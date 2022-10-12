Read full article on original website
healthcanal.com
5 Best Probiotics For Weight Loss & Belly Fat In 2022
5 vitamins that fight PCOS symptoms like weight gain, according to a dietician and reproductive hormone expert
These supplements can help PCOS in two ways: reducing male sex hormones and improving your blood sugar regulation.
msn.com
What Is the Diverticulitis Diet, and Do You Need to Follow It?
Being diagnosed with an inflammatory digestive condition like diverticulitis can raise a lot of questions, including whether you should be on a special diverticulitis diet. While your doctor will likely go over treatment options with you, including what diet you should be on, you may still have questions. Here’s what you need to know about going on a diverticulitis diet, and how it can help.
msn.com
Black pepper: Experts weigh in on health benefits, nutrition facts, and more
Black pepper is rich in piperine which has antioxidant properties, and may help in preventing or delaying the effects of free radicals. Piperine also helps in improving brain function. Black pepper contains active compounds that decrease inflammation in the human body. Possible Side Effects. Black pepper can result in potassium...
insightscare.com
MANAGING DIABETES WITH A LOW GI DIET: THE LOW GI DIET- A DIABETIC RUSE
High sugar levels? Diabetes? Anguished with your medications and Insulin Injections. Have already made an effort to follow The Mediterranean Diet, DASH, Volumetric, the biggest loser, and god knows what else, yet couldn’t revamp your sugar readings? Here’s something you’d find compelling and agreeable. As a diabetic,...
News-Medical.net
Quinoa-based diet stabilizes blood sugar in older adults
Quinoa is a healthy pseudocereal that is much more nutritious than other cereal products. A new Nutrients journal study reports the ability of quinoa to normalize glucose metabolism in the body, particularly among the elderly with impaired glucose tolerance. Study: Glycaemia Fluctuations Improvement in Old-Age Prediabetic Subjects Consuming a Quinoa-Based...
Medical News Today
Diets high in processed fiber may increase risk of liver cancer in some people
Liver cancer can be fatal, but experts are still working to understand how to best screen for and prevent liver cancer. Data from a recent study suggests that a diet high in processed fiber could increase some people’s liver cancer risk. Testing for the level of bile acids could...
Eating omega-3s may help middle-aged people boost their brain health
Medical experts have touted the benefits of omega-3 fatty acids and heart health for a while now, and new research shows they may be linked to brain health too. In a new study published in Neurology, researchers found that people who eat more foods with omega-3 fatty acids in midlife may enjoy better thinking skills and better brain structure than those who eat fewer foods with the fatty acids.
News-Medical.net
Research shows several advantages of bariatric surgery
Individuals with severe obesity often reward themselves with food. Recent research shows that dieting is good for changing eating habits and weight. However, bariatric surgery has several advantages. One reason for severe obesity is that we eat even when we're not hungry. We do this to satisfy other needs. Often...
MedicalXpress
Q&A: Probiotics, gut bacteria and weight—what's the connection?
My friend insists that taking a probiotic supplement has helped her lose 50 pounds by keeping her gut bacteria in check. Will taking a probiotic in conjunction with a balanced diet and exercise help me lose weight?. ANSWER: It is true that the gut bacterial population in people who are...
verywellhealth.com
Prediabetes Diet
Changing your diet can help delay the transition from prediabetes (a condition of higher-than-normal blood sugar levels) to type 2 diabetes. Prioritizing nutrient-rich, high-quality foods alongside healthy lifestyle habits can help support optimal blood sugar (glucose) control. This article discusses the relationship between food and blood sugar levels, what foods...
MedicalXpress
Researcher discovers a muscle that can promote glucose and fat burning to fuel metabolism for hours while sitting
From the same mind whose research propelled the notion that "sitting too much is not the same as exercising too little," comes a groundbreaking discovery set to turn a sedentary lifestyle on its ear: The soleus muscle in the calf, though only 1% of your body weight, can do big things to improve the metabolic health in the rest of your body if activated correctly.
Researchers Say Waist-to-Hip Ratio Should Replace BMI—Here’s Why
Body mass index (BMI) is a common, but controversial, way to assess a person’s weight and health for years. A new study found that your waist-to-hip ratio might be a more accurate measure of what’s a healthy weight for you than your BMI. If you’re concerned about what...
psychologytoday.com
What Are the Best Fats for Brain Health?
Made mostly of fat, our brains may benefit when we prioritize certain fats in our diet. Consumption of olive oil is consistently linked to better health and brain outcomes. Omega-3 fats, found in plant and especially fish sources, are key to healthy brain function. Emerging research suggests that coconut oil...
MIT and Harvard scientists are working on exercise that comes in pill form, believe it or not
“People should not say, ‘Oh, great, they’re making a pill; I can stop exercising now.’ The message is exactly the opposite.”. From running to rowing (and even goat yoga), exercise comes in many shapes and sizes. Now, a group of Boston-area scientists say they’re one step closer to delivering the benefits of exercise in pill form.
New drug could help livers self-regenerate and end organ transplant waits
The liver is known for its ability to regenerate. It can completely regrow itself even after two-thirds of its mass has been surgically removed. But damage from medications, alcohol abuse or obesity can eventually cause the liver to fail. Currently, the only effective treatment for end-stage liver disease is transplantation.
studyfinds.org
Adding more fiber to diet could be damaging for IBD patients, scientists warn
EDMONTON, Alberta — You may have heard it countless times — eat more fiber, it’s good for you! Surprising new findings, however, suggest fiber can spell trouble for inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) patients. Scientists from the University of Alberta report certain types of dietary fiber cause an inflammatory response in some IBD patients, worsening existing symptoms.
Is The Endomorph Diet Right For You?
Originally created in the 1940s, the endomorph diet has experienced a recent spike in popularity. Learn more about the diet and if it could be right for you.
nutritionaloutlook.com
Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics issues guidelines for consumption of flavanols
The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics has determined that there is moderate evidence that flavan-3-ol intake in the range of 400-600 mg/d provide cardiometabolic protection. The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics has issued guideline recommendations for flavan-3-ols. According to them, these guidelines represent a departure from previous recommendations in that they are not based in deficiencies but rather improvement in health outcomes. Informing the guidelines were 157 randomized controlled trials and 15 cohort studies. Based on this evidence, the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics has determined that there is moderate evidence that flavan-3-ol intake in the range of 400-600 mg/d provide cardiometabolic protection, and that consumption may improve blood pressure, cholesterol levels, and blood sugar.
MedicalXpress
Dietary fiber is good for you, except when it's not
People who suffer from inflammatory bowel disease may soon have access to personalized dietary guidelines to keep them feeling well, thanks to new research published in Gastroenterology on how dietary fiber affects the disease. The research team discovered that certain types of dietary fiber cause an inflammatory response in some...
