REPORT: Fear on the Farm at McCray’s in South Hadley emergency plan in place
With McCray's Farm haunted hayrides and walk-throughs, guests have been in for a treat, but what safety protocols keep this event safe?
After interviews, Holyoke City Council proceeds with some mayoral board appointees
HOLYOKE — At a Wednesday night meeting, the City Council’s Public Service Committee interviewed candidates appointed by the mayor to fill open seats on municipal board, such as the Historical Commission and Library Board. The committee, chaired by Councilor Peter R. Tallman, forwarded the recommendations to the City...
Town of Monson, PVPC begin ‘multi-year project’ on Omega Mill
MONSON – Overgrown vines, shattered windows and wooden boards make up the exterior of the vacant Omega Mill on Bliss Street. With hopes of bringing life back to the old mill, a request for qualifications (RFQ) has been issued by the Pioneer Valley Planning Commission (PVPC), the towns consultant on the project, for a mill reuse feasibility study.
Passage of short-term rental bylaw recommended to Southwick Planning Board
SOUTHWICK — The Planning Board’s Short Term Rental Subcommittee voted 7-1 Tuesday evening to recommend a draft bylaw that would permit and regulate Airbnb-style rentals in Southwick. The subcommittee had worked for months to develop the bylaw, which can now be considered in a public hearing by the...
Berkshire Region Real Estate Sales
2 Conrad Street: Daniel Grady of Adams to PB Summer Street LLC, $80,000 on 09/29/2022. 6 Dubis Street: Jacqueline D Seuss RET and Jacqueline D. Seuss of Adams to Elias H. Masse, $225,000 on 09/26/2022. 20 Highland Avenue: John H. Keating Sr of Adams to Laurie D. Haas, $195,000 on...
Burst water main dismisses Pittsfield middle schoolers
Pittsfield Public Schools administrators were informed of a possible water main break at Reid Middle School at about 7:15 a.m. Friday morning.
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno welcomes new mayoral aide
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno has announced his new mayoral aide. Shenell Ford will be joining the mayor’s office as a mayoral aide. She is filling the position vacated by former mayoral aide, Lavar Click-Bruce, who resigned upon winning the Ward 5 city council special election.
Affordable housing increasingly hard to find in Westfield and Western Massachusetts
WESTFIELD — “Rent affordability and stability remain probably the most critical challenge facing the state and the Pioneer Valley region,” Westfield Community Development Director Peter Miller recently told The Westfield News. Miller said single-family home prices have increased about 20% in the past two years in the...
Concerns arise over error in Baker Administration’s tax rebate checks
Police searching for van that hit 13-year-old on Route 9 in Hadley. Investigators are looking for the public’s help in locating the driver of a van that reportedly struck a young teenager along Route 9 in Hadley. Updated: 2 hours ago. Tests show students across the board saw learning...
Chicopee City Council approves funding for intersection improvement
CHICOPEE – The city and Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) continue to progress on the design of the Montgomery Street, Granby Road and McKinstry Avenue intersection improvements. During the City Council’s Oct. 4 meeting, the council approved Mayor John Vieau’s appropriation of $281,800 to the project. Background.
Field trip to D.C. approved, but cost may be too steep for Hampden, Wilbraham families
HAMPDEN/WILBRAHAM – The Hampden-Wilbraham Regional School Committee approved a request from Wilbraham Middle School Principal John Derosia to conduct a field trip for the eighth-grade students from Wilbraham Middle and Green Meadows schools. Derosia explained that before the coronavirus pandemic, the trip was run through the company EF Explore....
Car hits house on Union Street in West Springfield
Two families are without a home temporarily after a vehicle hit a house on Monday.
With legislation stymied, homeowners will hear of expanding pyrrhotite problem in Massachusetts concrete foundations
Homeowners who have — or fear they have — pyrrhotite-contaminated concrete festering in their walls, floors and foundations will gather later this month for their first time in Worcester County. They’ll hear from a geologist with evidence that the offending mineral is getting into buildings from a quarry...
Polish families recognized who made Chicopee their home
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A month-long celebration in Chicopee is recognizing the culture of people who helped shape this country. October is a time to celebrate Polish American Heritage, it was first acknowledged in 1981 as a way to celebrate diversity, culture, and history. Chicopee Mayor John Vieau joined the city’s Polish community for a […]
New Retail Store and a New Restaurant Are Moving Into the Berkshires
It's always exciting when something new comes into the Berkshires. There happen to be a couple of new spots moving into our region, albeit right next door to each other!. Within The Center at Lenox, a couple of new places will be attracting customers from throughout the Berkshires as the new spots are the first of their kind in the region. A brand new Kohl's is moving into the western spot in the plaza. The exact location is at 489 Pittsfield Rd in Lenox.
Defendant in Springfield municipal golf course case looks to disassociate from father, others charged in money-laundering conspiracy
SPRINGFIELD - Jason Pecoy may have been eager to join his father’s business building luxury homes in Western Massachusetts, but is less so about following his father in a courtroom. Jason and Kent Pecoy are charged in U.S. District Court, along with former Springfield municipal golf pro Kevin M....
Palatial Western MA Home Built for Former Secretary of State, Stunning Views For Sale $5.8M
Berkshire County residents know their tiny corner of the world is an idyllic place to live, but it's also a popular destination spot for folks from around the world. Whether it's tourists from Europe coming to view the fall foliage, or Boston and New York City residents looking for an escape from the city in a two-hour drive, we've got something for everyone. And that includes plenty of unique places to stay.
Local leaders address recent string of car break-ins in Agawam, West Springfield
AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Agawam Police Department is urging people to lock their vehicles after a recent string of car break-ins. Western Mass News is getting answers from local leaders who shared what they think needs to be done to prevent more car break-ins from happening in Agawam, but also across western Massachusetts.
Here’s Why Massachusetts Fire Hydrants Are Different Colors
When I lived in the eastern part of Massachusetts, I noticed that pretty much all of the fire hydrants were red. I mean, I think if you ask a group of random people what color a fire hydrant is, most would say "red". But, Not All Fire Hydrants Are Red....
Turners Falls Fights Machinery Fire
(Turners Falls, MA) Just before 4 p.m. Thursday afternoon, Turners Falls Fire Department was called to a small machinery fire in a facility off of Turnpike Road in Turners Falls. Crews were able to bring the fire under control by 4:15 and remained on scene to check the facility for potential spaces the fire may have extended into. By 4:45 the scene was cleared. No injuries have yet been reported. Greenfield Fire Department covered the Turners Falls Fire district while they were on scene.
