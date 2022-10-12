Read full article on original website
Section IV Soccer Playoff Schedules Released
The Section IV Playoff Schedule for boys and girls soccer has been released. We start on the boys' side. In Class A, Vestal will host Horseheads on October 25th then the next day M-E will host U-E. In Class B, Owego welcomes CV, Forks goes to Lansing, Dryden and Windsor will battle, and Oneonta and Waverly play one another in the quarterfinals. In Class C, SVE/C is the one seed and has earned a bye. Afton/Harp is the three seed and also has a bye. Walton/Downsville is the four seed. For out-of-town teams, go here.
Area girls soccer: Oct. 13
The PIZM girls soccer team scored four goals in the first half, then turned the game into a blowout in the second half as the Wildcats won easily 14-0 over Tri-City United in a Section 2A quarterfinal. Three different players had a hat trick for the Wildcats. Elena Hartung, Brynne...
Scoreboard: No. 2 South Hadley girls soccer defeats No. 7 Hampshire & more
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. After a scoreless first half, South Hadley scored two goals in the second half en route to a win against Hampshire on Thursday.
Scoreboard: Mmunga Mtabele scores late-winner for No. 9 Central boys soccer & more
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. No. 9 Central boys soccer defeated Monson on Friday thanks to a game-winning goal from junior Mmunga Mtabele, who found the net with just 41 seconds remaining in the match.
Last year's tournament disappointment is this year's motivation for Pembroke boys soccer
PEMBROKE — A big part of greatness in sports is sustaining a high level of play for a long period of time. That’s exactly what the undefeated Pembroke High boys soccer team has accomplished the last two seasons. Making that task a little easier is the scar leftover from the way the 2021 season ended.
Triumphant in 10 straight, OA girls soccer team poised for 'under the radar' playoff push
EASTON — In the wake of a graduation tidal wave that claimed 10 contributors from last year's 14-2-2 team, the Oliver Ames High girls soccer team needed time to recover. Not much time, though. Only about 90 minutes -- the season-opener against Franklin on Sept. 9, what turned out to be a 2-0 loss. Since then, no...
Girls Soccer 2022: Thank You, Haddam-Killingworth Community!!!
(October 12, 2022) — Thank you for supporting Haddam-Killingworth High School Girls Soccer. The athletes who represent our team are made up of strong, independent daughters, of exceptional athleticism, skill, heart, speed and determination. As such, these ladies, on a rainy, cold first day of October, committed to raising enough funds to pay for their end-of-the-season events, hosted two bake sales, one at the Killingworth Transfer Station and the second in Higganum Center. The overwhelming turnout demonstrated for these girls the exceptional community support for our HKHS athletes. Thank you to all who contributed, and a very special thanks to Nutmeg Pharmacy, and the Road Runner in Higganum, for their extremely generous donations. Much appreciation for Terri’s in Higganum and the Transfer Station in Killingworth for providing us with these great locations.
Minnesota’s top high school volleyball players: Meet the state’s best setters
Over the next week, we’ll be taking a position-by-position look at some of the top players in Minnesota high school volleyball. This list will cover the state’s premiere setters. There are hundreds of standout volleyball players in Minnesota and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive. ...
Jim Boeheim: ‘You can say what you want about the Big Ten. They sucked in the tournament’
Syracuse basketball head coach Jim Boeheim didn’t hold back on Friday, taking a shot at the Big Ten and the conference’s underwhelming show in last season’s NCAA Tournament. Last season, the Big Ten didn’t have a men’s team in the Final Four, with just one team making the Elite Eight and two advancing to the Sweet 16. It was a dismal showing from a conference that many throughout the regular season called the best in college basketball. A Big Ten team hasn’t won the NCAA Tournament since William Henry Harrison was president. The last Big Ten team to win the NCAA Tournament...
