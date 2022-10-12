Read full article on original website
2 Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
4 Great Seafood Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Veteran owned business gives back to the community while giving history lessons on horsebackLauren JessopGettysburg, PA
4 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
gettysburgian.com
Gettysburg College Abandons Point System for Drug and Alcohol Violations in Favor of More Comprehensive “Community Standards”
At the beginning of the semester, Residential Education (ResEd) emailed students about move-in and noted that the conduct policy, which formerly included a point-based system for alcohol and drug violations, has changed significantly since the spring 2022 semester. Director of Student Rights and Responsibilities Elizabeth Farner said there was a...
One Lancaster County trans student finds space to be himself, despite backlash against LGBTQ issues in schools
Ollie said he came out as transgender before schools closed down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Ollie Wenditz likes to play video games and hang out with his friends outside. He likes to make up songs and write them down on the Notes app on his phone so he can sing them to his parents and friends.
WGAL
Lancaster County school board holds meeting over transgender athletes
LANCASTER, Pa. — The Manheim Township School Board in Lancaster County became the latest to take issue on the topic of transgender athletes. The school board meeting began at 7 p.m. on Thursday evening and was open to the public. Public comment started around 30 minutes into the meeting,...
gettysburgian.com
YAF Hangs Posters with Packing Tape Following Increased Tensions Regarding Their Upcoming Speaker
On Friday morning, Young Americans for Freedom (YAF) hung multiple posters per wall in Glatfelter Hall advertising their Tuesday speaker Ryan T. Anderson. Members of the organization used packing tape to hang the posters, which the administrative assistant for the Office of Student Activities and Greek Life Cynthia Tokar said she believes is not an appropriate material to hang flyers. Facilities did not immediately respond to a request for comment on whether this constituted vandalism.
abc27.com
Social Security to receive significant boost, but is it enough to counter inflation?
(WHTM) — Seniors could soon get a much-needed boost in monthly payments. Social Security is set to announce the biggest benefit hike since 1981. Patricia Barrow lives in Harrisburg, and she says seniors are feeling the pinch of inflation. “Nowadays we really have to work longer. A lot of...
Lancaster Farming
Avian Influenza Hits Adams County, Pennsylvania
A 2,800-bird backyard flock has contracted avian influenza in Adams County, Pennsylvania, according to USDA. The agency confirmed the infection Oct. 11 and posted it online two days later. The 10-kilometer control area extends roughly from U.S. Route 15 to the York County line. The surrounding surveillance zone includes Biglerville,...
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Pennsylvania, you should add the following towns to your list.
theburgnews.com
Tree for Free: Local environmental organization to hand out 10,000 trees to community
One local organization plans to hand out thousands of trees next week in hopes of making the community a little greener. Harrisburg-based Pasa Sustainable Agriculture will distribute 10,000 trees for free to community members on Oct. 21 during 3rd in the Burg. The giveaway is in partnership with the Chesapeake...
York woman sentenced for fraud related to Pandemic Unemployment Assistance
A woman from York was sentenced on Oct. 11 after fraudulently obtaining Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) benefits using other people's information, the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania said on Friday.
abc27.com
Harrisburg woman sentenced for straw purchasing firearm
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced on Friday, Oct. 14, that a Harrisburg woman was sentenced to two years probation for straw purchasing a weapon for her brother. On March 10, 2019, Maricely Corona, 34, purchased a 9mm...
WGAL
Fall Fest to be held in York
YORK, Pa. — Some old jail cells in York are part of a haunted house that will be open during the second annual community Fall Fest. News 8 videographer Ray Rosario got a sneak peak with Police Commissioner Michael Muldrow. Watch the video above for more. Fall Fest is...
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Pierogis in all of Pennsylvania
An Eastern European delicacy that you can find in just about every corner of the state, pierogis are among Pennsylvania's most beloved foods. Whether you're looking for a savory or sweet treat, you can never go wrong with a helping of homemade pierogis and you can find some of the best at this small shop in Lancaster County.
WGAL
Legal threat scams still circulating
The 8 On Your Side team has told you about legal threat scams in the past. They're always in circulation. An email from viewer Barb Myers shows just how scary this scam call can be. She writes, "The caller said he was from the York County Sheriff's Office and that...
Mechanicsburg hopes to avoid cat-astrophe with new trap-neuter-release program
They begin to emerge as soon as the sun starts to go down, the less-wary younger ones first, with their elders only showing just before it’s fully dark. Creeping out of the underbrush, eyes peeled for any danger, they eventually crowd around a large plate of food – something they’ll hopefully still do when that food is inside a cage trap.
abc27 anchor rappels 21 stories in Harrisburg fundraising event
It may have looked like a movie was being shot in downtown Harrisburg Friday, but it was actually a daring fundraiser.
abc27.com
Lancaster County shoe factory renovation to be completed soon
MOUNT JOY, Pa. (WHTM) – The former Gerberich Payne Shoe Factory renovation is set to be completed by Feb. 1, 2022 and will now be Mount Joy Senior Apartments. The new complex will provide assisted housing for senior citizens with cost adjusted rent dependent on the individuals Area Median Income (AMI).
abc27.com
ROCKStober Ride to take place in Hershey
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The ROCKStober Ride, a fundraiser motorcycle ride dedicated to co-pilot of United Airlines Flight #175 Mike Horrocks, will take place this Saturday, Oct. 15, starting in Hershey. Mike Horrocks was the co-pilot of the plane that crashed into the second tower at the World Trade...
lebtown.com
Wing Wars Season 2: K-Ville Hotel & Tavern (Lebanon Valley Food Critics)
Editor’s Note: Last year, Michael and Nicole Borrell began reviewing Lebanon Valley’s restaurants and eating attractions as the Lebanon Valley Food Critics. Since then, the couple has aimed to offer unbiased reviews of the eating and drinking establishments the Lebanon Valley has to offer. LebTown is pleased to be partnering with LVFC to share these reviews with our readers. Bon appétit!
abc27.com
Franklin County Commissioners approves bridge replacement plan
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Franklin County Commissioners announced on Thursday, Oct 13 that they have approved a bridge replacement and maintenance plan that ensures the future safety of bridges throughout the county through at least 2029. The plan does not include raising the property tax or vehicle registration...
abc27.com
Changes coming to Pennsylvania Turnpike payment options
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission has announced a new way to pay your turnpike tolls. A new upgrade to the Turnpike’s “Toll By Plate” invoice now includes a QR code customers can scan to pay from their devices. The QR code will take...
