Free Halloween Concert Monday Evening at Angelo State University
SAN ANGELO – Angelo State University's music program will present a free public Halloween Concert on Monday, Oct. 17, at 8 p.m. in the Elta Joyce Murphey Auditorium inside the ASU Mayer Administration Building at 2601 W. Ave. N. ASU music students and faculty will combine for an evening of fun, Halloween-themed music. The program will feature both vocal and instrumental ensembles performing spooky themes from opera, art song, chamber music, movie music and more. Student performers will include the ASU String Quartet, the ASU Low Brass Ensemble, a mixed Student Vocal Ensemble and several solo…
DAILY LIVE! | Pastor Ryan Buck Returns to LIVE!
Today on LIVE!, Pastor Ryan Buck discusses all the action from the protests this morning about San Angelo becoming a sanctuary city with LIVE!'s Yantis Green. Also, Kohl's Department Store has an opening date, one man has been killed in a rollover in Kimble County, Wall takes on Ballinger this Friday, and AOC gets a stern talking to from supporters.
Well Known Lubbock Carpet Cleaning Company Expands to San Angelo
SAN ANGELO – Carpet Tech, a family-owned and operated floor care and emergency restoration company has moved to San Angelo to serve the entire Concho Valley. Carpet Tech started from humble beginnings and a heart for service. Chet and Melinda Pharies own the West Texas-based company, but originally, Carpet Tech was started by Chet’s older brother Chad. When Chad tragically passed away at 23 years old, Chet eventually took over the business and grew Carpet Tech to six locations with over 200 employees. Carpet Tech expanded into San Angelo in September 2022 and has just moved into its new…
First Responders Deliver BBQ Cook Off Proceeds to Jaxon's Journey
SAN ANGELO – Organizers of the annual First Responders BBQ Cook Off held in September presented the proceeds to Jaxon Robbins and his family Friday morning at the Michael D. Brown Justice Center in downtown San Angelo. Jaxon and his parents were on hand Friday morning to accept the donation. Jaxon has been struggling over the past months with some GI issues. He has been hospitalized multiple times with no relief. He was sent to a GI specialist in Lubbock on April 26, he was hospitalized there and they began running test. On April 28, the Dr. found a brain tumor, Jaxon underwent an…
2 Tepid Democrats Face Huge Pro-Life Army at Church Protest
SAN ANGELO, TX — Exactly two Democrats showed up at a planned pro-abortion rally in front of Immanuel Baptist Church at N. Oakes and 14th St. on Thursday at ‘high noon.’ Organizer for the Tom Green County Democrats, Michael Lepak, and a woman he called his “associate,” set up a blue voter registration tent and a small sound system.
Odessa’s Defense Succumbs to San Angelo’s Sustained Offensive Attack
SAN ANGELO, TX — Following a narrow victory over the Midland High Bulldogs last week, the San Angelo Central Bobcats (4-2)(1-0) looked to build off of that momentum tonight, Oct. 14, as they hosted the Odessa High Bronchos (3-3)(0-1) at San Angelo Stadium at 7 p.m. Both offenses tore each other’s defenses apart for much of the contest, but the Bobcats’ ability to sustain long drives wore down the Odessa defense and the ‘Cats pulled away in the second half. This game Central put up 300 yards on the ground and won their second district game 57-34. The Bobcats received the kick and returned the ball to Cental’s 32-yard line. The ‘Cats leaned on the run early, and RB Aiden Barron hammered away at the Bronchos’ defense on six different carries that steadily moved the ball down the field. Tyler Hill added 19 yards on the ground, and the Bobcats found themselves with an early lead after Hill carried the ball 4-yards into the end zone. With 8:21 remaining in the 1st quarter, the Bobcats led 7-0.
Thrilling Carnival Rides Set Up at the Sunset Mall This Weekend
SAN ANGELO – Looking for something fun to do this weekend? If so there is a carnival at the Sunset Mall. Crews moved in a number of rides into the mall parking lot earlier this week. This is the same company that brings in the carnival to the San Angelo Rodeo. This means that fan favorites, including the Freak Out, the Giant Ferris wheel, and more are available to ride.
PREVIEW: Ballinger Travels to Clayton Weishuhn Field for District Matchup Against Wall
WALL- The Wall Hawks are taking on the Ballinger Bearcats Friday at Clayton Weishuhn Field in their second district game of the year. Last week, the Grape Creek Eagles were run over by the Hawks to the tune of 68-0. Wall’s running backs put up 525 yards and 10 touchdowns. They were led by Nathan Pepper who had 113 yards on seven carries and three scores.
Small Car Wrangles With F-250 at Awkward Curve
Our reporters at the scene claimed to have scene no ambulance on the scene. However the crash was major due to the amount of damage on the vehicle. The SAFD was called to help control traffic and to clean the spill from the crash. The two vehicles involved were a...
Here's When Kohl's Is Opening in San Angelo
SAN ANGELO, TX – San Angelo's newest retail store has announced its opening date. According to Kohl's Sr. Public Relations Coordinator Meghan Bower, the Kohl's in San Angelo, located at 5825 Sherwood Way, will be open to the public starting on Nov. 4. The 55k square foot store will feature Kohl’s refreshed, modernized design which will deliver discovery, inspiration and convenience to customers. It will feature a Sephora at Kohl’s and a large active section right at the entrance, highlighting national brand favorites like Nike, Under Armour, adidas, and Champion. It will also include…
First Major Cold Front of Fall Will Bring Cool Windy Rain Sunday Afternoon
SAN ANGELO – The first significant cold front of the Fall season is forecast to arrive in West Texas Sunday afternoon and will bring cooler temperatures and thunderstorms with moderate to heavy rain to the San Angelo area. According to the National Weather Service office in San Angelo, a strong cold front will makes its way down across the Big Country Sunday morning and hit the San Angelo area between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon. That frontal boundary will be accompanied by moderate thunderstorms with heavy rain. Temperatures will drop significantly as well. Highs Saturday…
Arrests for Reefer Possession Tops the Daily Booking Report
SAN ANGELO, TX – More than a dozen suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over the past 24 hours. San Angelo LIVE! makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record. The San Angelo Police Department, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety made 15 arrests including the following: Jossie Villareal was arrested…
Airmed 1 Air Ambulance Responds to Bad Concho County Crash
EDEN, TX – Photos indicated it to be a gruesome crash in Concho County on Tuesday night. But it resulted only in minor injuries. According to the Eden Volunteer Fire Department, on Oct. 11, firefighters with the Eden VFD were called out of a major crash on U.S. 83. As crews arrived, they discovered a black truck that had crashed into a tree. The crew had to extract the victim.
Evading Arrest in a Stolen Vehicle, Resisting Arrest & Weed Possession & Tops the Daily Booking Report
SAN ANGELO – Two dozen suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over the past 24 hours. San Angelo LIVE! makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record. The San Angelo Police Department, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety made 24 arrests including the following: Kirkland Phillips was arrested for…
