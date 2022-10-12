Read full article on original website
Related
kentuckytoday.com
State surplus sale begins Sunday online
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – You could say the state is having a yard sale, as the Finance and Administration Cabinet’s Division of Surplus Properties will auction surplus heavy equipment no longer in use by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet on Sunday through, Tuesday, October 25. An annual event, this...
fox56news.com
10 years in the making: Lexington’s Town Branch Commons now open
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A project 10 years in the making was officially opened to the public in Lexington on Thursday. Mayor Linda Gorton, Gov. Andy Beshear, former Mayor Jim Gray, and Congressman Andy Barr joined Lexington citizens downtown for the ribbon cutting of Town Branch Commons, a 2.2-mile trail linking outdoor activities to the urban areas of the city.
wdrb.com
Leaders outline what to expect in Kentucky's School Report Card ahead of its release
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky's School Report Card will be made public next week, and the state's education commissioner said the results shouldn't be surprising as the pandemic has continued to have an impact. "We know the gaps, they're not surprising, so we now we've got to work on that...
harrodsburgherald.com
Harrodsburg City Commission To Hold Public Hearing On Street Paving Oct. 17
The Harrodsburg City Commission will conduct a public hearing on Monday, Oct. 17, at 9 a.m. in the conference room at City Hall (208 South Main Street Harrodsburg). The city commission will listen to public comments on which streets they will pave using municipal road aid funding. A tentative list of streets the city is considering paving include English Avenue, Cogar Avenue, Woodsland Drive, Litsey Avenue, Stoner Street, Carson Street and Grace Court.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTVQ
Lexington elementary school surprised with over 700 packages of Lunchables
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A comical TikTok from a Lexington principal about the struggles of opening Lunchables for his students caught the attention of the Lunchables team — and they sent him some (or 725, to be exact) items that should…eventually help. Veteran educator Gerry Brooks posted...
WKYT 27
Lexington homeless shelters getting ready for the cold
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington is preparing to help people living on the streets get through the upcoming cold weather. Charlie Lanter, leader of Lexington’s housing advocacy and community development office, said they are ready for winter, and most shelter capacity has returned to pre-pandemic levels. He says the...
wymt.com
Murdered couple to be honored during EKU homecoming
RICHMOND, Ky. (WYMT) - A well-known couple that died last year will be honored next week by the university they attended. Chris and Gracie Hager were murder outside a property they owned in Richmond. They were known for their business and real estate interests, their faith, and serving others. Eastern...
WKYT 27
Boil advisory for parts of Montgomery, Bath counties lifted
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - UPDATE: The boil water advisory in effect in Montgomery County and parts of Bath County has been lifted. Everyone is now in the clear. Officials put the advisory in place after a maintenance issue. ORIGINAL: There’s a boil water advisory out for most of Montgomery...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WKYT 27
Demonstrators call for ‘Tenants’ Bill of Rights’ in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Marchers shout, ‘Housing is a human right, together we will win this fight’ in unison through downtown Lexington Thursday evening. “It’s a rent crisis. People are making decisions to not buy food, to not buy medical care because they have to make rent,” said Andrea Zang, a member of the KY Tenant Group.
k105.com
Music, chorus teacher who recently began career in LaRue Co. killed in motorcycle accident
A music teacher who began his career in August in LaRue County has died in a motorcycle crash. Kelly M. Durham, 24, of Campbellsville, was killed in Green County last Friday morning. According to WVLC.colm, Durham was riding a motorcycle at approximately 10:30 a.m. when he collided with a vehicle...
kentuckytoday.com
Lexington preparing for cold weather and homeless
LEXINGTON, Ky. (KT) – With cold weather on the way, the city of Lexington is getting prepared to help people living on the streets avoid freezing temperatures, including more capacity at most of the homeless shelters. “We work hard to ensure everyone on the streets can get inside when...
harrodsburgherald.com
Weekender For Oct. 13–20: A.T.O.M. Fest (For Real This Time), Bourbon Fest, ‘Spoon River’ And More
Editor’s Note: Last week’s Weekender included incorrect information about the A.T.O.M. Fest and Auto Kustoms. We regret the errors. On Saturday, Oct. 15, the A.T.O.M. (A Thing On Main) Fest returns for the fall with live music, food trucks, drink trailers and more starting at 3 p.m. For real this time. The headliner is Marshull who will perform starting at 7:30 p.m.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTVQ
Golden Alert issued for missing Somerset woman
SOMERSET, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Golden Alert has been issued for 24-year-old Sarah Stephens, who has been missing since 5 p.m. on Tuesday. Somerset police say Stephens is 4’11”, weighs 160 pounds and has red hair that goes to the middle of her back. She also has scars on both arms and legs, a black cat tattoo on her right shoulder and both ears pierced.
rchsprowler.com
Small Pottery Shop in Downtown Lexington Attracts RCHS Students
Out of everything to do in downtown Lexington, many RCHS students and teachers enjoy the pottery that can be found at the store Earth, Fire, and Spirit Pottery. It is located on Washington Street, so the shop is perfect for teens to easily access, and its location sits right near coffee and ice cream shops, which are popular destinations.
clayconews.com
Federal Jury in Lexington, Kentucky Convicts the Former Owner and Chief Financial Officer of a Business in Perry County of Wire Fraud and Money Laundering Charges
LEXINGTON, KY - The owner and chief financial officer of a former business in Perry County were both convicted on Thursday, by a federal jury in Lexington, of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, multiple counts of wire fraud, and conspiracy to commit money laundering. Following a six-day trial, the jury...
lakercountry.com
No school for students today; post office also closed
Russell County Schools are not in session today but the day does serve as a Professional Development Day for local educators. Students will return to class from Fall Break tomorrow, Tuesday, October 11th. Today also serves as Columbus Day, and now Indigenous People’s Day after a proclamation was signed last...
Violence against animals on the rise in Kentucky
With violent crime on the rise in Lexington, Lexington-Fayette Animal Care & Control said violence against animals is, unfortunately, following the same trend.
stnonline.com
Kentucky Man Indicted for Passing School Bus and Nearly Hitting Student
A grand jury indicted ad Lexington, Kentucky man who is accused of nearly hitting a teenager while they were unloading from their school bus, reported WYMT News. On Sept. 19, Travis Mason,14, was getting off his school bus on Louisville Road, north Frankfort when he was almost hit by an SUV that passed the bus on the right side.
935wain.com
Adair County Circuit Court Indictments For September
Adair County Indictments for September are available! We want to remind you indictments are not an admission to guilt, individuals are innocent until proven guilty.
WTVQ
Surviving Onward Sessions for homicide victims’ families begins
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Lexington Police Department’s Victim Advocates will begin hosting Surviving Onward Session for homicide victims’ families every Tuesday night through mid-November. The SOS, which began Oct. 11 and will run to Nov. 15, is for families who have lost loved ones to homicides or...
Comments / 0