Andor: Who Dies in Episode Six?

Andor is the latest Star Wars series to drop on Disney+, and the sixth episode, "The Eye," was an intense experience. Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) and the band of Rebels he teamed up with in the fourth episode finally went ahead with their heist plans on an Imperial garrison. The team consisted of Vel Sartha (Faye Marsay), Arvel Skeen (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), Taramyn Barcona (Gershwyn Eustache Jnr), Cinta Kaz (Varada Sethu), and Karis Nemik (Alex Lawther) with Lieutenant Gorn (Sule Rimi) on the inside. But did they all make it out alive? Warning: Spoilers Ahead...
Primetimer

The Winchesters Continues Supernatural's Legacy, Brendan Fraser Leads Professionals

The CW delivers two buzz-worthy premieres tonight as The Winchesters tells a Supernatural origin story and Brendan Fraser and Tom Welling headline drama series Professionals. Also today: Iliza Shlesinger’s Netflix partnership continues with Hot Forever, The Oval returns for Season 4 on BET, the FBI franchise dominates CBS, and more. Here’s what’s new and noteworthy on TV this Tuesday:
Complex

‘Gangs of New York’ TV Series in Development, Martin Scorsese to Direct

A TV series adaptation of The Gangs of New York is in development at Miramax, and Martin Scorsese is set to direct some of it. Deadline reports that Scorsese will direct the first two episodes of the show, which is based on Herbert Asbury’s 1927 non-fiction book of the same name. The director previously helmed the Oscar-nominated 2002 movie adaptation of the book, starring Daniel Day-Lewis, Camero Diaz, and Leonardo DiCaprio. Details on the series remain scarce for now, but playwright and TV writer Brett Leonard has penned the script.
IndieWire

HBO Max’s ‘Pennyworth’ Shows Best Way to Rethink IP

“Pennyworth” isn’t exactly the same show in Season 3 that it was during the opening two years of its run on the soon-to-be-rebranded Epix. What began as a well-executed thought experiment — “What if Batman’s kindly caretaker was a Bond-style government contractor when he was in his twenties?” — has gradually morphed into something different. The opening credits theme has sanded off a bit of its orchestral flair, the show now has the unwieldy subtitle “The Origin of Batman’s Butler,” and the London surrounding its main character is absorbing more and more “Mad Men” pastels by the episode. Yet, with all...
Polygon

Hulu’s Hellraiser, Werewolf by Night, and every other movie you can stream from home this weekend

Spooky season is officially in full swing with the premiere of Hellraiser, the 2022 reimagining of Clive Barker’s 1987 horror film starring Odessa A’zion (Let’s Scare Julie) and Jamie Clayton (Sense8), on Hulu. If creepy puzzle boxes and sadomasochistic demons aren’t your thing, not to worry — there’s plenty more spine-tingling goodness to choose from on streaming and VOD this weekend.
Collider

'The Wicker Man' Set for TV Adaptation From Andy Serkis' Production Company

Robin Hardy's classic horror film, The Wicker Man, is being turned into a television series almost fifty years after the film's release. According to a recent report by Deadline., the series is currently in development from Andy Serkis and Jonathan Cavendish’s production company The Imaginarium and Urban Myth Films (founded by Johnny Capps, Julian Murphy, and Howard Overman) who have acquired production rights from StudioCanal to rework the film into a new television series.
