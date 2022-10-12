SAN ANGELO, TX — Following a narrow victory over the Midland High Bulldogs last week, the San Angelo Central Bobcats (4-2)(1-0) looked to build off of that momentum tonight, Oct. 14, as they hosted the Odessa High Bronchos (3-3)(0-1) at San Angelo Stadium at 7 p.m. Both offenses tore each other’s defenses apart for much of the contest, but the Bobcats’ ability to sustain long drives wore down the Odessa defense and the ‘Cats pulled away in the second half. This game Central put up 300 yards on the ground and won their second district game 57-34. The Bobcats received the kick and returned the ball to Cental’s 32-yard line. The ‘Cats leaned on the run early, and RB Aiden Barron hammered away at the Bronchos’ defense on six different carries that steadily moved the ball down the field. Tyler Hill added 19 yards on the ground, and the Bobcats found themselves with an early lead after Hill carried the ball 4-yards into the end zone. With 8:21 remaining in the 1st quarter, the Bobcats led 7-0.

SAN ANGELO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO