kentuckytoday.com
State surplus sale begins Sunday online
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – You could say the state is having a yard sale, as the Finance and Administration Cabinet’s Division of Surplus Properties will auction surplus heavy equipment no longer in use by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet on Sunday through, Tuesday, October 25. An annual event, this...
WKYT 27
City, state officials cut ribbon for Lexington’s Town Branch Commons Trail
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - State and local leaders celebrated a major project in Lexington. Thursday morning, Governor Andy Beshear joined Mayor Linda Gorton, Congressman Andy Barr and Transportation Secretary Jim Gray to officially open the Town Branch Commons Trail. The ribbon-cutting was held on the trail near The Met, on...
harrodsburgherald.com
Harrodsburg City Commission To Hold Public Hearing On Street Paving Oct. 17
The Harrodsburg City Commission will conduct a public hearing on Monday, Oct. 17, at 9 a.m. in the conference room at City Hall (208 South Main Street Harrodsburg). The city commission will listen to public comments on which streets they will pave using municipal road aid funding. A tentative list of streets the city is considering paving include English Avenue, Cogar Avenue, Woodsland Drive, Litsey Avenue, Stoner Street, Carson Street and Grace Court.
WKYT 27
Lexington homeless shelters getting ready for the cold
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington is preparing to help people living on the streets get through the upcoming cold weather. Charlie Lanter, leader of Lexington’s housing advocacy and community development office, said they are ready for winter, and most shelter capacity has returned to pre-pandemic levels. He says the...
clayconews.com
Federal Jury in Lexington, Kentucky Convicts the Former Owner and Chief Financial Officer of a Business in Perry County of Wire Fraud and Money Laundering Charges
LEXINGTON, KY - The owner and chief financial officer of a former business in Perry County were both convicted on Thursday, by a federal jury in Lexington, of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, multiple counts of wire fraud, and conspiracy to commit money laundering. Following a six-day trial, the jury...
fox56news.com
10 years in the making: Lexington’s Town Branch Commons now open
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A project 10 years in the making was officially opened to the public in Lexington on Thursday. Mayor Linda Gorton, Gov. Andy Beshear, former Mayor Jim Gray, and Congressman Andy Barr joined Lexington citizens downtown for the ribbon cutting of Town Branch Commons, a 2.2-mile trail linking outdoor activities to the urban areas of the city.
harrodsburgherald.com
Mercer County Public Library Is Expanding
The Mercer County Public Library is expanding. The library is renovating the property right next door to the library. Once complete, it will be home to a local history and genealogy research center. May Construction of Berea is handling the project, which will cost nearly $1.4 million. The construction of...
WTVQ
Nicholasville winery closing after 25 years
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Chrisman Mill Vineyards & Winery is closing its doors after serving Nicholasville for 25 years. The owners said after more than two decades of winemaking, serving food and drinks and entertaining the public, they’ve decided to “slow down a bit” and move back to Texas. For the past year, they tried to find new owners for the winery but weren’t successful.
harrodsburgherald.com
Weekender For Oct. 13–20: A.T.O.M. Fest (For Real This Time), Bourbon Fest, ‘Spoon River’ And More
Editor’s Note: Last week’s Weekender included incorrect information about the A.T.O.M. Fest and Auto Kustoms. We regret the errors. On Saturday, Oct. 15, the A.T.O.M. (A Thing On Main) Fest returns for the fall with live music, food trucks, drink trailers and more starting at 3 p.m. For real this time. The headliner is Marshull who will perform starting at 7:30 p.m.
fox56news.com
Nicholasville resident concerned after Pride flag vandalized
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) — People in Nicholasville said they want answers after police said a minor intentionally damaged a Pride flag. A member of the LGBTQ community is questioning why someone would damage the flag. Some are now left with fears they could be the next victim of a Pride flag vandalism.
harrodsburgherald.com
In Pictures: Oktoberfest 2022
Sunny skies ruled for all three days of the Oktoberfest 2022, which ran from Friday, Sept. 30, through Sunday, Oct. 2. Visitors streamed into downtown Harrodsburg to soak up a weekend of fun, food, music and beer. Here are some pictures from the Harrodsburg Herald. For more great stories, check...
rchsprowler.com
Small Pottery Shop in Downtown Lexington Attracts RCHS Students
Out of everything to do in downtown Lexington, many RCHS students and teachers enjoy the pottery that can be found at the store Earth, Fire, and Spirit Pottery. It is located on Washington Street, so the shop is perfect for teens to easily access, and its location sits right near coffee and ice cream shops, which are popular destinations.
lakercountry.com
RCDC litter crew discovers gun on roadside near local childcare facility
A crew from the Russell County Detention Center picking up roadside litter Thursday morning uncovered something surprising as they began their morning work. Russell County Jailer Bobby Dunbar said he received a call from a supervisor overseeing the inmate litter pick up crew that a gun was discovered off East Highway 80 near Little Lakers Daycare.
Golden Alert canceled for woman last seen in Somerset
HAVE YOU SEEN HER? The Somerset Police Department said Sarah M. Stephens, 24, was reported missing around 5 p.m. Tuesday. where she was last seen in the Park Avenue area of Somerset.
WTVQ
Surviving Onward Sessions for homicide victims’ families begins
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Lexington Police Department’s Victim Advocates will begin hosting Surviving Onward Session for homicide victims’ families every Tuesday night through mid-November. The SOS, which began Oct. 11 and will run to Nov. 15, is for families who have lost loved ones to homicides or...
k105.com
Fiery semi crash on Bluegrass Parkway leaves cab of truck dangling over bridge railing
A fiery semi truck crash on a bridge on the Bluegrass Parkway shut down the major thoroughfare for hours Tuesday morning and afternoon. The accident, which happened at the 29-mile marker in the eastbound lanes at approximately 6:30 a.m., occurred on a bridge that spans the Kentucky River between the Lawrenceburg and Versailles exits, near the Anderson-Woodford County line, according to the Versailles Police Department.
935wain.com
Adair County Circuit Court Indictments For September
Adair County Indictments for September are available! We want to remind you indictments are not an admission to guilt, individuals are innocent until proven guilty.
Violence against animals on the rise in Kentucky
With violent crime on the rise in Lexington, Lexington-Fayette Animal Care & Control said violence against animals is, unfortunately, following the same trend.
WTVQ
Lexington elementary school surprised with over 700 packages of Lunchables
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A comical TikTok from a Lexington principal about the struggles of opening Lunchables for his students caught the attention of the Lunchables team — and they sent him some (or 725, to be exact) items that should…eventually help. Veteran educator Gerry Brooks posted...
WTVQ
Woodford Humane Society to operate on waitlist basis for dogs as shelter swells to 170% capacity
VERSAILLES, Ky. (WTVQ) — After an influx in surrenders, the Woodford County Humane Society is now operating at 170% capacity with dogs and puppies — and shared a stark warning Friday: “There is no room left.”. The adoption center took to the Woodford Sun, a newspaper covering...
