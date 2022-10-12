Read full article on original website
Women’s Soccer: No. 20 Buckeyes extend unbeaten streak, beat Maryland 7-0 on annual pink nightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Paolo Espino’s near-record innings total without a win for NatsIBWAAWashington, DC
Women’s Soccer: No. 20 Buckeyes look to return to winning ways against MarylandThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wife, 2 dogs, and an anniversary message make jailed January 6 defendant’s day as trial loomsMaya DeviWashington, DC
Top 5 Most Popular Dessert Places in Baltimore, MarylandFoodie TravelerBaltimore, MD
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore police arrest 16-year-old student who had loaded semiautomatic handgun at school
Baltimore City police arrested a 16-year-old student who had a loaded semiautomatic handgun at a school Thursday morning. Sources told 11 News the gun was found in the student's car, which was parked in Bluford Drew Jemison STEM Academy's parking lot in the 1500 block of Harlem Avenue. Sources also...
Police seeks community help in Owings Mills murder investigation
Police are looking for information that leads to an arrest in an Oct. 2 murder in Owings Mills.Robert Perkins, 40, died days after he was shot multiple times in the 4500 block of Brightwater Court.He was shot around 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 2.Anyone who may have information about this shooting is asked to contact police at 410-307-2020.
weaa.org
15-Year-Old Boy Arrested In Deadly Shooting In Howard County
(Columbia, MD) -- A 15-year-old boy is under arrest in connection to a deadly shooting in Howard County. The juvenile is accused of killing 36-year-old Rakki Jones-Onyejiaka on October 7th outside of an apartment complex near The Mall of Columbia. Police say the boy's family was involved in an ongoing...
Police Search For Maryland Girl Last Seen Getting Into Mother's Car
An 8-year-old girl has gone missing after getting into her mother's car in Greenbelt, authorities say. Leighton Whitfield was las seen getting into the vehicle driven by her mother, Christian Whitfield, on Ridge Road, around 4 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 13, according to the Prince George's County Police Department. Christian Whitfield...
WMDT.com
Early morning stabbing lands woman behind bars in Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, Md. – Cambridge Police have charged a woman in connection to an early morning stabbing. Shortly after 1 a.m., officers responded to the 700 block of Race Street for a reported stabbing. Officers arrived on scene and located a female victim who had been stabbed in her back. She was taken to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional for treatment.
15-year-old teen has been arrested and charged in Columbia homicide
A 15-year-old has been arrested and charged for first and second degree murder in a Columbia homicide
foxbaltimore.com
15-year-old boy charged with killing man outside Columbia apartment complex
COLUMBIA, Md. (WBFF) — A 15-year-old boy was arrested Thursday after Howard County police say he shot and killed a man in Columbia. The boy is accused of killing 36-year-old Rakki Miguel Jones-Onyejiaka on Oct. 7 outside an apartment complex in the 10400 block of Hickory Ridge Road. Detectives said during the investigation they discovered that the boy's family was involved in an ongoing dispute with Jones-Onyejiaka.
Police: Autopsy shows 4-year-old in Baltimore died of drug intoxication
The March 6 death of a 4-year-old boy in Baltimore City has been ruled homicide. Police and medics were called that morning to the 3900 block of Garrison Boulevard.
Off-duty Anne Arundel police officer accused of assault in Baltimore City
A police officer in Anne Arundel County is suspended over an alleged off-duty assault in Baltimore City.
Wbaltv.com
Police investigate triple shooting in Cherry Hill
Three people were injured Thursday in a shooting in the Cherry Hill neighborhood, city police said. City police said officers responded to the 600 block of Cherry Hill Road around 1:40 p.m. to investigate reports of shots fired. Officers found a 23-year-old man who was shot in both of his...
Wbaltv.com
15-year-old charged with murder in fatal Columbia shooting
COLUMBIA, Md. — Howard County police on Thursday arrested a 15-year-old boy in connection with a fatal shooting last week in Columbia. County police said the boy was charged as an adult with first- and second-degree murder assault and handgun violations in connection with the killing of Rakki Miguel Jones-Onyejiaka, 36, of Columbia.
Bloody Student Fight In At Glen Burnie High School Leaves One Slashed By Knife
A 17-year-old high school student has been charged after cutting another student at Glen Burnie High School, authorities say. A School Resource Officer arrested and charged the student after they attacked the victim with a small pocket knife around 1:15 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 12, according to Anne Arundel County police.
Police: Car used in deadly shooting of 15-year-old boy found burned in Prince George's Co.
WASHINGTON — Police say a 15-year-old boy has died after being shot multiple times in Northeast D.C. Thursday afternoon. MPD officers said the shooting happened in the 500 block of 48th Place near both Kelly Miller Middle School and Aiton Elementary School just before 4:45 p.m. Sixth District Commander...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore County Police seeking cell phone video in killing of high school football player
TOWSON, Md. (WBFF) — Its been six weeks since a high school football player was gunned down after his game in Baltimore County, and no arrests have been made. Baltimore County Police are asking for the community's help in solving the shooting from last month. The homicide happened on...
Family of hit-and-run victim wants to send him home
The family of the victim in the fatal hit-and-run in Dundalk this week is raising money to send his remains back to his native country of Ecuador.
Police Investigate Two Shootings On Baltimore Street After One Man Shot In Face, Another Killed
Police are investigating whether or not two shootings on a Baltimore street are connected after one man was killed and another was shot in the face within an hour of each other. The first shooting left a 63-year-old man with gunshot wounds to the face around 12:41 a.m., Friday, Oct....
foxbaltimore.com
Deadly murder and arrest of 15-year-old suspect reignites concerns over juvenile offenders
Baltimore (WBFF-TV) — Baltimore city isn't the only place dealing with juvenile crime. In Howard County, a 15-year-old boy is in custody in connection with a murder in Columbia. It's a community recovering from a deadly incident, but all was quiet at The Bluffs at Hawthorn Apartments on Hickory...
fox5dc.com
92-year-old woman killed in Anne Arundel County house fire
CROWNSVILLE, Md. - Authorities say a 92-year-old woman was killed in a house fire Wednesday in Anne Arundel County. The fire was reported around 1 p.m. at a home in the 700 block of Oser Drive in Crownsville. Officials say they received a call from a family member who reported the blaze and arrived to find the elderly woman, identified as Erna Brunchorst, trapped inside.
4-Year-Old Maryland Boy's Death Ruled As Homicide After Dying From 'Intoxication'
The sudden death of a 4-year-old Baltimore boy has been officially ruled as a homicide after a Medical Examiner revealed the boy died due to intoxication, authorities say. Around 4 a.m., Sunday, March 6, O'rion Thomas was rushed to the hospital after being found unresponsive in the 3900 block of Garrison Boulevard, according to Baltimore police.
WBOC
Maryland Woman Charged After Stabbing Cambridge Woman
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - A woman is facing 1st Degree Assault and related charges in connection with a stabbing of a Cambridge woman. Cambridge police said that at around 1 a.m. last night officers were called to the 700 block of Race St. because of a stabbing. When officers arrived on...
