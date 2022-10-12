Read full article on original website
Ronald Acuña’s message after scary HBP will give Braves fans chills
Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña has already missed one postseason, he’s not about to sit out another. Ronald Acuña was forced to sit out all of the 2021 postseason with an injury, and had to watch from the dugout as the then-Freddie Freeman led team won the franchise’s first World Series in decades.
CBS Sports
How the lockout, rain and the new Wild Card Series messed with the MLB playoff schedule
The 2022 Major League Baseball playoff schedule doesn't really resemble what it has the past several years. If you already knew this and know why, you can leave now. We have tons of other MLB content anyway. If you are curious what is going on, well, I'm here to save the day.
MLB・
numberfire.com
Spencer Strider (oblique) starting for Braves in NLDS Game 3
Atlanta Braves pitcher Spencer Strider (oblique) will start Game 3 of the NLDS on Friday against right-hander Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies. Strider will pitch for the first time since September 18 due to an oblique injury. He has reportedly thrown off the mound just twice in the past 26 days, so the Braves are expected to limit the right-hander to 2-3 innings on Friday afternoon. Collin McHugh and Dylan Lee should see work in Game 3 out of the bullpen. Charlie Morton will be on the mound for Atlanta in Game 4 on Saturday.
NLDS Odds: Braves vs. Phillies Game 3 prediction, odds and pick – 10/14/2022
The Atlanta Braves will meet the Philadelphia Phillies for Game 3 of the National League Division Series at Citizens Bank Park. It’s time to check out our MLB odds series and deliver a Braves-Phillies Game 3 prediction and pick. The Braves shut out the Phillies 3-0 in Game 2...
thecomeback.com
MLB world reacts to Phillies being on brink of NLCS
If anyone thought that the Atlanta Braves beating the Philadelphia Phillies 3-0 in Game 2 of the National League Division Series was a sign that the heavily-favored Braves had regained control of the series, Game 3 told a dramatically different story. The series shifted to Philadelphia on Friday afternoon, for the city’s first playoff game since 2011. The Phillies gave the home fans a lot to cheer about.
Phillies-Braves NLDS: Burrell to throw out first pitch before Game 4
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A couple of months ago, Phillies legend Ryan Howard discussed a "special, special breed" of a teammate on a Jomboy Media podcast. On Saturday, "The Machine" will be back in Philadelphia.Pat Burrell, a man of many myths and legends in Philly, will throw out the ceremonial first pitch before the Philadelphia Phillies' Game 4 against the Atlanta Braves in the National League Division Series at Citizens Bank Park.The Phillies have a 2-1 series lead over the Braves in the best-of-five series.A win on Saturday afternoon would send the Phillies back to the National League Championship Series for...
Phillies turn to "playoff-type pitcher" Aaron Nola in Game 3 vs. Braves
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- If Citizens Bank Park had a roof, it would blow right off. On Friday afternoon, postseason baseball returns to Philadelphia.Game 3 between the Phillies and Atlanta Braves hits CBP on Friday. It will be the first playoff game in South Philly in 11 years.On Wednesday night, after a nearly three-hour rain delay, all it took was one bad inning. Things cratered for Zack Wheeler in the sixth inning and the offense couldn't muster anything in the Phillies' 3-0 loss to Atlanta.The Phils will lean on Aaron Nola to right the ship Friday. Manager Rob Thomson says he can't wait...
Braves turn to RHP Spencer Strider for Game 3 of NLDS
Atlanta Braves rookie right-hander Spencer Strider will start against the host Philadelphia Phillies on Friday in Game 3 of the
