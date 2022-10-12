In breaking news Wednesday afternoon, a jury ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay a total of nearly $1 BILLION dollars in compensatory damages to eight families of young children shot and killed in the Sandy Hook school massacre in Newtown, Connecticut back in 2012. Jones claimed repeatedly on his popular Info Wars show that the massacre never happened, that it was all staged by actors to gin up support for stricter gun control laws. The jury awarded the money for defamation, slander and the emotional stress Jones' lies put them through. This may be the biggest jury award of this kind in history, so let's talk about whether the jury got it right or wrong. I'm a huge believer in our First Amendment freedom of speech, but I also believe this precious freedom we enjoy as Americans has limits, and that, as Alex Jones now knows, there are some things you just cannot be allowed to say without consequences.

