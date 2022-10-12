As inflation problems persist, German-based supermarket behemoth Aldi has only grown in popularity for its low-cost foods relative to other major grocery chains (per Grocery Dive). There are plenty of ways Aldi keeps its costs so low, but in addition to its lower prices, it has developed somewhat of a cult following due to certain in-store brands of products not being available elsewhere. The brand is also known for its weekly specials that are often themed and tied to seasons or holidays.

