(October 12, 2022) — Thank you for supporting Haddam-Killingworth High School Girls Soccer. The athletes who represent our team are made up of strong, independent daughters, of exceptional athleticism, skill, heart, speed and determination. As such, these ladies, on a rainy, cold first day of October, committed to raising enough funds to pay for their end-of-the-season events, hosted two bake sales, one at the Killingworth Transfer Station and the second in Higganum Center. The overwhelming turnout demonstrated for these girls the exceptional community support for our HKHS athletes. Thank you to all who contributed, and a very special thanks to Nutmeg Pharmacy, and the Road Runner in Higganum, for their extremely generous donations. Much appreciation for Terri’s in Higganum and the Transfer Station in Killingworth for providing us with these great locations.

KILLINGWORTH, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO