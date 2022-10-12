Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Death Row Inmate Could Be a Free Man by ChristmasSam H ArnoldOklahoma City, OK
2022 NBA Draft Review: Oklahoma City ThunderAdrian HolmanOklahoma City, OK
3 Great Steakhouses in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Oklahoma City’s National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum looks at the cultural roots of tequilaD.J. EatonOklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma vs. Kansas schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming
Oklahoma vs. Kansas schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streamingHow to watchWhen: Sat., Oct. 15 Time: 11 a.m. Central TV: ESPN2 network Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial) More college football on SI: College football scores | College football rankings | College football ...
Podcast: Can Sooners snap skid? | Rumors abound about OU commits... is there merit to them? | New unis | MORE
Can Sooners break their losing skid & is there merit to rumors about Sooners' commits looking around?| Big visit weekend| New unis| VIP member Q&A questions answered| MUCH MORE. TIMESTAMPS FOR PODCAST TOPICS ARE BELOW THE STREAMING LINKS!. SPOTIFY:. ANDROID:. STITCHER:. APPLE:. Timestamps:. 00:00 - Podcast intro. 02:00 - Rumors,...
Oklahoma vs. Kansas picks, predictions: Week 7 college football odds, spread, lines
A pair of Big 12 rivals meet up this weekend in something of a role reversal as Oklahoma and Kansas square off in college football's Week 7 action on Saturday. This time, it's the Jayhawks who are at one loss and ranked in the AP top 25 poll and it's the Sooners who are at .500, at 0-3 in the Big ...
Union Stomps Mustang In Top 5 Matchup
Union High School took care of business in Mustang on Thursday, crushing the Broncos 53-21. Union moves to 7-0 on the season. They face Edmond Santa Fe on October 20. Mustang falls to 5-2 on the year. They will take on Norman on October 20.
Oklahoma's Bob Stoops Receives Bear Bryant Lifetime Achievement Award
The Sooners' coaching legend owns one of college football's great turnarounds, 10 conference titles, a national championship, a spot in the Hall of Fame and lots more.
Garth Brooks coming to Oklahoma State University
STILLWATER, Okla. — Country music legend Garth Brooks is heading back to Oklahoma State University. Brooks, alumnus of OSU, will be kicking off a new conversational mentorship series for students called “Industry Insights.”. Students can attend the event on Oct. 25 at the McKnight Center for the Performing...
100-year-old time capsule from Masonic Temple opened in OKC
A mystery in Oklahoma City has finally been solved.
Stay Overnight at Oklahoma’s Most Haunted Bed & Breakfast
If you're feeling a little daring you could always book an overnight stay at this haunted Oklahoma bed and breakfast, the Stone Lion Inn in Guthrie, OK. It sounds like the perfect paranormal staycation destination. It's been called one of the most haunted places in the Sooner State. If you're into the paranormal, book a stay.
blackchronicle.com
Severe Thunderstorm Watch For 6 Oklahoma Counties Ahead Of Severe Weather Potential
UPDATE 7:20 PM: Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Carter, Hughes, Murray and Pontotoc counties till 8 p.m. UPDATE 5/5 3:33 PM: A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Hughes, Lincoln, Okfuskee, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie and Seminole counties till 10 p.m. ***. Sunday is predicted to usher in file warmth and...
blackchronicle.com
Heavy rain, lightning fires, possible tornado weather hit OKC Monday
Firefighters performed a water rescue and battled lightning-related fires Monday morning as meteorologists warned Oklahoma City residents of extreme weather by way of Wednesday. Forecasters suggested residents of central Oklahoma to be ready for the opportunity of extreme weather, flash flooding and tornadoes all through the day Monday. Between 4...
Oklahoma baby in need of life-saving bone marrow transplant
An Oklahoma family is on a mission to save their baby girl's life, but they need your help.
birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Restaurants in Midwest City, OK
Midwest City is a great place to enjoy some delicious food! There are plenty of wonderful restaurants to choose from, whether you’re looking for a casual meal or something more upscale. We tried and reviewed our favorite restaurants in Midwest City, so you can make your dining decision with...
Exclusive sneak peek of abandoned Crossroads Mall in South Oklahoma City set to soon reopen
The people in charge of revamping the Crossroads Mall, also known to some as the “Zombie Mall” near the Oklahoma City interchange of I-240 and I-35, are working hard to beautify the abandoned mall. KFOR got an exclusive sneak peak of the progress and what the mall will hopefully soon offer.
Photos: Dozens of adoptable dogs, cats in need of loving homes in OKC
Workers at Oklahoma City Animal Welfare are searching for loving homes for dozens of adorable dogs and cats.
Photos: Adorable dogs in search of loving homes in OKC
Officials at the Oklahoma City Animal Welfare say they are seeking loving homes for dozens of adoptable dogs and cats.
‘Great Dane Showcase’ Sets Up Shop In Norman
If you are in the Norman area, you might have noticed an abundance of Great Danes. The Great Dane Showcase is a weeklong drawing in just about 500 Great Danes and even more owners and trainers. They have classes to see which dog ranks the highest in their category, along...
Oklahoma Daily
Best of Norman 2022: Breakfast
Juan del Fuego serves traditional American breakfast items alongside Mexican fusion items. The restaurant combines typical diner fare like eggs and pancakes but incorporates Mexican flavors with huevos rancheros, enchiladas and specialty omelets. Olivia Herrera, the daughter of owner Juan Herrera, said its Mexican-inspired dishes are what makes their restaurant...
KFOR EXCLUSIVE: Stitt’s secret plan to build a new Governor’s mansion
KFOR unearthed a secret plan to build a brand new Governor's mansion on the grounds of the capitol complex.
Oklahoma Daily
Best of Norman 2022: Pizza
If you’re on the hunt for authentic homemade pizza and pasta and a fun hangout spot, look no further than New York Pizza & Pasta on Campus Corner. With a friendly staff and a dimly lit, intimate atmosphere, New York Pizza & Pasta provides a homey feel that’s unique to Norman. When walking in, you’re immediately greeted with a warm hello, and just minutes later, you’re eating what tastes like a real homemade meal.
KOCO
Contents of 100-year-old time capsule revealed in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — The contents of a 100-year-old time capsule were revealed in Oklahoma City. The capsule was found in a cornerstone of the Heritage Building downtown. One hundred years ago, the Heritage Building was a masonic temple for Oklahoma-area freemasons. During the building’s construction, the capsule was left...
