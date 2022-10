Lucas Duane Jones, 33 years young, passed peacefully, surrounded by family on October 10, 2022. Lucas was born on May 10, 1989, in Rolla, Mo., to Terry and Linda Jones. Lucas loved being big brother to Lance and Lewis. Looking after and bossing around his little brothers came naturally, but it was done with more love than anything.

