The AMAs have been dubbed the world's largest fan-voted awards show.
Taylor Swift releases curated “pen” Apple Music playlists, books ‘Fallon’ appearance
A few weeks ago, while accepting the Songwriter of the Decade award from the Nashville Songwriters Association International, Taylor Swift revealed that she likes to think of her lyrics as falling into three separate categories: Fountain Pen Songs, Quill Pen Songs and Glitter Gel Pen Songs. Now, she’s personally curated three Apple Music Playlists illustrating this concept.
Louis Tomlinson's “Out Of My System” Lyrics Hint At A Super Punk 2023 Tour
The pop-punk revival lives on. On Oct. 14, Louis Tomlinson released a new single, “Out Of My System,” from his forthcoming album, Faith In The Future. This pulsing track finds the singer at his most creative, and I’m living for his rockstar moment. The album, which drops on Nov. 11, totes this brooding aesthetic that’s meant for gritty arrangements. So, how does that mysterious aura blend in with “Out Of My System?” Let’s dive into the lyrics.
Lil Yachty Takes The Wock To “Poland” In New Music Video
Last week (Oct. 6), Lil Yachty issued the short and simple “Poland” on SoundCloud, and the unique track automatically became a meme. Now the 25-year-old rapper is accompanying the song with a Cole Bennet-directed music video. In the visual, Yachty finds himself jumping the turnstile at a New York subway station on a trippy trek through the train system. The viral record was produced by F1LTHY and dropped on Soundcloud after it leaked. More from VIBE.comLil Yachty Launches His Own Frozen Pizza LineJoey Bada$$ Takes Brooklyn Worldwide With New "Zipcodes" VideoFivio Foreign Weathers The Storm On 'B.I.B.L.E.' Related Story Lil Yachty Launches...
‘Genuine’: why Taylor Swift can celebrate more than an album release
Midnights will mark return to ‘pop’ for superstar who has found new kind of acclaim in recent years
Bad Bunny dominates American Music Award nominations
LOS ANGELES, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Puerto Rican rapper and singer Bad Bunny landed the most nominations for this year's American Music Awards, leading fellow rapper Drake and pop superstars Beyonce and Taylor Swift on the list of contenders unveiled on Thursday.
Pop Star Tove Lo Opens Up About Her Eating Disorder in New "Grapefruit" Music Video
Swedish pop star Tove Lo is opening up about her struggles with an eating disorder in her newest released song "Grapefruit." The single, which was released Oct. 12, debuted with an accompanying music video that showed Lo in a variety of different settings. She starts in a dark kitchen lit only by the light of an empty fridge, then moves into a padded room, and later is in an empty bedroom.
High School review – it’s Tegan and Sara: the grungy teenage years
You don’t need to be fans of the Canadian indie-pop twins to enjoy this touching and heartfelt look at queer adolescence – but it might help
Riverby’s new video for “Birth by Sleep” is playful and casually subversive
The band is playing Underground Arts this Saturday alongside Mannequin Pussy as a part of Philly Music Fest. Philly pop-punkers Riverby just dropped a music video for “Birth by Sleep” from Absolution, their album released earlier this year on Take This To Heart Records. In a statement to Brooklyn Vegan, frontperson August Greenberg described the song as being about “how much of a shared experience it is for non-men to find themselves at the center of someone’s fantasies and projection.”
Ariana Grande & Cynthia Erivo Take A Break From Rehearsing ‘Wicked’ To Pose For Mirror Selfie Together: Photo
Ariana Grande, 28, and Cynthia Erivo, 35, have become fast friends on the set of the Wicked film adaptation. The duo posed in an adorable mirror selfie that Ariana posted to Instagram within a carousel of behind-the-scenes pics on October 11. The “7 Rings” hitmaker wore a black dress as she sat behind Cynthia, who was dressed in a long-sleeved black shirt, matching sweatpants, and a green beanie. Both ladies sat on the ground in what appeared to be the rehearsal studio.
Juice WRLD & Marshmello Team Up For Melodic Single “Bye Bye”
Since his tragic passing in 2019, Juice WRLD has been subjected to numerous posthumous releases. While the ethics behind these releases are dubious, it seems like they just keep on coming. Numerous Juice projects have been released over the past couple of years, and on Friday, a new single with Marshmello called “Bye Bye” was released to the masses.
Meat Loaf’s Bat Out Of Hell named biggest-selling debut album in UK history
Meat Loaf’s Bat Out Of Hell has been named the biggest-selling debut album in UK history.The record has sold more than 3.5 million copies in the UK since it was released in 1977 and has spent a total of 530 weeks in the Top 100 chart.It beats James Blunt’s Back To Bedlam, Leona Lewis’s Spirit and Lady Gaga’s The Fame in a list compiled for National Album Day.The top 20 also features debut albums by the likes of the Spice Girls, Alanis Morissette, Sam Smith, Adele and Coldplay and will be broadcast on BBC Radio 2 on Saturday (15...
