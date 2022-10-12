ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What does ‘the restructuring tsunami’ mean for annuities?

The emergence of private equity and asset-manager-backed insurance companies is leading to what Conning researchers call “a restructuring tsunami” in the annuity industry. Scott Hawkins, Conning managing director and head of insurance research, described the role of new parties entering the annuity market and the shifting competitive landscape during the American Council of Life Insurers’ 2022 annual conference.
Directors and Officers Liability Insurance Market to See Huge Growth by 2028 : Allianz, AIG, AXA: Directors and Officers Liability Insurance Market 2022-2028

Pune , Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/13/2022 -- The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Directors and Officers Liability Insurance Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Chubb (ACE) (
Cardiac Care Insurance Market May Set a New Epic Growth : TD Insurance, Cigna, GeoBlue

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/13/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Cardiac Care Insurance Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Short Term Car Insurance Market May See a Big Move : Major Giants Bajaj Allianz, Reliance General Insurance, Oriental Insurance

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/13/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Short Term Car Insurance Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Best Medicare Advantage plans of 2022, per Forbes

Forbes compiled the six best Medicare Advantage plan providers in an article published Oct. 6. The ratings were based on CMS quality ratings, A.M. Best financial health ratings, J.D. Power customer feedback, the types of benefits plans offer and the number of states in which they provide coverage. These are...
Best’s Market Segment Report: AM Best Maintains Negative Outlook on Colombia’s Insurance Market

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Bestis maintaining its negative market segment outlook on Colombia’s insurance industry, mainly owing to challenging global conditions pressuring the country’s economy. The new Best’s Market Segment Report, titled, “Market Segment Outlook:. Colombia Insurance. ,” notes that although economic conditions in the country have...
Veterinary Ultrasound Global Market Report 2022: Increasing Veterinary Practitioners in Developed Economies Presents Opportunities

Veterinary ultrasound systems are used for pregnancy detection, disease monitoring, and general imaging in animals. These devices are used by veterinarians in hospitals, clinics, and research labs for the detection of disorders in various animal species. The global veterinary ultrasound market is projected to reach. USD 449 million. by 2027...
Shareholder update – October 2022

Welcome to another of our regular updates. At the time of publication of this update the external environment remains difficult. But we're living up to our purpose of 'with you today, for a better tomorrow' and have launched new, low cost, insurance products and are increasing the range and amount of support we offer to communities, businesses and our own people. Despite the challenging market backdrop, we remain confident in our outlook for the rest of the year.
AMA Examines PBM Market Competition And Integration With Insurers

Targeted News Service (Press Releases) A new analysis by the American Medical Association (AMA) finds a widespread lack of competition in local markets across. where prescription drug middlemen known as pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) provide services to commercial health insurers. The AMA analysis is the first to shed light on variations in market shares and competition among PBMs at the state and metropolitan levels.
Fairfax Financial and Independence Pet Group Receive All Regulatory Approvals To Complete Sale of Global Pet Insurance Operations

TORONTO , Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited. (“Fairfax”) (TSX: FFH and FFH.U) today announced that all regulatory approvals required to complete the previously announced transaction in which. Independence Pet Group. and certain of its affiliates, which are majority owned by. JAB Holding Company.
