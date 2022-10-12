ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookings, SD

ESPN

North Dakota State, South Dakota State and the tale of the Dakota Marker

It's just a big ol' block of stone. It isn't sculpted. It's not bronzed or dipped in gold. It hasn't been carved into the image of a football or a dude carrying a football. There are no corporate logos. Just simple black block letters embossed into three sides of the rectangular rock, reading "S.D.", "N.D." and "190 M."
BROOKINGS, SD
Deadspin

Randy Johnson is one NFL photographer Davante Adams wouldn’t mess with

These days, Randy Johnson is still combining his two favorite interests, owning a bird’s eye view of the world beneath him, and photography. As a 6-foot-10 Hall of Fame pitcher, he towered over the field as the tallest player in Major League Baseball History. He’s also probably one of the few aces who could have thrown down at Aaron Judge’s strike zone.
NFL
atozsports.com

Bills HC McDermott reveals bittersweet news on Wednesday

The Buffalo Bills have reinforcements in the way. Not only are players on the injury report getting healthier, but they’ve got a former All-Pro nearing his return. Sean McDermott confirmed the Bills have activated cornerback Tre’Davious. White’s practice window to return. That gives the two-time Pro Bowler 21...
NFL
247Sports

Preseason Big 12 Men's Basketball Poll Released

For the second time in three years, Baylor was chosen by the league’s head coaches to win the Big 12 men’s basketball regular season title. The Bears were also the preseason favorite in 2020-21 and went on to win both the Big 12 and NCAA championships. Baylor received...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Brookings, SD
Vermillion, SD
ESPN Quad Cities

NHL Team Dons Matching Outfits in Iowa

The NHL team that calls the neighbors to the north of Iowa home, spent a little time in Des Moines, Iowa, yesterday. They did spend some time on the ice at the Wells Fargo Arena, practicing for their season opener, (Oct 13) where they really stood out on the golf course.
DES MOINES, IA
ESPN Sioux Falls

Latest South Dakota High School Football Poll

The South Dakota high school football season is rolling along and the battles every Friday night are heating up. Here is a look at the latest South Dakota High School Football Poll that is voted on by media members throughout the state. Class 11AAA. 2. Harrisburg 6-1 79 2. 3....
HIGH SCHOOL
Larry Brown Sports

ACC commissioner makes very unpopular suggestion

The power brokers in the college football world are working on expanding the field for the College Football Playoff. ACC commissioner Jim Phillips is hoping to have expansion for another NCAA postseason event. Phillips spoke at an ACC basketball tip-off event and said he wants to expand the NCAA Tournament...
COLLEGE SPORTS

