Gizmodo

New Study Maps Over 50,000 Sites In the U.S. That Are Likely Contaminated With 'Forever Chemicals'

Researchers have determined that the country is dotted with tens of thousands of locations that may be contaminated by PFAS, which are per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances—aka forever chemicals that do not disintegrate over time in nature or in the human body. Now, they’re mapping those sites to help regulators better direct resources toward cleanup efforts.
Fast Company

COVID highlighted the awful air quality in schools. It’s time to invest in long-term fixes

As fall temperatures cool across the U.S., many schools will struggle to ventilate classrooms while also keeping students and teachers comfortable and healthy. Children and teachers spend more than six hours a day in classrooms during the school year, often in buildings that are decades old and have inadequate heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning, or HVAC, systems.
constructiondive.com

Rising prices, labor shortages threaten infrastructure law implementation: DOT report

The U.S. Department of Transportation needs to recruit, develop and retain an expanded staff to oversee the implementation of $660 billion in funding for programs authorized under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, while dealing with supply chain issues, rising prices and a shortage of the skilled labor required to build the many capital projects the IIJA will enable, according to the DOT’s inspector general, Eric Soskin, who issued this warning in a report to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on Oct. 5.
takeitcool.com

1,2-Dichloroethane Production Cost Analysis Report Raw Materials Requirements, Costs and Key Process Information, Provided by Procurement Resource

The latest report titled “1,2-Dichloroethane Production Cost Report” by Procurement Resource, a global procurement research and consulting firm, provides an in-depth cost analysis of the production process of the 1,2-Dichloroethane. Report Features Details. Product Name 1,2-Dichloroethane. Process Included. 1,2-Dichloroethane Production from Ethene and Chlorine-HTC 1,2-Dichloroethane Production from Ethene...
