Longmeadow, MA

thereminder.com

Town of Monson, PVPC begin ‘multi-year project’ on Omega Mill

MONSON – Overgrown vines, shattered windows and wooden boards make up the exterior of the vacant Omega Mill on Bliss Street. With hopes of bringing life back to the old mill, a request for qualifications (RFQ) has been issued by the Pioneer Valley Planning Commission (PVPC), the towns consultant on the project, for a mill reuse feasibility study.
MONSON, MA
theberkshireedge.com

Berkshire Region Real Estate Sales

2 Conrad Street: Daniel Grady of Adams to PB Summer Street LLC, $80,000 on 09/29/2022. 6 Dubis Street: Jacqueline D Seuss RET and Jacqueline D. Seuss of Adams to Elias H. Masse, $225,000 on 09/26/2022. 20 Highland Avenue: John H. Keating Sr of Adams to Laurie D. Haas, $195,000 on...
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
westernmassnews.com

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno welcomes new mayoral aide

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno has announced his new mayoral aide. Shenell Ford will be joining the mayor’s office as a mayoral aide. She is filling the position vacated by former mayoral aide, Lavar Click-Bruce, who resigned upon winning the Ward 5 city council special election.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Concerns arise over error in Baker Administration’s tax rebate checks

Police searching for van that hit 13-year-old on Route 9 in Hadley. Investigators are looking for the public’s help in locating the driver of a van that reportedly struck a young teenager along Route 9 in Hadley. Updated: 2 hours ago. Tests show students across the board saw learning...
HADLEY, MA
thereminder.com

Chicopee City Council approves funding for intersection improvement

CHICOPEE – The city and Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) continue to progress on the design of the Montgomery Street, Granby Road and McKinstry Avenue intersection improvements. During the City Council’s Oct. 4 meeting, the council approved Mayor John Vieau’s appropriation of $281,800 to the project. Background.
CHICOPEE, MA
WWLP

Polish families recognized who made Chicopee their home

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A month-long celebration in Chicopee is recognizing the culture of people who helped shape this country. October is a time to celebrate Polish American Heritage, it was first acknowledged in 1981 as a way to celebrate diversity, culture, and history. Chicopee Mayor John Vieau joined the city’s Polish community for a […]
CHICOPEE, MA
WSBS

New Retail Store and a New Restaurant Are Moving Into the Berkshires

It's always exciting when something new comes into the Berkshires. There happen to be a couple of new spots moving into our region, albeit right next door to each other!. Within The Center at Lenox, a couple of new places will be attracting customers from throughout the Berkshires as the new spots are the first of their kind in the region. A brand new Kohl's is moving into the western spot in the plaza. The exact location is at 489 Pittsfield Rd in Lenox.
LENOX, MA
Live 95.9

Palatial Western MA Home Built for Former Secretary of State, Stunning Views For Sale $5.8M

Berkshire County residents know their tiny corner of the world is an idyllic place to live, but it's also a popular destination spot for folks from around the world. Whether it's tourists from Europe coming to view the fall foliage, or Boston and New York City residents looking for an escape from the city in a two-hour drive, we've got something for everyone. And that includes plenty of unique places to stay.
westernmassnews.com

Local leaders address recent string of car break-ins in Agawam, West Springfield

AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Agawam Police Department is urging people to lock their vehicles after a recent string of car break-ins. Western Mass News is getting answers from local leaders who shared what they think needs to be done to prevent more car break-ins from happening in Agawam, but also across western Massachusetts.
AGAWAM, MA
franklincountynow.com

Turners Falls Fights Machinery Fire

(Turners Falls, MA) Just before 4 p.m. Thursday afternoon, Turners Falls Fire Department was called to a small machinery fire in a facility off of Turnpike Road in Turners Falls. Crews were able to bring the fire under control by 4:15 and remained on scene to check the facility for potential spaces the fire may have extended into. By 4:45 the scene was cleared. No injuries have yet been reported. Greenfield Fire Department covered the Turners Falls Fire district while they were on scene.
MONTAGUE, MA

