ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

Spencer Strider (oblique) starting for Braves in NLDS Game 3

Atlanta Braves pitcher Spencer Strider (oblique) will start Game 3 of the NLDS on Friday against right-hander Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies. Strider will pitch for the first time since September 18 due to an oblique injury. He has reportedly thrown off the mound just twice in the past 26 days, so the Braves are expected to limit the right-hander to 2-3 innings on Friday afternoon. Collin McHugh and Dylan Lee should see work in Game 3 out of the bullpen. Charlie Morton will be on the mound for Atlanta in Game 4 on Saturday.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
State
Georgia State
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Philadelphia, PA
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to Phillies being on brink of NLCS

If anyone thought that the Atlanta Braves beating the Philadelphia Phillies 3-0 in Game 2 of the National League Division Series was a sign that the heavily-favored Braves had regained control of the series, Game 3 told a dramatically different story. The series shifted to Philadelphia on Friday afternoon, for the city’s first playoff game since 2011. The Phillies gave the home fans a lot to cheer about.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Phillies-Braves NLDS: Burrell to throw out first pitch before Game 4

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A couple of months ago, Phillies legend Ryan Howard discussed a "special, special breed" of a teammate on a Jomboy Media podcast. On Saturday, "The Machine" will be back in Philadelphia.Pat Burrell, a man of many myths and legends in Philly, will throw out the ceremonial first pitch before the Philadelphia Phillies' Game 4 against the Atlanta Braves in the National League Division Series at Citizens Bank Park.The Phillies have a 2-1 series lead over the Braves in the best-of-five series.A win on Saturday afternoon would send the Phillies back to the National League Championship Series for...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Phillies turn to "playoff-type pitcher" Aaron Nola in Game 3 vs. Braves

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- If Citizens Bank Park had a roof, it would blow right off. On Friday afternoon, postseason baseball returns to Philadelphia.Game 3 between the Phillies and Atlanta Braves hits CBP on Friday. It will be the first playoff game in South Philly in 11 years.On Wednesday night, after a nearly three-hour rain delay, all it took was one bad inning. Things cratered for Zack Wheeler in the sixth inning and the offense couldn't muster anything in the Phillies' 3-0 loss to Atlanta.The Phils will lean on Aaron Nola to right the ship Friday. Manager Rob Thomson says he can't wait...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Wright
Person
Zack Wheeler

Comments / 0

Community Policy