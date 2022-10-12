ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercer County, KY

WKYT 27

Lexington homeless shelters getting ready for the cold

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington is preparing to help people living on the streets get through the upcoming cold weather. Charlie Lanter, leader of Lexington’s housing advocacy and community development office, said they are ready for winter, and most shelter capacity has returned to pre-pandemic levels. He says the...
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

Murdered couple to be honored during EKU homecoming

RICHMOND, Ky. (WYMT) - A well-known couple that died last year will be honored next week by the university they attended. Chris and Gracie Hager were murder outside a property they owned in Richmond. They were known for their business and real estate interests, their faith, and serving others. Eastern...
RICHMOND, KY
harrodsburgherald.com

Weekender For Oct. 13–20: A.T.O.M. Fest (For Real This Time), Bourbon Fest, ‘Spoon River’ And More

Editor’s Note: Last week’s Weekender included incorrect information about the A.T.O.M. Fest and Auto Kustoms. We regret the errors. On Saturday, Oct. 15, the A.T.O.M. (A Thing On Main) Fest returns for the fall with live music, food trucks, drink trailers and more starting at 3 p.m. For real this time. The headliner is Marshull who will perform starting at 7:30 p.m.
MERCER COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

10 years in the making: Lexington’s Town Branch Commons now open

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A project 10 years in the making was officially opened to the public in Lexington on Thursday. Mayor Linda Gorton, Gov. Andy Beshear, former Mayor Jim Gray, and Congressman Andy Barr joined Lexington citizens downtown for the ribbon cutting of Town Branch Commons, a 2.2-mile trail linking outdoor activities to the urban areas of the city.
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Surviving Onward Sessions for homicide victims’ families begins

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Lexington Police Department’s Victim Advocates will begin hosting Surviving Onward Session for homicide victims’ families every Tuesday night through mid-November. The SOS, which began Oct. 11 and will run to Nov. 15, is for families who have lost loved ones to homicides or...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Fayette County Coroner reflects on the job and violent year

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – It has been a rough year so far in Lexington as the city hits 37 homicides. That was the total number of homicides in 2021. For law enforcement and first responders who are first on the scene, a year like this can really take a toll on them.
LEXINGTON, KY
harrodsburgherald.com

Mercer County Public Library Is Expanding

The Mercer County Public Library is expanding. The library is renovating the property right next door to the library. Once complete, it will be home to a local history and genealogy research center. May Construction of Berea is handling the project, which will cost nearly $1.4 million. The construction of...
MERCER COUNTY, KY
harrodsburgherald.com

In Pictures: Oktoberfest 2022

Sunny skies ruled for all three days of the Oktoberfest 2022, which ran from Friday, Sept. 30, through Sunday, Oct. 2. Visitors streamed into downtown Harrodsburg to soak up a weekend of fun, food, music and beer. Here are some pictures from the Harrodsburg Herald. For more great stories, check...
HARRODSBURG, KY
WKYT 27

WKYT talks to 2022 Lexington St. Jude Dream Home winner

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -The 2022 St. Jude Dream Home giveaway is in the books. This year WKYT was a proud partner with St. Jude in efforts to raise money for the lifesaving work that happens at the Memphis hospital day in and day out. The winner of this year’s dream...
LEXINGTON, KY
lakercountry.com

RCDC litter crew discovers gun on roadside near local childcare facility

A crew from the Russell County Detention Center picking up roadside litter Thursday morning uncovered something surprising as they began their morning work. Russell County Jailer Bobby Dunbar said he received a call from a supervisor overseeing the inmate litter pick up crew that a gun was discovered off East Highway 80 near Little Lakers Daycare.
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington teacher healthy one day, then fighting for her life the next; how the community is rallying around her family

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - “It’s all overwhelming and crazy. I mean to even think I would be having this interview because of the story going on.”. That’s because just 20 weeks ago, 46-year-old Emily Presley was completely healthy. A STEM teacher at Wellington Elementary School, wife to Jeff Presley, and mother to 13-year-old Jackson and 16-year-old Ella. In May, Presley came down with what she thought was a cold. A few days later, she knew something was really wrong.
LEXINGTON, KY
WLKY.com

Survey: How dangerous is Louisville?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new survey has put some numbers together to give an idea of what could be the nation's safest and most dangerous cities. So, just how dangerous does the survey rank Louisville?. The survey, put together by WalletHub, says the Derby City is 124th out of...
LOUISVILLE, KY
clayconews.com

Federal Jury in Lexington, Kentucky Convicts the Former Owner and Chief Financial Officer of a Business in Perry County of Wire Fraud and Money Laundering Charges

LEXINGTON, KY - The owner and chief financial officer of a former business in Perry County were both convicted on Thursday, by a federal jury in Lexington, of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, multiple counts of wire fraud, and conspiracy to commit money laundering. Following a six-day trial, the jury...
PERRY COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

A Ky. mother’s warning: The deadly dangers of ‘co-sleeping’

VERSAILLES, Ky. (WKYT) - In a single instant, it is often said, life can change forever. For Kayla Sorrell and Ross Burd, on May 13, 2021, it changed in three. The first was at 8 a.m., when Burd dropped off young Raven to the babysitter, a trusted woman who shared a special bond with Raven. It was a normal day.
VERSAILLES, KY

