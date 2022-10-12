ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

bkreader.com

BKR’S Weekend Event Picks: 10/14 – 10/16

In case you didn’t know, BK Reader has the 411 on what’s poppin in Brooklyn: THE best, the flyest and the most robust events calendar in Kings County!. Because it’s the weekend and you’re special, BK Reader has pulled together our calendar picks of the hottest events in Brooklyn to keep you entertained!
BROOKLYN, NY
bkreader.com

Brooklyn on the Water: 5 Fun Activities for A Break from City Life!

City life has treacherous waves and currents. But why not experience waves and currents in the places in which they are supposed to be?. Relaxing by the ocean, playing with your kids in a water park, or renting a boat for other watery adventures are all offered in Brooklyn, NY.
BROOKLYN, NY
bkreader.com

Free Jazz Sessions on a Brownstone Stoop Become the Stage for Anti-Violence Activism

Brooklynites can now enjoy free jazz this fall season on a one-of-a-kind Brownstone stoop, thanks to a new series celebrating the lives of people killed by the police. The free Stoop Sessions, sponsored by the non-profit Worthless Studios, is kicking off on the evening of Oct. 14, in Bushwick, with a performance by Lathan Hardy. The series will continue running, rain-or-shine, most Fridays through Jan. 6, thanks to its unique indoor location in a warehouse at 7 Knickerbocker Ave.
BROOKLYN, NY
Secret NYC

Two Of The Most Beautiful Streets In The Entire World Are Here In NYC

With all the beauty the world has to offer, taking the scenic route is never a bad idea! And while as native NYers we all know that there are some parts of NYC that are so gorgeous we feel like we’ve been swept away to a different world (think: the city’s gorgeous brownstone-lined streets, cobblestoned roads, and countless beautiful parks), we’re not the only ones who realize and appreciate the beauty of our city! Architectural Digest just released their list of the 53 most beautiful streets in the world, and our very own NYC made the list–twice! Coming in at #2 is Brooklyn!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
bkreader.com

Sukkot, Lulav and ‘Those Wooden Huts’ in Brooklyn Explained

If you live in Crown Heights, Bedford-Stuyvesant or Williamsburg and you are not Jewish, probably you have wondered about the wooden, shack-like structures that are erected around the same time every year on the patios of several apartment dwellings. What are they?. The huts are a large part of the...
BROOKLYN, NY
brickunderground.com

Rents in NYC have peaked at record highs

Finally, renters in New York City can catch a little bit of a break: After months of record highs, rents in New York City appear to have peaked. For the first time in four months, the median rent in Brooklyn didn’t set an all-time record. However, at $3,495, it is still the second highest in history and only $5 off the all-time record of $3,500, which was set in August, according to the September edition of the Elliman Report for the Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Queens rental markets.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
George Floyd
bkreader.com

4 Men Were Shot Overnight in NYC, 1 Critically

Four men were shot overnight in the Big Apple – including one left clinging to life in Brooklyn on Thursday, authorities said. A 28-year-old man was blasted in the head on Pacific Street near Utica Avenue in Crown Heights just before 10 p.m. Wednesday, cops said. He was taken...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bkreader.com

Bed-Stuy Bar ‘Oddly Enough’ Workers File Union Application

Workers at a Bed-Stuy bar are saying “enough!”. Servers, bartenders, and kitchen employees of the queer bar Oddly Enough on Tompkins Avenue have filed for a union election with the National Labor Review Board. That means that the union, called […] Click here to view original web page at...
BROOKLYN, NY
#Documentary Photography#The Photographer#Greater Vision#Npr#The Washington Post#Ebony Magazine#Bk
bkreader.com

The Salvation Army of Greater New York Offers High Quality, Free or Affordable Childcare to Local Families in Bushwick and Brownsville – Currently has Openings Available

Brooklyn is all about family — and children always come first. For our young students – and their working parents — nothing matters more than high-quality, affordable childcare. Study after study shows that early learning in the first months and years of life sets the groundwork for all future learning and development. Unfortunately, that level of childcare can be both difficult to find and virtually impossible to afford for many.
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5ny.com

Homeless woman arrested for robbing dead NYC man

NEW YORK - A homeless woman accused of robbing a dead man who had been killed by a construction truck in Midtown Manhattan has been arrested. Geniece Draper, 40, is accused of stealing the wallet of the victim as his body remained under the truck that had just crushed him on 8th Ave. and W. 44th St. last Thursday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Brooklyn man kills girlfriend -- then jumps to his death, NYPD says

A Brooklyn man with a history of domestic abuse knifed his girlfriend to death during an argument in the couple’s Sunset Park apartment early Friday, then leapt to his death, police said. Dela Mateo, 61, was found fatally stabbed inside the fourth-floor unit that she shared with long-time companion Felix Santiago, 52, after neighbors called police to the building about 2:20 a.m. because of ...
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5ny.com

3 women charged in 'green goblin gang' attack

NEW YORK - Three women now face charges in connection with the so-called green goblin gang attack on two women in a Manhattan subway train, the NYPD said. Emily Soto, 34, surrendered to police on Wednesday and Alston Ciante, 26, turned herself in on Tuesday, New York City police said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

