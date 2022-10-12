ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Section IV Soccer Playoff Schedules Released

The Section IV Playoff Schedule for boys and girls soccer has been released. We start on the boys' side. In Class A, Vestal will host Horseheads on October 25th then the next day M-E will host U-E. In Class B, Owego welcomes CV, Forks goes to Lansing, Dryden and Windsor will battle, and Oneonta and Waverly play one another in the quarterfinals. In Class C, SVE/C is the one seed and has earned a bye. Afton/Harp is the three seed and also has a bye. Walton/Downsville is the four seed. For out-of-town teams, go here.
VESTAL, NY
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Area girls soccer: Oct. 13

The PIZM girls soccer team scored four goals in the first half, then turned the game into a blowout in the second half as the Wildcats won easily 14-0 over Tri-City United in a Section 2A quarterfinal. Three different players had a hat trick for the Wildcats. Elena Hartung, Brynne...
SOCCER
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
hk-now.com

Girls Soccer 2022: Thank You, Haddam-Killingworth Community!!!

(October 12, 2022) — Thank you for supporting Haddam-Killingworth High School Girls Soccer. The athletes who represent our team are made up of strong, independent daughters, of exceptional athleticism, skill, heart, speed and determination. As such, these ladies, on a rainy, cold first day of October, committed to raising enough funds to pay for their end-of-the-season events, hosted two bake sales, one at the Killingworth Transfer Station and the second in Higganum Center. The overwhelming turnout demonstrated for these girls the exceptional community support for our HKHS athletes. Thank you to all who contributed, and a very special thanks to Nutmeg Pharmacy, and the Road Runner in Higganum, for their extremely generous donations. Much appreciation for Terri’s in Higganum and the Transfer Station in Killingworth for providing us with these great locations.
KILLINGWORTH, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Falcons#New Berlin Eisenhower#State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jim Boeheim: ‘You can say what you want about the Big Ten. They sucked in the tournament’

Syracuse basketball head coach Jim Boeheim didn’t hold back on Friday, taking a shot at the Big Ten and the conference’s underwhelming show in last season’s NCAA Tournament. Last season, the Big Ten didn’t have a men’s team in the Final Four, with just one team making the Elite Eight and two advancing to the Sweet 16. It was a dismal showing from a conference that many throughout the regular season called the best in college basketball. A Big Ten team hasn’t won the NCAA Tournament since William Henry Harrison was president. The last Big Ten team to win the NCAA Tournament...
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy