Food prices are all high, but these 5 grocery items are the hardest hit, data shows
(NEXSTAR) — While the U.S. has seen some relief at the gas pumps, and signs show the prices of goods for consumers could soon decline, there are a few grocery items that could be putting extra pressure on your wallet. The latest data from the Labor Department, released Wednesday,...
marthastewart.com
Stock Up on Breakfast Staples: New Report Says the Price of Eggs, Cereal, and Milk Are on the Rise
If you've been to the grocery story lately and noticed that the price of basic kitchen staples, like eggs, fruit, and cereal, were higher than usual, you're not imaging things. According to the latest monthly Consumer Price Index report, which was released on Tuesday, consumers are paying 11% more for food items than they were last year.
Popculture
Coffee Recall Issued
Hopefully, you weren't trying to kickstart your day with Dare coffee. Food Standards Australia & New Zealand has issued a recall notice that affects several Dare products. Bega Dairy and Drinks Pty. Ltd. is recalling four different flavors of Dared Iced Coffee due to possible "foreign matter" contamination (clarified to be pieces of plastic). Photos and descriptions of the affected beverages are below.
The Daily South
Ground Beef Packaging: What's The Difference?
You've likely noticed that ground beef is sold in several types of packaging at your local grocer depending on the brand. Does it matter what type of packaging is used for ground beef for safety and preservation? We asked Lisa Robinson, VP of global food safety at public health, Ecolab, who says that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approves all food packaging materials, all of which must be formulated in compliance with the agency's requirements. She says manufacturers of new packaging materials have to petition the FDA and provide data showing the material is safe to use if it hasn't already been regulated for its proposed use. That means any type of ground beef packaging you come across has gone through rigorous approval and research to ensure it is safe.
CNET
Brie Cheese Recall: All the Brands Impacted by Listeria Concerns
Old Europe Cheese, a company in Michigan, issued a voluntary recall Friday that includes all of its brie and camembert cheeses sold in August through Sept. 28, with best by dates through Dec. 14. The cheeses have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes -- a strain of which has been linked to six illnesses from 2017 to 2022.
Enjoy National Coffee Day by trying a brand new coffee drink
woman drinking coffeeAndrea Piacquadio from Pexels. Happy National Coffee Day! Did you know that according to the National Coffee Association, 62% of Americans drink coffee every single day?
Phys.org
Will cell-based milk change the dairy industry? This California lab could lead the way
Biotechnology startup TurtleTree wants to change the way people consume milk. Cows are out—at least as far as milking goes. The replacement: cell-based milk. The company says it is able to create raw milk using cells from mammals. The cells are then grown in TurtleTree's labs and milk is ultimately produced. In giant bioreactors, the cells stick to tiny straws, the fluid is then drawn through the straws, and milk comes out the other end.
Zuckerberg Sees Missteps in March to the Metaverse
Mark Zuckerberg is beginning to see the light. The Meta Platforms (META) CEO has been having a rough time since he turned his attention toward the metaverse, a network of 3D virtual worlds. He went so far as to change his parent company's name to Meta Platforms from Facebook. He...
Fast Company
This coffee robot is a one-touch espresso maker for both snobs and slobs
On a recent Tuesday morning in New York, Sahand Dilmaghani was drinking an iced latte macchiato—foamed milk topped with a double shot of espresso over a handful of ice cubes. Going for what Dilmaghani says is “a drier, frappe vibe,” the milk was frothed with extra aeration. Poured into an elegant clear glass he showed off on a video call, it was the kind of drink one would find in a hip café, with single-origin beans, minimalist furnishings, and unexpectedly high prices.
Splash Beverage Group Announces Availability of Copa di Vino in 70 Texas-Located Love's Travel Centers
Splash Beverage Group, Inc. SBEV announced that Copa Di Vino, a leading producer of single-serve premium wine, will now be available in all 70 Texas located Love’s Travel Centers, launching its entrance into this important retail segment. Oklahoma-based Love’s Travel Centers has more than 590 locations in 42 states...
wealthinsidermag.com
: As food prices rise, this Detroit mother is forced to choose between paying her energy bill or buying groceries
Tramena ONeil, 50, is making changes to her food budget to accommodate the rise in food prices. The mother of five works as a part-time parent outreach coordinator for Southeast High School in Detroit, and has a 17-year-old son still at home. “I have to do what I have to...
I went inside the Starbucks 'cupping room', where employees taste 100 cups of coffee per day and saw why it's essential to the chain's success
Cupping was surprisingly technical, with an exact protocol for smelling, scooping, and slurping.
MUSH's New Cannabis Flower Product Is Off To A Good Start In Canada
A subsidiary of the Good Shroom Company, aka MUSH, Teonan Biomedical Inc. is now selling cannabis: “Sage n' Sour by Nordique Royale” flower product went on sale in Quebec, CA. The first product order received was for $14,000, and the company expects to receive similar requests every 1-2...
packagingoftheworld.com
Broken Compass hard iced tea
A southern-style hard iced tea for the adventurous. Available in the western Canadian market. The project involved naming, branding, can and mixed-pack packaging design.
packagingoftheworld.com
Food recall news: Abbott Voluntarily Recalls Certain Lots of 2 Fl. Oz./59 mL Bottles of Ready-to-Feed Liquid Products; Recall Is Not Expected to Impact U.S. Infant Formula Supply
Abbott is initiating a proactive, voluntary recall of certain lots of 2 fluid ounce/59 milliliter bottles of Ready-to-Feed liquid products for infants and children, including the brands Similac® Pro-Total ComfortTM, Similac® 360 Total Care®, Similac 360 Total Care Sensitive, Similac® Special Care® 24, Similac Stage 1, Similac® NeoSure®, Similac Water (Sterilized) and Pedialyte Electrolyte Solution. The products included in the recall were manufactured at our Columbus, Ohio, manufacturing facility.
The best drip coffee makers of 2022
We tested the best-rated drip coffee makers using a wide range of criteria over the course of several weeks. Many, many pots of coffee later, we settled on four standout drip coffee machines.
Upworthy
An injured kitty gave rise to a sustainability drive that will cut plastic usage by 643,630 pounds
Munchkin the orange tabby was rescued by Laura Baker in February 2021, when she saw the poor kitten had his neck stuck inside what appeared to be a plastic ring. The ring had begun to dig into the kitten's neck as he grew and was causing severe harm to the young one. Baker—who runs Itty Bitty Kitty City, a rescue agency for young animals—posted about the kitten on Facebook, attempting to raise funds for the poor kitty's treatment. When it was determined that the cat had become stuck in the packaging of the Munchkin brand's Any Angle Cup, she wrote to the company just to inform them of what had happened, reports Good News Network. To her surprise, Munchkin was very receptive to the feedback and generously offered to pay for the kitten's medical care. It also donated $2,500 to the rescue organization. However, that wasn't the end of it. The photo of the injured tabby was so impactful that it brought about a corporate revolution that will cut plastic use by 643,630 pounds every year.
