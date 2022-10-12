Atlanta Braves pitcher Spencer Strider (oblique) will start Game 3 of the NLDS on Friday against right-hander Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies. Strider will pitch for the first time since September 18 due to an oblique injury. He has reportedly thrown off the mound just twice in the past 26 days, so the Braves are expected to limit the right-hander to 2-3 innings on Friday afternoon. Collin McHugh and Dylan Lee should see work in Game 3 out of the bullpen. Charlie Morton will be on the mound for Atlanta in Game 4 on Saturday.

