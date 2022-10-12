Read full article on original website
aiexpress.io
FIFA 23 Review: EA’s last ever FIFA game isn’t quite a clinical finish
For those who’ll enable me to torture an analogy, attempting to make the right FIFA recreation should really feel a bit like Guardiola’s classic Barcelona aspect attempting to beat Jose Mourinho’s 2009-10 Champions League-winning Inter crew. You are able to do seemingly every little thing proper, however for all of the swashbuckling magnificence and idealism of the world’s greatest attacking groups, there’s nothing just like the obstinate pressure of actuality to deliver every little thing tumbling down.
FIFA・
IGN
Nintendo Switch Developer Reveals How 'Argentina' Made His Game an Accidental Hit
The publisher of Nintendo Switch management simulator Let's Build a Zoo has shared how a strange eShop policy and "Argentina" made its game an accidental hit. Mike Rose, company director at publisher No More Robots, shared on Twitter (below) that people using an eShop workaround to buy games cheaper by changing their region first looked to be a disaster for Let's Build a Zoo, but quickly became the key to its success.
dotesports.com
How to show FPS in Overwatch 2
Players are finally starting to really get into playing a lot of Overwatch 2 games after a tumultuous release on Oct. 4. Now that the server is more stable and people are getting online to play, they’re starting to find that some of their settings from Overwatch 1 didn’t carry over.
The best Xbox One games of all time
Make sure to tick all of these best Xbox One games off your list
The top ten must play PlayStation 4 games
THE sun is slowly setting on Sony’s PlayStation 4, as we watch the powerhouse that is the PlayStation 5 rise over the horizon. Now is the perfect chance to look back with fondness at all the incredible games the PS4 had to offer. Its library is broad. From RPG...
dexerto.com
Hearthstone players worried after devs tease Prince Renathal changes
Hearthstone players are concerned after the developers shared that they are looking into making changes to Prince Renathal, one of the most game-changing cards Blizzard has ever printed. Prince Renathal is easily one of the craziest cards Blizzard has ever put into their massively popular digital card game Hearthstone. The...
dexerto.com
Blizzard reveals Overwatch 2 glitch skewed ranked placements “too low” at launch
Blizzard has shipped a fix to Overwatch 2’s ranked system after a chorus of complaints over placements. The developers opened up on the glitch causing it as most players finished their initial rank grind far below their expected level. If you jumped into Overwatch 2 ranked across the opening...
cryptonewsz.com
Cronos Play streamlines Web3 blockchain gaming
The ecosystem community of the Cronos blockchain, Cronos Labs, was thrilled to announce Cronos play, a compatible modular collection of software development kits(SDKs) and integrations, on the Unreal Engine Marketplace. Cronos Play demonstrates a path to merge games with Cronos EVM Chain, to bring Unity games into the Cronos ecosystem....
dailycoin.com
Gaming Giant Konami Increases Staff for Web 3.0, Metaverse and NFT Marketplace Expansion
The Japanese gaming giant Konami is expanding its team of crypto experts. The company aims to increase the development of Web3 and metaverse-related content alongside a non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace, according to an official announcement. Konami is Expanding its Web3 and Metaverse Development Team. According to the announcement released on...
Cyberpunk 2077 dev details how Stadia players can transfer their saves before shutdown
CD Projekt RED detailed how Stadia players can transfer Cyberpunk 2077 saves before lost forever early next year.
Activision's Ricochet Anti-Cheat Update Gives Look Into Banned Account Numbers
Activision's Ricochet Anti-Cheat Team isn't messing around, as their progress report reveals massive strides in banning hacker accounts. Call of Duty titles have been marred by cheaters and hackers over the years, leading to Activision's Ricochet Anti-Cheat initiative. Activision's response to cheaters has been met with both praise and criticism by fans of the series. Hackers have been reduced drastically since the implementation of this initiative, but the program isn't perfect as players still encounter lobbies that have been hacked.
