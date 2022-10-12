Big budget fantasy has always proven to be incredibly hit-or-miss, but at the very least you’d expect some stunning visuals to try and compensate for any notable storytelling deficiencies. Tarsem Singh’s Immortals is pretty much the genre’s dictionary definition of style over substance, but it’s become lost to the sands of cinematic time in the 11 years since it was released.

