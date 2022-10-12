ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
healthcanal.com

5 Best Probiotics For Weight Loss & Belly Fat In 2022

WEIGHT LOSS
msn.com

What Is the Diverticulitis Diet, and Do You Need to Follow It?

Being diagnosed with an inflammatory digestive condition like diverticulitis can raise a lot of questions, including whether you should be on a special diverticulitis diet. While your doctor will likely go over treatment options with you, including what diet you should be on, you may still have questions. Here’s what you need to know about going on a diverticulitis diet, and how it can help.
DIETS
msn.com

Black pepper: Experts weigh in on health benefits, nutrition facts, and more

Black pepper is rich in piperine which has antioxidant properties, and may help in preventing or delaying the effects of free radicals. Piperine also helps in improving brain function. Black pepper contains active compounds that decrease inflammation in the human body. Possible Side Effects. Black pepper can result in potassium...
NUTRITION
insightscare.com

MANAGING DIABETES WITH A LOW GI DIET: THE LOW GI DIET- A DIABETIC RUSE

High sugar levels? Diabetes? Anguished with your medications and Insulin Injections. Have already made an effort to follow The Mediterranean Diet, DASH, Volumetric, the biggest loser, and god knows what else, yet couldn’t revamp your sugar readings? Here’s something you’d find compelling and agreeable. As a diabetic,...
DIETS
News-Medical.net

Quinoa-based diet stabilizes blood sugar in older adults

Quinoa is a healthy pseudocereal that is much more nutritious than other cereal products. A new Nutrients journal study reports the ability of quinoa to normalize glucose metabolism in the body, particularly among the elderly with impaired glucose tolerance. Study: Glycaemia Fluctuations Improvement in Old-Age Prediabetic Subjects Consuming a Quinoa-Based...
DIETS
Fortune

Eating omega-3s may help middle-aged people boost their brain health

Medical experts have touted the benefits of omega-3 fatty acids and heart health for a while now, and new research shows they may be linked to brain health too. In a new study published in Neurology, researchers found that people who eat more foods with omega-3 fatty acids in midlife may enjoy better thinking skills and better brain structure than those who eat fewer foods with the fatty acids.
NUTRITION
News-Medical.net

Research shows several advantages of bariatric surgery

Individuals with severe obesity often reward themselves with food. Recent research shows that dieting is good for changing eating habits and weight. However, bariatric surgery has several advantages. One reason for severe obesity is that we eat even when we're not hungry. We do this to satisfy other needs. Often...
WEIGHT LOSS
MedicalXpress

Q&A: Probiotics, gut bacteria and weight—what's the connection?

My friend insists that taking a probiotic supplement has helped her lose 50 pounds by keeping her gut bacteria in check. Will taking a probiotic in conjunction with a balanced diet and exercise help me lose weight?. ANSWER: It is true that the gut bacterial population in people who are...
WEIGHT LOSS
verywellhealth.com

Prediabetes Diet

Changing your diet can help delay the transition from prediabetes (a condition of higher-than-normal blood sugar levels) to type 2 diabetes. Prioritizing nutrient-rich, high-quality foods alongside healthy lifestyle habits can help support optimal blood sugar (glucose) control. This article discusses the relationship between food and blood sugar levels, what foods...
FITNESS
MedicalXpress

Researcher discovers a muscle that can promote glucose and fat burning to fuel metabolism for hours while sitting

From the same mind whose research propelled the notion that "sitting too much is not the same as exercising too little," comes a groundbreaking discovery set to turn a sedentary lifestyle on its ear: The soleus muscle in the calf, though only 1% of your body weight, can do big things to improve the metabolic health in the rest of your body if activated correctly.
DEMENTIA
psychologytoday.com

What Are the Best Fats for Brain Health?

Made mostly of fat, our brains may benefit when we prioritize certain fats in our diet. Consumption of olive oil is consistently linked to better health and brain outcomes. Omega-3 fats, found in plant and especially fish sources, are key to healthy brain function. Emerging research suggests that coconut oil...
HEALTH
studyfinds.org

Adding more fiber to diet could be damaging for IBD patients, scientists warn

EDMONTON, Alberta — You may have heard it countless times — eat more fiber, it’s good for you! Surprising new findings, however, suggest fiber can spell trouble for inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) patients. Scientists from the University of Alberta report certain types of dietary fiber cause an inflammatory response in some IBD patients, worsening existing symptoms.
HEALTH
nutritionaloutlook.com

Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics issues guidelines for consumption of flavanols

The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics has determined that there is moderate evidence that flavan-3-ol intake in the range of 400-600 mg/d provide cardiometabolic protection. The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics has issued guideline recommendations for flavan-3-ols. According to them, these guidelines represent a departure from previous recommendations in that they are not based in deficiencies but rather improvement in health outcomes. Informing the guidelines were 157 randomized controlled trials and 15 cohort studies. Based on this evidence, the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics has determined that there is moderate evidence that flavan-3-ol intake in the range of 400-600 mg/d provide cardiometabolic protection, and that consumption may improve blood pressure, cholesterol levels, and blood sugar.
NUTRITION
MedicalXpress

Dietary fiber is good for you, except when it's not

People who suffer from inflammatory bowel disease may soon have access to personalized dietary guidelines to keep them feeling well, thanks to new research published in Gastroenterology on how dietary fiber affects the disease. The research team discovered that certain types of dietary fiber cause an inflammatory response in some...
DIETS

