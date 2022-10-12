Read full article on original website
Related
What does ‘the restructuring tsunami’ mean for annuities?
The emergence of private equity and asset-manager-backed insurance companies is leading to what Conning researchers call “a restructuring tsunami” in the annuity industry. Scott Hawkins, Conning managing director and head of insurance research, described the role of new parties entering the annuity market and the shifting competitive landscape during the American Council of Life Insurers’ 2022 annual conference.
Directors and Officers Liability Insurance Market to See Huge Growth by 2028 : Allianz, AIG, AXA: Directors and Officers Liability Insurance Market 2022-2028
Pune , Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/13/2022 -- The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Directors and Officers Liability Insurance Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Chubb (ACE) (
Cardiac Care Insurance Market May Set a New Epic Growth : TD Insurance, Cigna, GeoBlue
NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/13/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Cardiac Care Insurance Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Short Term Car Insurance Market May See a Big Move : Major Giants Bajaj Allianz, Reliance General Insurance, Oriental Insurance
NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/13/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Short Term Car Insurance Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Health Insurance Market Size, Growth, Sales Value and Forecast 2022-2030
PORTLAND , OREGAON, UNITED STATES , October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global health insurance market generated. by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2019 to 2026. The research offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top investment pockets, major segments, and the competitive landscape. Surge in...
beckerspayer.com
Best Medicare Advantage plans of 2022, per Forbes
Forbes compiled the six best Medicare Advantage plan providers in an article published Oct. 6. The ratings were based on CMS quality ratings, A.M. Best financial health ratings, J.D. Power customer feedback, the types of benefits plans offer and the number of states in which they provide coverage. These are...
CNET
Medicare Premiums and Deductibles Will Be Cheaper in 2023. What to Know
If you receive Medicare Part B now or plan to next year, there's good news. The cost of premiums and deductibles will be cheaper in 2023. Those who receive Medicare Part A can expect an increase in price, while Medicare Part D enrollees could see an income-related monthly adjustment. Each...
Best’s Market Segment Report: AM Best Maintains Negative Outlook on Colombia’s Insurance Market
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Bestis maintaining its negative market segment outlook on Colombia’s insurance industry, mainly owing to challenging global conditions pressuring the country’s economy. The new Best’s Market Segment Report, titled, “Market Segment Outlook:. Colombia Insurance. ,” notes that although economic conditions in the country have...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
AM Best Revises Outlooks to Negative, Affirms Credit Ratings of Peak Reinsurance Company Limited and Its Subsidiary
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas revised the outlooks to negative from stable and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of. Peak Reinsurance Company Limited. (Peak Re) (. Hong Kong. ) and its subsidiary,. Peak Reinsurance AG. (. Switzerland.
Veterinary Ultrasound Global Market Report 2022: Increasing Veterinary Practitioners in Developed Economies Presents Opportunities
Veterinary ultrasound systems are used for pregnancy detection, disease monitoring, and general imaging in animals. These devices are used by veterinarians in hospitals, clinics, and research labs for the detection of disorders in various animal species. The global veterinary ultrasound market is projected to reach. USD 449 million. by 2027...
PETS・
Trean Insurance Group Announces Affirmation of “A” (Excellent) Rating from A.M. Best
WAYZATA, Minn. , Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: TIG) (“Trean”, “the Company”), a leading provider of products and services to the specialty insurance market, today announced that rating agency. A.M. Best. has again affirmed the financial strength rating of “A”...
Acuity Reports Increase in Cyber Liability Insurance Claims as Cybercrime Skyrockets
Acuity Insurance Reports Ongoing Increased Insurance Risk for Individuals and Businesses. /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of Cybersecurity Awareness Month,. — the sole regional insurance provider rated A+ by both AM Best and. Standard & Poor's. , with over. $6 billion. in assets — is reporting an increased need for cyber...
Aegon completes sale of 50% stake in joint venture with Liberbank to Unicaja Banco
The Hague , October 14, 2022 - Aegon announced today that it has successfully completed the divestment of its 50% stake in the Spanish insurance joint venture with. after its merger with Unicaja Banco in 2021. Aegon Spain intends to upstream the net proceeds of the transaction to. Aegon Group.
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Primerica, Inc. and Its Subsidiaries
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “aa-” (Superior) of. . Additionally, AM Best has affirmed the Long-Term ICR of “a-” (Excellent) of. Primerica, Inc. (Primerica) (headquartered in. Duluth, GA. ) [NYSE:...
CVS Medicare Advantage business takes quality rating hit
CVS Health shares tumbled early Friday after the company said a big Medicare Advantage plan took a hit in government quality ratings about a week before a key enrollment window opens for the coverage. The health care giant said that its Aetna National PPO dropped from 4.5 stars to 3.5...
Shareholder update – October 2022
Welcome to another of our regular updates. At the time of publication of this update the external environment remains difficult. But we're living up to our purpose of 'with you today, for a better tomorrow' and have launched new, low cost, insurance products and are increasing the range and amount of support we offer to communities, businesses and our own people. Despite the challenging market backdrop, we remain confident in our outlook for the rest of the year.
AMA Examines PBM Market Competition And Integration With Insurers
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) A new analysis by the American Medical Association (AMA) finds a widespread lack of competition in local markets across. where prescription drug middlemen known as pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) provide services to commercial health insurers. The AMA analysis is the first to shed light on variations in market shares and competition among PBMs at the state and metropolitan levels.
KBRA Releases Research – Hurricane Ian Impacts Material but Manageable for Insurers
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- KBRA releases research that examines the impacts of Hurricane Ian on the insurance industry. Hurricane modeling companies and market participants have published a wide range of estimates for insured losses and KBRA has been closely monitoring developments to assess the impact on insurers. Key Takeaways. At a minimum,...
Fairfax Financial and Independence Pet Group Receive All Regulatory Approvals To Complete Sale of Global Pet Insurance Operations
TORONTO , Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited. (“Fairfax”) (TSX: FFH and FFH.U) today announced that all regulatory approvals required to complete the previously announced transaction in which. Independence Pet Group. and certain of its affiliates, which are majority owned by. JAB Holding Company.
PETS・
Zurich announces the repurchase of EUR 500 million of dated subordinated debt
Zurich Insurance Group (Zurich), today announced that it intends to repurchase EUR 500 million. of 4.25% Fixed-to-Floating Dated Subordinated Notes due 2043 (the "Notes").
InsuranceNewsNet
Camp Hill, PA
1K+
Followers
29K+
Post
155K+
Views
ABOUT
InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industryhttps://www.insurancenewsnet.com
Comments / 0