Former VCU basketball player, ‘Rob’ Brandenberg, found safe in North Carolina
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — After being reported missing on Monday, Oct. 10, police say former Virginia Commonwealth University basketball player, William ‘Rob’ Brandenberg, has been found safe. Brandenberg was safely located in North Carolina, according to the Henrico Police Department. Brandenberg attended VCU from 2011 to 2014 and was part of the Rams basketball team that went […]
Showdown time in CIAA, SIAC
Virginia Union head coach Alvin Parker (l.) and Benedict head coach Chennis Berry (r.) look to knock off defending champions in their respective conferences in showdowns Saturday. Check out all the scheduled games. The post Showdown time in CIAA, SIAC appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
thefordhamram.com
Protesters Rally Against Fordham’s New Vaccine Mandate
On Oct. 14, approximately 20-30 Fordham students, faculty, staff and parents gathered on Southern Blvd. outside the main Fordham gate to protest the university’s bivalent booster mandate. This protest was not the first time Fordham community members expressed opposition to the bivalent booster mandate. Since the university’s announcement of...
Shooting scare during Armstrong High School football game
Richmond Police were called to Armstrong High School for reports of random gunfire around late Thursday night.
Hanover County woman wins $279k playing Virginia Lottery online games
Martha Kroupa, from the Rockville area, said she was having trouble getting to sleep and decided to log onto the Virginia Lottery app and play the Lucky Golden Multiplier.
Free gas giveaway at Exxon in Richmond this Saturday
One Richmond gas station will be giving out $10 in free gas to a limited number of people this Saturday.
Parents react to shots fired near Richmond football game
Anyone with information about the gunshots was asked to call Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Virginia Business
Forvis promotes exec to Richmond market leader
Fran Randall previously was with Dixon Hughes Goodman. Forvis, the new top 10 accounting firm formed by the merger this year of Charlotte, North Carolina-based Dixon Hughes Goodman LLP and Springfield, Missouri-based BKD CPAs & Advisor, has promoted Fran Randall to Richmond market leader. Randall will represent the company in...
Virginia Business
HCA Virginia names new Parham Doctors’ Hospital CEO
HCA Virginia has named Allyssa Tobitt as CEO for its Richmond-based Parham Doctors’ Hospital. Tobitt will take on the role effective Nov. 7, according to a news release. She is currently chief operating officer at Reston Hospital Center, where she planned and coordinated the development of Tysons Emergency, an emergency room, on the organization’s campus. She has worked at the Reston hospital since Aug. 2021, according to her LinkedIn account.
Clippers barbershop makes a colorful splash with third location now open in Chesterfield County
Richmond locals may already know the name "Clippers," with their two barbershops in the downtown and Manchester areas. Now, Clippers is making a name for themselves in a new part of Central Virginia with their fresh cuts and uniquely "sweet" décor.
2 Cities in Virginia Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, two cities in the beautiful state of Virginia were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Richmond high school football game evacuated after reports of gunshots
The football stadium at Armstrong High School was evacuated during their game against Patrick Henry High School after multiple reports of gunshots being heard from a nearby neighborhood.
Though this South Richmond house was condemned in 2018, it still stands
A few years ago, a home in South Richmond was condemned and the city said it should also be torn down. To the disdain of neighbors, this house is still standing.
260 new apartments proposed for site of abandoned retirement home in Richmond
The new owners of an abandoned retirement facility in Richmond are proposing 260 new apartments on the overgrown site in the Museum District.
rvahub.com
BigWife’s Mac and Cheese food truck now open while construction continues on brick-and-mortar space
A new food option coming to Scott’s Addition has set up shop in a food truck while construction continues on its brick-and-mortar operation. BigWife’s Mac & Cheese is now operating a food truck located at 1017 N. Arthur Ashe Boulevard, next to Starbucks. A storefront in the same location is expected to open later this year in the former Growlers To Go.
Showers, thunderstorms, heavy downpours expected throughout Metro-Richmond, Tri-Cities
Alas, do not dismay. Friday's forecast is looking on the bright side, featuring plenty of sunshine with highs in the 70s.
Lawrenceville Correctional lockdown renews private prison concerns in Virginia: “The conditions are unacceptable”
Lawrenceville Correctional Center has been under lockdown for more than a month and there is no end date in sight. Concerns over conditions are adding fuel to a previously failed push to end Virginia’s only private prison contract.
Parents call Problem Solvers with concerns near school: 'It's a death trap'
The President of the Mary Munford PTA has planned a Walk-to-School rally to raise awareness about unsafe walking conditions for students due to drivers and busy roads around the school.
All lanes open on I-95 South after crash in Richmond
According to 511Virginia, the crash took place at mile marker 73.7, at the south end of the James River Bridge in Richmond. The southbound left shoulder, left lane, center lane and right lane are all closed and traffic has been reduced to just one lane at the site of the crash.
Why Virginia gas prices have jumped 20-cents in a week
The average gas price in Virginia is $3.53 per gallon, up four cents overnight and 22 cents in a week, according to AAA Mid-Atlantic.
