Guthrie, OK

Garth Brooks coming to Oklahoma State University

STILLWATER, Okla. — Country music legend Garth Brooks is heading back to Oklahoma State University. Brooks, alumnus of OSU, will be kicking off a new conversational mentorship series for students called “Industry Insights.”. Students can attend the event on Oct. 25 at the McKnight Center for the Performing...
STILLWATER, OK
Stay Overnight at Oklahoma’s Most Haunted Bed & Breakfast

If you're feeling a little daring you could always book an overnight stay at this haunted Oklahoma bed and breakfast, the Stone Lion Inn in Guthrie, OK. It sounds like the perfect paranormal staycation destination. It's been called one of the most haunted places in the Sooner State. If you're into the paranormal, book a stay.
GUTHRIE, OK
Heavy rain, lightning fires, possible tornado weather hit OKC Monday

Firefighters performed a water rescue and battled lightning-related fires Monday morning as meteorologists warned Oklahoma City residents of extreme weather by way of Wednesday. Forecasters suggested residents of central Oklahoma to be ready for the opportunity of extreme weather, flash flooding and tornadoes all through the day Monday. Between 4...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
13 Best Restaurants in Midwest City, OK

Midwest City is a great place to enjoy some delicious food! There are plenty of wonderful restaurants to choose from, whether you’re looking for a casual meal or something more upscale. We tried and reviewed our favorite restaurants in Midwest City, so you can make your dining decision with...
MIDWEST CITY, OK
Best of Norman 2022: Breakfast

Juan del Fuego serves traditional American breakfast items alongside Mexican fusion items. The restaurant combines typical diner fare like eggs and pancakes but incorporates Mexican flavors with huevos rancheros, enchiladas and specialty omelets. Olivia Herrera, the daughter of owner Juan Herrera, said its Mexican-inspired dishes are what makes their restaurant...
NORMAN, OK
Best of Norman 2022: Pizza

If you’re on the hunt for authentic homemade pizza and pasta and a fun hangout spot, look no further than New York Pizza & Pasta on Campus Corner. With a friendly staff and a dimly lit, intimate atmosphere, New York Pizza & Pasta provides a homey feel that’s unique to Norman. When walking in, you’re immediately greeted with a warm hello, and just minutes later, you’re eating what tastes like a real homemade meal.
NORMAN, OK
Contents of 100-year-old time capsule revealed in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — The contents of a 100-year-old time capsule were revealed in Oklahoma City. The capsule was found in a cornerstone of the Heritage Building downtown. One hundred years ago, the Heritage Building was a masonic temple for Oklahoma-area freemasons. During the building’s construction, the capsule was left...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

