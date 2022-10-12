ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercer County, KY

kentuckytoday.com

State surplus sale begins Sunday online

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – You could say the state is having a yard sale, as the Finance and Administration Cabinet’s Division of Surplus Properties will auction surplus heavy equipment no longer in use by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet on Sunday through, Tuesday, October 25. An annual event, this...
fox56news.com

10 years in the making: Lexington’s Town Branch Commons now open

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A project 10 years in the making was officially opened to the public in Lexington on Thursday. Mayor Linda Gorton, Gov. Andy Beshear, former Mayor Jim Gray, and Congressman Andy Barr joined Lexington citizens downtown for the ribbon cutting of Town Branch Commons, a 2.2-mile trail linking outdoor activities to the urban areas of the city.
LEXINGTON, KY
harrodsburgherald.com

Harrodsburg City Commission To Hold Public Hearing On Street Paving Oct. 17

The Harrodsburg City Commission will conduct a public hearing on Monday, Oct. 17, at 9 a.m. in the conference room at City Hall (208 South Main Street Harrodsburg). The city commission will listen to public comments on which streets they will pave using municipal road aid funding. A tentative list of streets the city is considering paving include English Avenue, Cogar Avenue, Woodsland Drive, Litsey Avenue, Stoner Street, Carson Street and Grace Court.
HARRODSBURG, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington homeless shelters getting ready for the cold

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington is preparing to help people living on the streets get through the upcoming cold weather. Charlie Lanter, leader of Lexington’s housing advocacy and community development office, said they are ready for winter, and most shelter capacity has returned to pre-pandemic levels. He says the...
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

Murdered couple to be honored during EKU homecoming

RICHMOND, Ky. (WYMT) - A well-known couple that died last year will be honored next week by the university they attended. Chris and Gracie Hager were murder outside a property they owned in Richmond. They were known for their business and real estate interests, their faith, and serving others. Eastern...
RICHMOND, KY
WKYT 27

Boil advisory for parts of Montgomery, Bath counties lifted

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - UPDATE: The boil water advisory in effect in Montgomery County and parts of Bath County has been lifted. Everyone is now in the clear. Officials put the advisory in place after a maintenance issue. ORIGINAL: There’s a boil water advisory out for most of Montgomery...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Demonstrators call for ‘Tenants’ Bill of Rights’ in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Marchers shout, ‘Housing is a human right, together we will win this fight’ in unison through downtown Lexington Thursday evening. “It’s a rent crisis. People are making decisions to not buy food, to not buy medical care because they have to make rent,” said Andrea Zang, a member of the KY Tenant Group.
LEXINGTON, KY
kentuckytoday.com

Lexington preparing for cold weather and homeless

LEXINGTON, Ky. (KT) – With cold weather on the way, the city of Lexington is getting prepared to help people living on the streets avoid freezing temperatures, including more capacity at most of the homeless shelters. “We work hard to ensure everyone on the streets can get inside when...
LEXINGTON, KY
harrodsburgherald.com

Weekender For Oct. 13–20: A.T.O.M. Fest (For Real This Time), Bourbon Fest, ‘Spoon River’ And More

Editor’s Note: Last week’s Weekender included incorrect information about the A.T.O.M. Fest and Auto Kustoms. We regret the errors. On Saturday, Oct. 15, the A.T.O.M. (A Thing On Main) Fest returns for the fall with live music, food trucks, drink trailers and more starting at 3 p.m. For real this time. The headliner is Marshull who will perform starting at 7:30 p.m.
MERCER COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

Golden Alert issued for missing Somerset woman

SOMERSET, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Golden Alert has been issued for 24-year-old Sarah Stephens, who has been missing since 5 p.m. on Tuesday. Somerset police say Stephens is 4’11”, weighs 160 pounds and has red hair that goes to the middle of her back. She also has scars on both arms and legs, a black cat tattoo on her right shoulder and both ears pierced.
rchsprowler.com

Small Pottery Shop in Downtown Lexington Attracts RCHS Students

Out of everything to do in downtown Lexington, many RCHS students and teachers enjoy the pottery that can be found at the store Earth, Fire, and Spirit Pottery. It is located on Washington Street, so the shop is perfect for teens to easily access, and its location sits right near coffee and ice cream shops, which are popular destinations.
LEXINGTON, KY
clayconews.com

Federal Jury in Lexington, Kentucky Convicts the Former Owner and Chief Financial Officer of a Business in Perry County of Wire Fraud and Money Laundering Charges

LEXINGTON, KY - The owner and chief financial officer of a former business in Perry County were both convicted on Thursday, by a federal jury in Lexington, of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, multiple counts of wire fraud, and conspiracy to commit money laundering. Following a six-day trial, the jury...
PERRY COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

No school for students today; post office also closed

Russell County Schools are not in session today but the day does serve as a Professional Development Day for local educators. Students will return to class from Fall Break tomorrow, Tuesday, October 11th. Today also serves as Columbus Day, and now Indigenous People’s Day after a proclamation was signed last...
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
stnonline.com

Kentucky Man Indicted for Passing School Bus and Nearly Hitting Student

A grand jury indicted ad Lexington, Kentucky man who is accused of nearly hitting a teenager while they were unloading from their school bus, reported WYMT News. On Sept. 19, Travis Mason,14, was getting off his school bus on Louisville Road, north Frankfort when he was almost hit by an SUV that passed the bus on the right side.
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Surviving Onward Sessions for homicide victims’ families begins

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Lexington Police Department’s Victim Advocates will begin hosting Surviving Onward Session for homicide victims’ families every Tuesday night through mid-November. The SOS, which began Oct. 11 and will run to Nov. 15, is for families who have lost loved ones to homicides or...
LEXINGTON, KY

