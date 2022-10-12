ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glen Burnie, MD

15-Year-Old Boy Arrested In Deadly Shooting In Howard County

(Columbia, MD) -- A 15-year-old boy is under arrest in connection to a deadly shooting in Howard County. The juvenile is accused of killing 36-year-old Rakki Jones-Onyejiaka on October 7th outside of an apartment complex near The Mall of Columbia. Police say the boy's family was involved in an ongoing...
Early morning stabbing lands woman behind bars in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, Md. – Cambridge Police have charged a woman in connection to an early morning stabbing. Shortly after 1 a.m., officers responded to the 700 block of Race Street for a reported stabbing. Officers arrived on scene and located a female victim who had been stabbed in her back. She was taken to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional for treatment.
15-year-old boy charged with killing man outside Columbia apartment complex

COLUMBIA, Md. (WBFF) — A 15-year-old boy was arrested Thursday after Howard County police say he shot and killed a man in Columbia. The boy is accused of killing 36-year-old Rakki Miguel Jones-Onyejiaka on Oct. 7 outside an apartment complex in the 10400 block of Hickory Ridge Road. Detectives said during the investigation they discovered that the boy's family was involved in an ongoing dispute with Jones-Onyejiaka.
Police investigate triple shooting in Cherry Hill

Three people were injured Thursday in a shooting in the Cherry Hill neighborhood, city police said. City police said officers responded to the 600 block of Cherry Hill Road around 1:40 p.m. to investigate reports of shots fired. Officers found a 23-year-old man who was shot in both of his...
15-year-old charged with murder in fatal Columbia shooting

COLUMBIA, Md. — Howard County police on Thursday arrested a 15-year-old boy in connection with a fatal shooting last week in Columbia. County police said the boy was charged as an adult with first- and second-degree murder assault and handgun violations in connection with the killing of Rakki Miguel Jones-Onyejiaka, 36, of Columbia.
92-year-old woman killed in Anne Arundel County house fire

CROWNSVILLE, Md. - Authorities say a 92-year-old woman was killed in a house fire Wednesday in Anne Arundel County. The fire was reported around 1 p.m. at a home in the 700 block of Oser Drive in Crownsville. Officials say they received a call from a family member who reported the blaze and arrived to find the elderly woman, identified as Erna Brunchorst, trapped inside.
Maryland Woman Charged After Stabbing Cambridge Woman

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - A woman is facing 1st Degree Assault and related charges in connection with a stabbing of a Cambridge woman. Cambridge police said that at around 1 a.m. last night officers were called to the 700 block of Race St. because of a stabbing. When officers arrived on...
