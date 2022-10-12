Read full article on original website
This is the Best Diner in New Jersey According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenNewark, NJ
The Bronx affordable apartments available from $545 a month in new construction buildingBeth TorresBronx, NY
Meteorologists predict a warmer and drier winter for New York City.Zoran BogdanovicNew York City, NY
3 Women From Green Goblin Gang Charged With Second Degree RobberyAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
bkreader.com
BKR’S Weekend Event Picks: 10/14 – 10/16
In case you didn’t know, BK Reader has the 411 on what’s poppin in Brooklyn: THE best, the flyest and the most robust events calendar in Kings County!. Because it’s the weekend and you’re special, BK Reader has pulled together our calendar picks of the hottest events in Brooklyn to keep you entertained!
bkreader.com
Brooklyn on the Water: 5 Fun Activities for A Break from City Life!
City life has treacherous waves and currents. But why not experience waves and currents in the places in which they are supposed to be?. Relaxing by the ocean, playing with your kids in a water park, or renting a boat for other watery adventures are all offered in Brooklyn, NY.
bkreader.com
Free Jazz Sessions on a Brownstone Stoop Become the Stage for Anti-Violence Activism
Brooklynites can now enjoy free jazz this fall season on a one-of-a-kind Brownstone stoop, thanks to a new series celebrating the lives of people killed by the police. The free Stoop Sessions, sponsored by the non-profit Worthless Studios, is kicking off on the evening of Oct. 14, in Bushwick, with a performance by Lathan Hardy. The series will continue running, rain-or-shine, most Fridays through Jan. 6, thanks to its unique indoor location in a warehouse at 7 Knickerbocker Ave.
Two Of The Most Beautiful Streets In The Entire World Are Here In NYC
With all the beauty the world has to offer, taking the scenic route is never a bad idea! And while as native NYers we all know that there are some parts of NYC that are so gorgeous we feel like we’ve been swept away to a different world (think: the city’s gorgeous brownstone-lined streets, cobblestoned roads, and countless beautiful parks), we’re not the only ones who realize and appreciate the beauty of our city! Architectural Digest just released their list of the 53 most beautiful streets in the world, and our very own NYC made the list–twice! Coming in at #2 is Brooklyn!
bkreader.com
Sukkot, Lulav and ‘Those Wooden Huts’ in Brooklyn Explained
If you live in Crown Heights, Bedford-Stuyvesant or Williamsburg and you are not Jewish, probably you have wondered about the wooden, shack-like structures that are erected around the same time every year on the patios of several apartment dwellings. What are they?. The huts are a large part of the...
'Missing': Kassandra Ramirez, a 25-year-old Bronx woman, vanished in 2018
In the latest episode of "Missing," which you can watch at the link, Kristin Thorne investigates the case of Kassandra Ramirez, a 25-year-old aspiring chef who disappeared from the Bronx in September 2018.
brickunderground.com
Rents in NYC have peaked at record highs
Finally, renters in New York City can catch a little bit of a break: After months of record highs, rents in New York City appear to have peaked. For the first time in four months, the median rent in Brooklyn didn’t set an all-time record. However, at $3,495, it is still the second highest in history and only $5 off the all-time record of $3,500, which was set in August, according to the September edition of the Elliman Report for the Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Queens rental markets.
bkreader.com
4 Men Were Shot Overnight in NYC, 1 Critically
Four men were shot overnight in the Big Apple – including one left clinging to life in Brooklyn on Thursday, authorities said. A 28-year-old man was blasted in the head on Pacific Street near Utica Avenue in Crown Heights just before 10 p.m. Wednesday, cops said. He was taken...
Brooklyn teen needs help getting paid hundreds in lost summer wages
After she was shortchanged on a summer job, 7 On Your Side went to bat for a Brooklyn teen owed hundreds from New York City.
bkreader.com
Bed-Stuy Bar ‘Oddly Enough’ Workers File Union Application
Workers at a Bed-Stuy bar are saying “enough!”. Servers, bartenders, and kitchen employees of the queer bar Oddly Enough on Tompkins Avenue have filed for a union election with the National Labor Review Board. That means that the union, called […] Click here to view original web page at...
queenoftheclick.com
Fantastic Spider Web in Bay Ridge
It’s looking more like Halloween in Bay Ridge! I love this spider web!
bkreader.com
The Salvation Army of Greater New York Offers High Quality, Free or Affordable Childcare to Local Families in Bushwick and Brownsville – Currently has Openings Available
Brooklyn is all about family — and children always come first. For our young students – and their working parents — nothing matters more than high-quality, affordable childcare. Study after study shows that early learning in the first months and years of life sets the groundwork for all future learning and development. Unfortunately, that level of childcare can be both difficult to find and virtually impossible to afford for many.
New York Fisher May Face ‘Federal Violations’ For Catching Shark
Someone fishing in New York State is in some deep waters and may face potential federal violations for illegally catching a shark. Recently, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation released its weekly Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol report. In my opinion, the most interesting team was a New York fisherman who illegally caught a shark.
fox5ny.com
Homeless woman arrested for robbing dead NYC man
NEW YORK - A homeless woman accused of robbing a dead man who had been killed by a construction truck in Midtown Manhattan has been arrested. Geniece Draper, 40, is accused of stealing the wallet of the victim as his body remained under the truck that had just crushed him on 8th Ave. and W. 44th St. last Thursday.
Brooklyn man kills girlfriend -- then jumps to his death, NYPD says
A Brooklyn man with a history of domestic abuse knifed his girlfriend to death during an argument in the couple’s Sunset Park apartment early Friday, then leapt to his death, police said. Dela Mateo, 61, was found fatally stabbed inside the fourth-floor unit that she shared with long-time companion Felix Santiago, 52, after neighbors called police to the building about 2:20 a.m. because of ...
Electric scooter rider killed in Brooklyn accident
An electric scooter rider lost his life after colliding with a vehicle in Brooklyn.
Boy, 13, violently robbed of bookbag on Brooklyn subway train, group sought
The boy was on a Manhattan-bound F train headed to the Avenue P station in Gravesend around 4 p.m. last Monday when he was attacked by a group of males, according to police.
fox5ny.com
3 women charged in 'green goblin gang' attack
