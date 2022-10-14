ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
India

Liz Truss faces revolt as angry Tory MPs demand U-turns on tax plans

By Andrew Woodcock,Anna Isaac and Kate Devlin
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XUWhz_0iWIp3Xu00

Liz Truss is facing open revolt from Conservative MPs demanding further U-turns on her tax giveaway mini- Budget , after she ruled out spending cuts to balance the nation’s books.

Increasingly fractious Tories made clear the prime minister should reverse or defer her decision to scrap a rise in corporation tax scheduled for 2023, at a cost of £18.7bn.

The calls came after The Independent revealed Downing Street staff have been going through chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng ’s 23 September statement line by line following the receipt of the Office for Budget Responsibility ’s (OBR) initial assessment of its impact.

The Tory chair of the Commons Treasury committee, Mel Stride, said that there was now doubt whether it was possible for Ms Truss and Mr Kwarteng to “satisfy the markets” without rowing back on further elements of the £43bn package.

An attempt to calm Tory nerves backfired as Ms Truss was accused of “trashing the last 10 years of conservatism” at a meeting of the backbench 1922 Committee in Westminster, where she urged MPs to rally behind her.

One MP present said the attack came from education committee chair Robert Halfon, who said that, in a matter of days, the new PM had wrecked a decade of efforts to extend the party’s appeal to the blue-collar working-class by offering tax breaks for the rich and welfare cuts.

One Conservative MP told The Independent that there was “a robust exchange of views” – code for a row – inside the behind-closed-doors meeting. Asked if Ms Truss had won over any of her critics, the MP replied: “Probably not.”

And a former minister told The Independent : “It was horrific. She’s not going anywhere but she can’t survive.”

Earlier, the PM received scant support from the subdued Conservative benches at prime minister’s questions, where Sir Keir Starmer accused her of being “lost in denial” over the damage her programme has inflicted.

In a sign of growing market jitters after the Bank of England confirmed Friday’s withdrawal of its rescue scheme, yields on government bonds – effectively the price the UK state must pay to borrow - spiked again on Wednesday. Thirty-year gilts passed 5.1 per cent for the first time in 20 years, and 10-year gilts hit a 14-year high of 4.64 per cent.

Yields are now reaching levels that first triggered the central bank’s intervention after the mini-Budget.

And the Bank’s chief economist Huw Pill said he expected a “significant” hike in interest rates at the next Monetary Policy Committee’s (MPC) meeting on 3 November – three days after Mr Kwarteng’s planned Halloween statement to set out medium-term tax and spend plans.

Another rise from the current 2.25 per cent would inevitably drive up mortgage payments by hundreds of pounds a month for millions of home-owners.

Tensions between ministers and the Bank burst into the open, with business secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg claiming market turmoil was caused not by the mini-Budget but by the previous day’s MPC decision to opt for a lower interest hike than the US Federal Reserve.

Mr Rees-Mogg also took a swipe at the OBR, telling ITV’s Peston its forecasting record “hasn’t been enormously good”.

And he took aim at the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which has called for a tighter fiscal regime in the UK, saying its pronouncements should not be treated as “holy writ”.

But his arguments were dismissed by a panel of leading economists, who told the Commons Treasury committee that the mini-Budget was the “straw that broke the camel’s back”.

Resolution Foundation chief executive Torsten Bell said: “If you spend the summer telling people you are intending to abandon fiscal orthodoxy, if you then announce a package that dumps fiscal orthodoxy, then if you say on Sunday you are going to keep doing it, then I don’t think it should be a surprise to any of us that this is where you end up.”

Ms Truss came under sustained pressure at her second session of prime minister’s questions in the House of Commons to explain how she would pay for Mr Kwarteng’s tax cuts.

But she shocked many by replying, to Mr Starmer’s challenge over whether she would stand by a pledge of no spending cuts: “Absolutely.

“What we will make sure is that over the medium term the debt is falling. But we will do that not by cutting public spending but by making sure we spend public money well.”

The Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) think tank said that public spending must rise by £18bn next year just to keep up with inflation, while £62bn of cuts would be needed to meet the goal of having debt falling as a proportion of GDP by 2026/27.

And Downing Street later said that “difficult decisions” would be needed.

Tory MPs speculated that the PM may attempt to justify her claim by saying that the pledge referred to the cash value of spending rather than its real value after inflation is taken into account.

But one told The Independent : “That won’t wash. She said no spending cuts, and that’s what people will remember. I don’t hear my constituents demanding cuts to schools or hospitals or anything else.

“I don’t see where she gets the money from, though, without reversing some of Kwasi’s tax cuts, or at least delaying them.”

While voters may object to the restoration of the cancelled 1.25 per cent hike in national insurance or the removal of Mr Kwarteng’s 1p cut in income tax, the return of Rishi Sunak’s planned rise from 19p to 25p would be easier to swallow, said the MP.

“Less tax on profits may help growth, but only if companies are making profits and they won’t be if people don’t have any money to spend.”

Mr Stride said that, after Ms Truss’s vow to protect public spending, the chancellor needs to show a “clear change in tack” in order to restore credibility.

“There is an emerging question whether any plan that does not now include at least some element of further row-back on the tax package can actually satisfy the markets,” said the former Treasury minister.

“Credibility might now be swinging towards evidence of a clear change in tack rather than just coming up with other measures that try to square the fiscal circle.”

Former work and pensions secretary Damian Green said that “one of the obvious ways” for Ms Truss to calm the markets would be to “defer some of the tax cuts – or the failure to put taxes up”.

And Tory Treasury committee member Kevin Hollinrake said that the financial markets will want to see “something more tangible” as a sign of the government’s determination to balance the books.

“It’s got to be either moderate some of those tax cuts or cut spending to give the government credibility,” he said, pointing to the restoration of the scheduled corporation tax hike as one potential option.

International investors told The Independent that political uncertainty and market volatility were undermining their confidence in the UK.

One US-based executive at a large asset manager said it would now review investments in UK government and corporate bonds.

The sharp increase in bond yields and movements in sterling reflected a “disturbing tension between the Treasury and the central bank”, said the portfolio manager, adding: “One wild ride is unfortunate, several wild rides with no clear end in sight is a problem.”

An independent high net worth investor in India said they were reconsidering business investments in the UK, as weaker sterling would impact the profits of one large firm they are invested in through higher import costs.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Liz Truss ‘could be gone by Christmas’ unless she backs down to ‘livid’ Tory MPs

Liz Truss has a matter of days to row back on controversial tax and welfare cuts or face a parliamentary rebellion which could see her removed from Downing Street by Christmas, Conservative MPs have warned.As the prime minister arrived in Birmingham for her first annual conference as leader, senior backbenchers told The Independent that MPs across the party are “livid” at suggestions she plans to renege on a promised benefit uprating to pay for tax cuts for the rich in chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-Budget.One described the combination of austerity for the poor and giveaways for the wealthy as “electoral...
POLITICS
The Guardian

Liz Truss sacks Kwasi Kwarteng before corporation tax U-turn

Liz Truss has sacked Kwasi Kwarteng as her chancellor and replaced him with Jeremy Hunt ahead of a U-turn on key sections of her disastrous mini-budget, as she launched a desperate attempt to restore her crumbling political authority. In a rapidly moving sequence of events, the prime minister first dismissed...
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Jacob Rees Mogg
Person
Mel Stride
Person
Robert Halfon
Person
Kevin Hollinrake
Person
Kwasi Kwarteng
The Guardian

Liz Truss appoints Jeremy Hunt as chancellor after sacking Kwarteng

Jeremy Hunt has been appointed as Liz Truss’s new chancellor, in a stunning reversal of political fortune and a sign that the beleaguered prime minister wants to reach out to other sections of the Conservative party. Hunt, the former foreign secretary and health secretary, who has twice tried unsuccessfully...
U.K.
The Independent

Voices: What is going on with pensions – and how will it affect us?

The UK pension business is in deep trouble. You would suspect that it must be in trouble if Jacob Rees Mogg, the business secretary, has to deny that pensions are at risk. And you know it must be in trouble if the Bank of England has to step into the markets to rescue them.What has happened is that the market gyrations of the past few weeks have exposed weaknesses in the way the pension funds have invested their money, and these weaknesses come on top of wider falls in asset prices. The problems can be fixed, but we don’t...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Federal Reserve#Imf#Reserve Bank Of India#Uk#Tories#Tory#The Commons Treasury
BBC

Ukraine war round-up: Russian military exhausted and US tech giant Meta blacklisted

Russian strikes on Ukraine continued for a second day on Tuesday, hitting energy and other key infrastructure targets across the country. The deadly attacks caused widespread blackouts in the western Lviv region, Dnipropetrovsk in the south-east and Vinnytsia in the south-west. Electricity rationing is in place in the capital Kyiv...
MILITARY
The Independent

Truss defends her low tax agenda as she makes major U-turn and sacks Chancellor

Prime Minister Liz Truss vowed to see through her low-tax agenda as she announced a major U-turn after sacking Kwasi Kwarteng as Chancellor.The Prime Minister said her mission remains the pursuit of a “low-tax, high-wage, high-growth economy” but accepted parts of the mini-budget last month went “further and faster” than markets had expected.Admitting she had to change course, she reversed a key policy to scrap the planned rise in corporation tax from 19% to 25%.I am absolutely determined to see through what I have promisedLiz TrussSpeaking at a hastily-arranged Downing Street press conference, she said: “It is clear that parts...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
India
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Liz Truss confirms Jeremy Hunt as chancellor: ‘He shares my ambitions for our country’

Liz Truss confirmed Jeremy Hunt as the new chancellor on Friday afternoon.Earlier in the day, Kwasi Kwarteng was sacked by the prime minister, amid economic turmoil caused by the mini-Budget three weeks ago.A former foreign secretary and Conservative leadership contender, the appointment of Mr Hunt signals a major shift in policy direction for the government.“I have asked Jeremy Hunt to become the new chancellor, he is one of the most experienced of government ministers and parliamentarians,” Ms Truss said during a press conference.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Liz Truss shares video of her arriving at PMQs with 'lofi and chill' musicFunerals held for three victims of County Donegal petrol station explosionKwasi Kwarteng leaves Downing Street after being sacked as chancellor
POLITICS
The Independent

Liz Truss loyalist tells Tory critics to ‘shut up’ as pressure on PM builds

Conservative MPs criticising Liz Truss’s leadership and discussing how to replace her should “shut up”, according to one loyal backbencher.Sir Christopher Chope was among the allies springing to the prime minister’s defence on Thursday, after she endured a torrid time at the 1922 Committee of backbenchers last night.“If you are talking to people who never supported Liz Truss and still don’t want her to be leader … then its’s time that they shut up and allowed those who want to ensure that our country is able to break free of the anti-growth coalition to do just that,” he told...
POLITICS
The Independent

Liz Truss’s history of U-turns prior to major reversal on corporation tax

Liz Truss announced a major U-turn on corporation tax after sacking Kwasi Kwarteng as Chancellor in an effort to reassure markets spooked by the unfunded mini-budget tax cuts.Admitting she had to change course, the Prime Minister on Friday reversed a key policy to scrap the planned rise in corporation tax from 19% to 25%.It was the latest in a series of screeching U-turns performed by Ms Truss since she entered No 10 little over a month ago – and before she took office.Here is a look at her previous climbdowns.– Tax cuts for the richMs Truss’s first big U-turn as...
INCOME TAX
The Independent

Receiving damehood from William ‘the greatest honour’ for Andrea Leadsom

Conservative former minister Dame Andrea Leadsom has said receiving a damehood is her “greatest honour”.Dame Andrea was given her honour by the Prince of Wales at Buckingham Palace on Thursday for services to politics.The MP for South Northamptonshire said she spoke with William about the “amazing” work the Princess of Wales does for young children.Dame Andrea told the PA news agency: “It is the most amazing occasion and it’s the greatest honour, in particular for me, having been here a number of times previously to meet the Queen for Privy Council.“It was very special so soon after the very sad...
U.K.
The Independent

Ukraine’s forgotten refugees: They fled Putin’s war too – but Britain won’t help because of their nationality

Deborah Amoda’s heart still races with fear every time she hears a loud noise. She can’t shake the memory of bombs crashing around her, the terror each time the air raid sounded and she had to sprint to the nearest shelter in Kharkiv, her home of three years as she studied medicine. Six months on from the start of Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, though the 19-year-old Nigerian has escaped to safety, she faces yet more anguish. All she wants is to be with her close family in the UK - but while Ukrainian nationals are welcomed to Britain, Deborah...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Labour set to win across Tories’ southern heartlands thanks to Liz Truss, poll shows

Labour is set to capture vast swathes of the Tories’ southern heartlands following Liz Truss‘s disastrous first month as prime minister, a new poll shows.Keir Starmer‘s party, which was 29 points behind the Tories in the so-called “blue wall” seats at the 2019 election, is now 21 points ahead.The 42 constituencies polled are southern seats traditionally won by the Tories, where the Liberal Democrats came second last time.But with Liz Truss’s popularity plumbing historic depths after a calamitous Budget, the Tories are now set to win just 28 per cent of the vote in their own heartlands, down 22...
WORLD
The Independent

Five million households face mortgage bills rising by thousands by end of 2024, experts warn

The living standards of 5 million households will be hit hard in the next two years as the average mortgage cost shoots up by £5,100, experts predict.In total, mortgage payments are forecast to rise by £26bn a year by the end of 2024 as people’s fixed rates end and they are forced onto more expensive deals. Lower-income homeowners will face the biggest increase calculated as a share of their income, according to the Resolution Foundation, a think tank focused on improving living standards.Its analysis found that more than 5 million families will face rises in their annual mortgage payments of...
REAL ESTATE
The Independent

The Independent

882K+
Followers
281K+
Post
425M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy