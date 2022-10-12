Read full article on original website
ESPN
North Dakota State, South Dakota State and the tale of the Dakota Marker
It's just a big ol' block of stone. It isn't sculpted. It's not bronzed or dipped in gold. It hasn't been carved into the image of a football or a dude carrying a football. There are no corporate logos. Just simple black block letters embossed into three sides of the rectangular rock, reading "S.D.", "N.D." and "190 M."
Keys to a Miami Hurricanes Victory at Virginia Tech
Here's a look at what the Miami Hurricanes need to focus on this Saturday to bring home their first conference win.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Mississippi High School senior football player Travis Jones was shot and killed | Tonight’s Game cancelled
Travis Jones was a very solid football player for Lake High School in Mississippi. He had a bright future and was a starting defensive player who has racked up 20 tackles on the year. The former Farm Bureau Insurance Player of the Week was shot and killed in a drive-by...
Brian Ferentz Explains Iowa QB Hierarchy
Offensive Coordinator Believes Spencer Petras Gives Hawkeyes Best Shot
Deadspin
Randy Johnson is one NFL photographer Davante Adams wouldn’t mess with
These days, Randy Johnson is still combining his two favorite interests, owning a bird’s eye view of the world beneath him, and photography. As a 6-foot-10 Hall of Fame pitcher, he towered over the field as the tallest player in Major League Baseball History. He’s also probably one of the few aces who could have thrown down at Aaron Judge’s strike zone.
NFL・
atozsports.com
Bills HC McDermott reveals bittersweet news on Wednesday
The Buffalo Bills have reinforcements in the way. Not only are players on the injury report getting healthier, but they’ve got a former All-Pro nearing his return. Sean McDermott confirmed the Bills have activated cornerback Tre’Davious. White’s practice window to return. That gives the two-time Pro Bowler 21...
NFL・
Preseason Big 12 Men's Basketball Poll Released
For the second time in three years, Baylor was chosen by the league’s head coaches to win the Big 12 men’s basketball regular season title. The Bears were also the preseason favorite in 2020-21 and went on to win both the Big 12 and NCAA championships. Baylor received...
NFL Week 6 Coverage Map: Who Can Watch Cardinals-Seahawks?
The nice people over at 506 Sports have provided TV coverage maps for Week 6. Here's who can watch the Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks.
NHL Team Dons Matching Outfits in Iowa
The NHL team that calls the neighbors to the north of Iowa home, spent a little time in Des Moines, Iowa, yesterday. They did spend some time on the ice at the Wells Fargo Arena, practicing for their season opener, (Oct 13) where they really stood out on the golf course.
Latest South Dakota High School Football Poll
The South Dakota high school football season is rolling along and the battles every Friday night are heating up. Here is a look at the latest South Dakota High School Football Poll that is voted on by media members throughout the state. Class 11AAA. 2. Harrisburg 6-1 79 2. 3....
ACC commissioner makes very unpopular suggestion
The power brokers in the college football world are working on expanding the field for the College Football Playoff. ACC commissioner Jim Phillips is hoping to have expansion for another NCAA postseason event. Phillips spoke at an ACC basketball tip-off event and said he wants to expand the NCAA Tournament...
