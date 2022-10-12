The U.S. Department of Transportation needs to recruit, develop and retain an expanded staff to oversee the implementation of $660 billion in funding for programs authorized under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, while dealing with supply chain issues, rising prices and a shortage of the skilled labor required to build the many capital projects the IIJA will enable, according to the DOT’s inspector general, Eric Soskin, who issued this warning in a report to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on Oct. 5.

