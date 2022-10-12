Read full article on original website
Alex Jones claims Sandy Hook families won't get his money, but they could start seizing his assets, attorney says
A jury on Wednesday ordered the Infowars host to pay nearly $1 billion in compensatory damages to the families of Sandy Hook victims.
Alex Jones mocks $965 million Sandy Hook verdict: 'Do these people actually think they're getting any of this money?'
The conspiracy theorist was livestreaming on Wednesday as a Connecticut jury ordered him to pay millions in compensatory damages.
Washington Examiner
Alex Jones 'boycotting' trial, flees on private jet as lawyer seeks to dismiss case
Conspiracy peddler and InfoWars founder Alex Jones fled his defamation trial Wednesday over his false claims about the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, according to Jones's attorney, who said his client was "boycotting" the trial. Jones left Connecticut on a private jet headed to Texas after he was due...
Alex Jones begged viewers for donations as $965m verdict against him was announced
Alex Jones begged viewers for donations on his InfoWars show as a jury ordered him to pay $965m to the families of victims of the Sandy Hook mass shooting on Wednesday. Jones streamed the verdict live on his programme and reacted with a mixture of sarcasm, frustration, and anger as the damages were read out. Throughout, however, he implored his audience to help him “fight” back by donating or by buying supplements and other products from the InfoWars site. Among the product Jones hawked is a “vitamineral fusion.” “I’m almost out of money,” Jones, who is believed to be...
"It's not coming," Infowars host Owen Shroyer says as Jones gets hit with nearly $1 billion verdict
As a Connecticut jury read their verdict on Wednesday — awarding nearly $1 billion in compensatory damages to families of Sandy Hook shooting victims negatively impacted by Alex Jones' claims that the tragedy was a hoax — statements are already being made by the Infowars camp that, somehow, the bank-busting debt is actually a win for Jones in his efforts to champion "the truth."
EW.com
M.I.A. equates 'every celebrity pushing vaccines' to Alex Jones lying about Sandy Hook
M.I.A. has slammed celebrities "for lying" by promoting coronavirus vaccines in the wake of a Connecticut jury ordering Infowars host Alex Jones to pay nearly $1 billion to Sandy Hook victims' families after he claimed that the deadly 2012 mass shooting was a hoax. The "Bad Girls" and "Paper Planes"...
‘The View': Sara Haines Says Alex Jones Deserves to ‘Feel Even a Fraction of The Pain’ of Sandy Hook Parents (Video)
”I have never seen anybody more demonic than this,“ Joy Behar said. The hosts of “The View” went off on InfoWars host Alex Jones on Thursday morning’s show, calling him “demonic” and “a vile scumbag” for his claims about the Sandy Hook massacre. Host Sara Haines even went so far as to say that, beyond monetary punishment, Jones deserves to feel “even a fraction of the pain” endured by the parents of those kids.
What next for Alex Jones after Connecticut jury awards $965m to Sandy Hook families?
Alex Jones has suffered his second costly court defeat after a six-person jury in Connecticut awarded damages of $965m to 15 family members of Sandy Hook victims and an FBI agent.The four-week trial in Waterbury, 20 miles from the site of the 2012 school massacre in Newport, heard of the devastating toll that the Infowars founder’s lies took on the parents who lost children.On 14 December 2012, Adam Lanza shot and killed 26 people, including 20 children at Sandy Hook Elementary School.Mr Jones’ followers mounted a years-long campaign of harassment and intimidation against the families of the victims, convinced...
Alex Jones Mocks Jury Verdict On Live Stream, Claims ‘Ain’t No Money’ To Pay Sandy Hook Victims' Families
InfoWars founder Alex Jones mocked and laughed off the $965 million verdict awarded to the Sandy Hook victims’ families — claiming that he “ain’t no money,” on a live stream for his show, RadarOnline.com has learned. Jones referred to the lawsuit as a “show trial” and regarded the legal proceeding as “fraud" after he was ordered to pay almost one billion dollars.The broadcaster also claimed that the victims’ parents were being “used,” as he live-streamed the verdict from the comfort of his studio, absolving himself of the responsibility to face the families in court as it was read aloud....
Sandy hook families warn against ‘wannabes’ following Alex Jones in ‘lies and deceit’ after record payout
The families of Sandy Hook victims reacted emotionally outside a Connecticut court to the $965m ruling a jury made against right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. The Infowars host has now had more than $1bn in verdicts made against him in two trials by family members who have suffered almost a decade of abuse and harassment because of his lies about the mass shooting.Jones, who was previously ordered by a Texas jury to pay a victim’s family more than $49m, was not in the courtroom on Wednesday afternoon as the jury returned their unanimous verdict against him.“There will be more...
iheart.com
Alex Jones ordered to pay big bucks
In breaking news Wednesday afternoon, a jury ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay a total of nearly $1 BILLION dollars in compensatory damages to eight families of young children shot and killed in the Sandy Hook school massacre in Newtown, Connecticut back in 2012. Jones claimed repeatedly on his popular Info Wars show that the massacre never happened, that it was all staged by actors to gin up support for stricter gun control laws. The jury awarded the money for defamation, slander and the emotional stress Jones' lies put them through. This may be the biggest jury award of this kind in history, so let's talk about whether the jury got it right or wrong. I'm a huge believer in our First Amendment freedom of speech, but I also believe this precious freedom we enjoy as Americans has limits, and that, as Alex Jones now knows, there are some things you just cannot be allowed to say without consequences.
Alex Jones will be forced to pay more than $1bn for his Sandy Hook lies
Alex Jones has been ordered to pay $965m to the families of victims of the Sandy Hook massacre who have suffered almost a decade of abuse and harassment because of the right-wing extremist’s lies about their murdered loved ones.Jurors in Connecticut reached the verdict on Wednesday afternoon after deliberating for more than three days in the Infowars host’s second of three defamation trials over his targeted attacks on families torn apart by the 2012 mass shooting.Mr Jones, who was previously ordered to pay a victim’s family more than $49m, was not in the courtroom as the jury returned their...
