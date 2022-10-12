The world has lost a true legend of the stage and screen. Dame Angela Lansbury has died at the age of 96. “The children of Dame Angela Lansbury are sad to announce that their mother died peacefully in her sleep at home in Los Angeles at 1:30 AM today, Tuesday, October 11, 2022, just five days shy of her 97th birthday. In addition to her three children, Anthony, Deirdre, and David, she is survived by three grandchildren, Peter, Katherine, and Ian, plus five great grandchildren and her brother, producer Edgar Lansbury. She was proceeded in death by her husband of 53 years, Peter Shaw. A private family ceremony will be held at a date to be determined,” Lansbury’s family said in a statement to Broadway World.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO