Read full article on original website
Related
This Historic Mountain Town in Pennsylvania is the Perfect Fall Getaway
Autumn is a beautiful season that provides endless opportunities to take in the stunning natural landscape as it lights up in bright yellow, red, and orange hues. From Pennyslvania's charming small villages to big cities, there are so many places to explore in the Keystone State during the fall months but this mountainside town is home to a little bit of everything.
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Pierogis in all of Pennsylvania
An Eastern European delicacy that you can find in just about every corner of the state, pierogis are among Pennsylvania's most beloved foods. Whether you're looking for a savory or sweet treat, you can never go wrong with a helping of homemade pierogis and you can find some of the best at this small shop in Lancaster County.
975thefanatic.com
Burger Chain to Expand in Pennsylvania
There’s always room for another burger joint in Pennsylvania, because, hey, who doesn’t love a good burger? That could be a regular, juicy meat burger or vegetarian burger, to boot. Now, a Southern California burger chain is looking to expand across America. They’re eyeing more franchise locations in...
Pennsylvania Charges Up For Widespread Adoption of Electric Vehicles
Electric vehicles will soon be more commonplace on the roadways. In preparation, PennDOT is making it easier for entities to apply for funding when it comes to expanding the electric vehicle network.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
OSHA investigating after Pennsylvania Sam's Club worker dies in workplace incident
A 20-year-old Sam's Club employee in Pennsylvania has died as a result of a workplace incident.
The Largest Private Landowners In The State Of New York & Pennsylvania
How are we judged in 2022 as far as our worth is concerned? Well, there are many factors to weigh for that answer I suppose. Wasn't it true that in the old, old times that a person's worth was measured in how much land they owned? Didn't someone once say the more land you own, the richer you will be? Maybe I got that wrong.
Bay Journal
Pennsylvania's elk herd a testament to conserving wide open spaces
Many miles from the mouth of the Chesapeake Bay, the early morning air of northcentral Pennsylvania is cool. Fog hangs low in the valleys, and the grass is wet with dew. As the sun begins to rise, the Allegheny mountains take shape, framing the river valleys in dawn light. Cold, clear streams run through the mountains, carrying their contents downstream.
975thefanatic.com
Pennsylvania: 10 Best Places to Retire
Pennsylvania has a lot to offer no matter where you are in life, but what about for those who are entering their so-called golden years? Many people who enter retirement end up staying in the state they were born or wherever they were last located for their job, while others flock to warm climates.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fall Foliage at peak or getting close: weekly fall foliage report for Pennsylvania
For those who enjoy an annual fall-foliage drive into and through the northern reaches of Pennsylvania, the upcoming weekend and next week may be the best period of 2022. Autumn colors are at their peak throughout counties north of the Appalachian Mountains, except for McKean, Potter, Susquehanna and Wayne counties, where the leaves have moved past peak, according to the Pennsylvania Weekly Fall Foliage Report” for October 13-19 from the Bureau of Forestry in the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.
paonlinecasino.com
Casino Employees’ Anti-Smoking Efforts Expand Into Pennsylvania
Casino workers are speaking up about how they feel when it comes to indoor smoking at their workplace. Casino Employees Against Smoking Effects (CEASE), which started in New Jersey, announced Wednesday that it’s expanding with new chapters for Rhode Island and Pennsylvania casinos. The announcement came at the industry’s...
Pennsylvania city absolute worst in U.S. to drive in: study
A recent study has found one city in the Keystone State to be the absolute worst in the U.S. to drive in. LISTEN: Pennsylvania city ranks among top 10 spots for coffee lovers | Today in Pa. LITE. Financial site, WalletHub, understands that there’s a lot more that goes into...
Pennsylvania's rural roads and bridges among the most deteriorated in the United States, according to a new report
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — A report released Wednesday by TRIP, a national transportation research nonprofit, found that Pennsylvania's rural roads and bridges are among some of the most deteriorated in the country. The report, "Rural Connections: Examining the Safety, Connectivity, Condition and Funding Needs of America’s Rural Roads & Bridges,"...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
abc27.com
Pennsylvania protects more farmland in the Midstate
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania protected 2,046 acres, across 24 farms and 10 counties, from future development on Thursday, Oct. 13. The newly preserved farms are in Berks, Bucks, Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, Wyoming, and York Counties. With the newly protected land, Pennsylvania has officially protected 6,118...
Hazmat Crew Called To Fire At Multi-Vehicle Crash Along US 30 In Central PA (DEVELOPING)
A hazmat team has been called to the scene of a multi-vehicle crash in central Pennsylvania involving a commercial truck, authorities say. The crash happened at the intersection of Lampeter Road and Lincoln Highway East (Bridgeport) around 2 p.m., according to area police and PennDOT. The commercial truck caught fire...
Pennsylvania gas prices continue to rise while national average stays level
Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania gas prices continue to rise again, even as the national average has leveled out at the current time. The national average for gas, according to Triple-A, sits at $3.92. An average that hasn’t changed in the past 24 hours. Pennsylvania, however, has seen an uptick from Tuesday of 3 cents and […]
Last mountain lions in Pennsylvania revealed in history, folklore and newspapers
Editor’s note: Welcome to the world of “Paranormal PA,” a PennLive series that delves into Pennsylvania-grown stories of spirits, cryptids, oddities and legends; and the unexplained. Watch for more Paranormal PA stories in the coming days and weeks, and sign up here to get our Paranormal PA newsletter delivered to your inbox.
Bay Journal
Can the American marten make a comeback in Pennsylvania?
The American marten, a furry cat-size predator and symbol of wilderness that has long been gone from Pennsylvania’s deep forests, may return. The Pennsylvania Game Commission has given staff the green light to prepare a reintroduction and management plan as the first step to repopulating the big woods in the northern part of the state with the member of the weasel family. A vote by game commissioners to proceed with the release of martens into state forest and game lands may occur in September 2023.
Daylight saving time 2022: When do I set my clocks back?
With the coming of fall also comes days that are getting darker earlier. You know what that means: daylight saving time is nearly over. SIMILAR STORIES: Why do we still have daylight saving time?. Folks will have to turn back clocks for daylight saving time 2022 on Sunday, Nov. 6....
Pennsylvania counties prepare for a marathon mail-in ballot count to earn their share of new state election money
Election boards in almost all of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties are gearing up for a monumental task. Sixty-four of them applied for and received a share of $45 million in new state grant money. The cash pool is designed to cover nine different types of election costs counties have had to bear by themselves for decades. Think staff salaries, ballot printing, and postage.
Both westbound lanes of I-78 open following multi-truck crash just west of Lehigh Valley, police say
UPDATE: One lane of Interstate 78 West in Greenwich Township, Berks County, reopened just before noon Friday after being closed since just after 7:30 a.m. due to a multi-vehicle crash in that direction near Exit 35. The right lane westbound then reopened about 40 minutes after the left, Pennsylvania State Police said. The eastbound lanes, which were initially shut, reopened earlier.
Comments / 0