Carlisle, PA

gettysburgian.com

Gettysburg College Abandons Point System for Drug and Alcohol Violations in Favor of More Comprehensive “Community Standards”

At the beginning of the semester, Residential Education (ResEd) emailed students about move-in and noted that the conduct policy, which formerly included a point-based system for alcohol and drug violations, has changed significantly since the spring 2022 semester. Director of Student Rights and Responsibilities Elizabeth Farner said there was a...
GETTYSBURG, PA
gettysburgian.com

YAF Hangs Posters with Packing Tape Following Increased Tensions Regarding Their Upcoming Speaker

On Friday morning, Young Americans for Freedom (YAF) hung multiple posters per wall in Glatfelter Hall advertising their Tuesday speaker Ryan T. Anderson. Members of the organization used packing tape to hang the posters, which the administrative assistant for the Office of Student Activities and Greek Life Cynthia Tokar said she believes is not an appropriate material to hang flyers. Facilities did not immediately respond to a request for comment on whether this constituted vandalism.
GETTYSBURG, PA
Lancaster Farming

Avian Influenza Hits Adams County, Pennsylvania

A 2,800-bird backyard flock has contracted avian influenza in Adams County, Pennsylvania, according to USDA. The agency confirmed the infection Oct. 11 and posted it online two days later. The 10-kilometer control area extends roughly from U.S. Route 15 to the York County line. The surrounding surveillance zone includes Biglerville,...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Harrisburg woman sentenced for straw purchasing firearm

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced on Friday, Oct. 14, that a Harrisburg woman was sentenced to two years probation for straw purchasing a weapon for her brother. On March 10, 2019, Maricely Corona, 34, purchased a 9mm...
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Fall Fest to be held in York

YORK, Pa. — Some old jail cells in York are part of a haunted house that will be open during the second annual community Fall Fest. News 8 videographer Ray Rosario got a sneak peak with Police Commissioner Michael Muldrow. Watch the video above for more. Fall Fest is...
YORK, PA
WGAL

Legal threat scams still circulating

The 8 On Your Side team has told you about legal threat scams in the past. They're always in circulation. An email from viewer Barb Myers shows just how scary this scam call can be. She writes, "The caller said he was from the York County Sheriff's Office and that...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster County shoe factory renovation to be completed soon

MOUNT JOY, Pa. (WHTM) – The former Gerberich Payne Shoe Factory renovation is set to be completed by Feb. 1, 2022 and will now be Mount Joy Senior Apartments. The new complex will provide assisted housing for senior citizens with cost adjusted rent dependent on the individuals Area Median Income (AMI).
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

ROCKStober Ride to take place in Hershey

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The ROCKStober Ride, a fundraiser motorcycle ride dedicated to co-pilot of United Airlines Flight #175 Mike Horrocks, will take place this Saturday, Oct. 15, starting in Hershey. Mike Horrocks was the co-pilot of the plane that crashed into the second tower at the World Trade...
HERSHEY, PA
lebtown.com

Wing Wars Season 2: K-Ville Hotel & Tavern (Lebanon Valley Food Critics)

Editor’s Note: Last year, Michael and Nicole Borrell began reviewing Lebanon Valley’s restaurants and eating attractions as the Lebanon Valley Food Critics. Since then, the couple has aimed to offer unbiased reviews of the eating and drinking establishments the Lebanon Valley has to offer. LebTown is pleased to be partnering with LVFC to share these reviews with our readers. Bon appétit!
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Franklin County Commissioners approves bridge replacement plan

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Franklin County Commissioners announced on Thursday, Oct 13 that they have approved a bridge replacement and maintenance plan that ensures the future safety of bridges throughout the county through at least 2029. The plan does not include raising the property tax or vehicle registration...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Changes coming to Pennsylvania Turnpike payment options

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission has announced a new way to pay your turnpike tolls. A new upgrade to the Turnpike’s “Toll By Plate” invoice now includes a QR code customers can scan to pay from their devices. The QR code will take...
HARRISBURG, PA

