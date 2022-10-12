ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

A win over Minnesota sets up Illinois as Big Ten West's best

For the first time since 2011, Illinois (5-1, 2-1 Big Ten) is a Top 25 college football team. With a win against conference foe Minnesota (4-1, 1-1), the Big Ten West is there for the taking. The Illini are bolstered by a defense that grinds the opposition to dust. Bret...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KSNB Local4

NSAA website hacked; View high school championship scores here

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska School Activities Association reported Thursday that their website was hit by a DdoS attack, which made it difficult to use. They’re working to resolve the issue as soon as possible. In the meantime if you’re looking for information and scores on the state...
HASTINGS, NE

