Bronx, NY

WRIC - ABC 8News

Former VCU basketball player, ‘Rob’ Brandenberg, found safe in North Carolina

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — After being reported missing on Monday, Oct. 10, police say former Virginia Commonwealth University basketball player, William ‘Rob’ Brandenberg, has been found safe. Brandenberg was safely located in North Carolina, according to the Henrico Police Department. Brandenberg attended VCU from 2011 to 2014 and was part of the Rams basketball team that went […]
RICHMOND, VA
HBCU Gameday

Showdown time in CIAA, SIAC

Virginia Union head coach Alvin Parker (l.) and Benedict head coach Chennis Berry (r.) look to knock off defending champions in their respective conferences in showdowns Saturday. Check out all the scheduled games. The post Showdown time in CIAA, SIAC appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
RICHMOND, VA
thefordhamram.com

Protesters Rally Against Fordham’s New Vaccine Mandate

On Oct. 14, approximately 20-30 Fordham students, faculty, staff and parents gathered on Southern Blvd. outside the main Fordham gate to protest the university’s bivalent booster mandate. This protest was not the first time Fordham community members expressed opposition to the bivalent booster mandate. Since the university’s announcement of...
BRONX, NY
Virginia Business

Forvis promotes exec to Richmond market leader

Fran Randall previously was with Dixon Hughes Goodman. Forvis, the new top 10 accounting firm formed by the merger this year of Charlotte, North Carolina-based Dixon Hughes Goodman LLP and Springfield, Missouri-based BKD CPAs & Advisor, has promoted Fran Randall to Richmond market leader. Randall will represent the company in...
RICHMOND, VA
Virginia Business

HCA Virginia names new Parham Doctors’ Hospital CEO

HCA Virginia has named Allyssa Tobitt as CEO for its Richmond-based Parham Doctors’ Hospital. Tobitt will take on the role effective Nov. 7, according to a news release. She is currently chief operating officer at Reston Hospital Center, where she planned and coordinated the development of Tysons Emergency, an emergency room, on the organization’s campus. She has worked at the Reston hospital since Aug. 2021, according to her LinkedIn account.
RICHMOND, VA
rvahub.com

BigWife’s Mac and Cheese food truck now open while construction continues on brick-and-mortar space

A new food option coming to Scott’s Addition has set up shop in a food truck while construction continues on its brick-and-mortar operation. BigWife’s Mac & Cheese is now operating a food truck located at 1017 N. Arthur Ashe Boulevard, next to Starbucks. A storefront in the same location is expected to open later this year in the former Growlers To Go.
RICHMOND, VA

