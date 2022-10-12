Munchkin the orange tabby was rescued by Laura Baker in February 2021, when she saw the poor kitten had his neck stuck inside what appeared to be a plastic ring. The ring had begun to dig into the kitten's neck as he grew and was causing severe harm to the young one. Baker—who runs Itty Bitty Kitty City, a rescue agency for young animals—posted about the kitten on Facebook, attempting to raise funds for the poor kitty's treatment. When it was determined that the cat had become stuck in the packaging of the Munchkin brand's Any Angle Cup, she wrote to the company just to inform them of what had happened, reports Good News Network. To her surprise, Munchkin was very receptive to the feedback and generously offered to pay for the kitten's medical care. It also donated $2,500 to the rescue organization. However, that wasn't the end of it. The photo of the injured tabby was so impactful that it brought about a corporate revolution that will cut plastic use by 643,630 pounds every year.

