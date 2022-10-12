In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, UIW Women’s and Gender Studies and Los Alcaldes de Béxar, a local nonprofit organization, partnered to host a public history program that honored the early alcaldes (mayors) of San Antonio, pre-1836. The program, hosted Saturday, Oct. 8, included a display of the Los Alcades de Béxar Project educational travel exhibition and the unveiling of a new forensic portrait. There was also an academic presentation by Jesus "Frank" de la Teja, Ph.D., Regents’ Professor Emeritus and University Distinguished Professor Emeritus at Texas State University. De la Teja presented on Erasmo Seguin (1782-1857), who served as alcalde in 1820, the last full year of Spanish rule.

