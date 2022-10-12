New Principal, New Principles: Interview with Mr.Rickey Harris

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Council Urges Mayor to Declare a State of EmergencyTom HandyChicago, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Would you pay extra money to bypass the traffic in Chicago?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago streets harbor lost stories: It’s time to update those tired old ghostly talesRoger MarshChicago, IL
Hairbanger's Ball at Konow's Corn Maze on 10/16Adrian HolmanHomer Glen, IL
rogersedgereporter.com
Loyola Senior Praised For Getting Into Multiple Medical Schools
Getting into medical school is a big deal. However, getting into five medical schools is extraordinary. Raj Patel (21) is a Molecular Biology senior at Loyola University Chicago. His family immigrated from India in 1996, and shortly after started their own business in Schaumburg, IL. Life and school for Patel were not always easy, as he and his family faced many challenges on their road to success.
Rev. Jackson’s 81st birthday celebration to draw key elected officials, TV celebrities, biblical scholars, and entertainers
The Rainbow PUSH and Citizenship Education Fund Entertainment Project is hosting Rev. Jesse L. Jackson’s 81st birthday celebration Friday, October 14th, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., at the Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church, 4543 S. Princeton Ave. Some of the confirmed guests include Gov. Pritzker, Mayor Lightfoot, Illinois Attorney General...
cps.edu
Smith Elementary Principal Ready to Take His School to the Next Level
This is Turan Crockett’s first year as the principal of Wendell Smith Elementary School on Chicago’s Far South Side, but it’s not his first time as a member of the Smith community. If you were to flashback to five years ago, you’d find him as the school’s resident principal through the Chicago Leadership Collaborative, his first taste of school leadership.
chicagocrusader.com
Bronzeville leaders vow to continue Lucas’ legacy of advocacy
The past and future of ‘Black Metropolis’ was the focus of a Sept. 28 memorial service for the late Harold Lucas, known as the “Godfather of Bronzeville” for his unwavering commitment to economic development and community control. The businessman and community activist died this year on August 9 at the age of 79.
thelansingjournal.com
Four Marian Catholic students receive honors from College Board
CHICAGO HEIGHTS, Ill. (October 11, 2022) – Marian Catholic High School last week announced four Marian Catholic High School seniors earned academic honors from the College Board National Recognition Programs. Jayda Taylor, a resident of South Holland, and Morgan Beamon, who resides in Crete, have received National African American Recognition Awards, while Clare Smith from Homewood and Antonio Soto, a resident of St. John, Indiana, have received National Hispanic Recognition Awards.
Chicago Maroon
College Student Shot Near 65th and Stony Island
An undergraduate student was shot and injured around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday night during an attempted armed robbery near East 65th Street and South Stony Island Avenue, according to an email sent Thursday afternoon by Associate Vice President for Safety and Security Eric Heath and Dean of Students in the University Michele Rasmussen. The University was made aware of the incident Thursday morning.
ccc.edu
Olive-Harvey College is First Community College in State of Illinois to Offer Accredited Associate Degree in Cannabis Studies
City Colleges of Chicago now offers a new degree in Applied Cannabis Studies making it the first community college in Illinois to do so. The new pathway promises to support students as they pursue an Associate degree in Cannabis Studies, a degree that often leads to high demand jobs that include cannabis consultants, dispensary operators, cannabis extraction technicians, grow masters, and more, all of which have the potential to be high-paying careers.
blockclubchicago.org
Roseland Community Hospital Giving Away Hundreds Of Winter Coats Saturday
ROSELAND — Roseland Community Hospital is hoping it can help make the its community warmer with a coat drive this weekend. Hospital team members are donating 350 coats to the public 11 a.m.-1 p.m Saturday at 45 W. 111th St., said Kathy Bryja, a press relations representative for the hospital, and hospital Executive Director Chrislin Flanagan. While supplies last, free coats and jackets will be available for children and adults from the area, Bryja said.
Chicago Police Memorial Foundation awards honors for Officer of the Month
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police officers doing good work, protecting the city, helping their fellow officers and taking dangerous people off the streets.That's what the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation said about the six officers awarded the Officer of the Month commendation.Officer Ernesto Amparan was driving home after work in March when he heard several gunshots and saw a man speeding away from a scene. He turned on his radio to learn two officers were shot. He followed the suspect and called in the location, leading to a quick arrest of the suspect.Another award was given to five members of a detective team who tracked down the driver who ran over four people at 71st and Jeffrey. Three of them died."This is what they do day in day out. It's a thankless job. It's a calling, and you know these things need to be heard. He's one of many," said CPD Lieutenant Nelson Perez.The suspects in both cases have been charged and are awaiting trial.
swishappeal.com
WNBA Offseason: Chicago Sky face an uncertain future
Coming into the 2022 season, the Chicago Sky were riding high after an incredible title run in 2021. They went through the course of this past season healthy and on pace with the eventual champion Las Vegas Aces as the best team in the league. They finished the regular season tied for first at 26-10 and with the second best home record at 14-4. All the while, their core group of Kahelah Copper, Courtney Vandersloot, newly signed and proven winner Emma Messeeman and the one and only Candace Parker achieved All-Star status. Allie Quigley joined in on the fun by winning the 3-point contest. Their bench was stacked with the addition of overseas veteran Rebekah Gardner and Belgium phenom Julie Allemand rounding out the dynamism of Azurá Stevens and Dana Evans. All systems were go, but then came Game 5 of the semifinals against the Connecticut Sun.
Kayla Robinson: Chicago girl, 14, missing from South Side
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 14-year-old girl. According to police, Kayla Robinson is missing from the 5200 block of South Indiana Avenue in the Washington Park neighborhood. Robinson is described as a Black girl, standing 5-foot-2 and weighing 148 pounds. She has...
How Safe is Chicago, IL?
Chicago, Illinois, is a big city with a lot of crime. However, it is also a city full of opportunity. There are many things to do in Chicago, and it's a great place to live. So, is it safe to live in or visit Chicago?
Bernie Mac Foundation celebrates his 65th birthday
The Bernie Mac Foundation is having an event on Wednesday, October 26th. Come celebrate with The Bernie Mac Foundation on the 65th birthday of our late Founder and Emeritus, Bernard “Bernie Mac” McCullough. In addition to celebrating Bernie’s life, we will raise money for The Bernie Mac Sarcoidosis Translational Advanced Research (STAR) Center at UI Health to help provide comprehensive care for sarcoidosis patients.
Chicago Neighborhood Ranked Among 'Coolest In The World'
Timeout put together a list of the 51 coolest neighborhoods in the world.
blockclubchicago.org
Starbucks Closes Edgewater Shop As Unionized Staff Was Set To Start Contract Talks This Month
EDGEWATER — An Edgewater Starbucks is closing this month — four days after its employees were scheduled to start bargaining for their first union contact. Starbucks, 1070 W. Bryn Mawr Ave., is closing Oct. 30, according to employees and Starbucks Workers United. Workers were told the decision is based on safety concerns, and it follows a string of recent closures for similar reasons across the nation. But workers said they should’ve had more of a say in what’s happening — and the timing is not a coincidence.
CBS News
Standoff ends in Oak Park for person in distress in Harlem Avenue building
OAK PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- A 19-hour standoff in Oak Park has ended and the streets along Harlem Avenue near Division have reopened. Police were out in force in Oak Park Thursday afternoon as they responded to a barricade situation with someone in distress. The standoff brought several officers to...
Chicago couples say South Loop wedding venues closed with little warning, no refunds given
Chicago brides and grooms say they're out thousands of dollars after their South Loop wedding venue closed with little warning.
Chicago's top doctor troubled by lack of residents receiving latest COVID booster shot
Chicago’s Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said, while the COVID numbers are good right now, she’s concerned about the low number of people who have had the latest booster as well as the coming flu season.
WGNtv.com
Where did Chicago’s nickname, “The Windy City,” come from?
Where did Chicago’s nickname, “The Windy City,” come from? I have always wondered about that. Indeed, Chicago is a rather windy city, but it certainly isn’t the windiest. With an average wind speed of about 10.3 mph, Chicago ranks 12th windiest among the nation’s major cities. Boston, with an average wind speed of 12.4 mph, is the windiest.
wybeaconnews.org
Endangered Stories: CPS, Persepolis, and Iran
In addition to its status as a sanctuary city for undocumented immigrants, last month Mayor Lori Lightfoot declared Chicago a sanctuary for endangered stories. This means that, amidst a nation where book bans are reaching record highs, Chicago’s public libraries are committed to protecting and providing banned and challenged books. Banned and challenged books are those that have either been removed or attempted to have been removed from school curriculums, school libraries, or public libraries due to disapproval of their content. But disapproval of content has a broad range, and banned or challenged stories are disproportionately written by and about marginalized communities.
Comments / 0