Emma Stone, Jesse Plemons, Joe Alwyn, and Hong Chau Lead Yorgos Lanthimos’ Next Film ‘AND’

By Samantha Bergeson
 3 days ago

Updated October 27: The Hollywood Reporter announced that Joe Alwyn is collaborating again with Yorgos Lanthimos for upcoming film “AND.” Alwyn previously starred in Lanthimos’ “The Favourite” opposite “AND” co-star Emma Stone . The actor most recently led Claire Denis’ “Stars at Noon,” along with “AND” co-star Margaret Qualley .

Updated October 12: Variety has reported that Hong Chau has joined the stacked cast of Yorgos Lanthimos’ mysterious new film “AND.” Chau will soon be seen in Darren Aronofsky’s Oscar contender “The Whale” as Brendan Fraser’s character’s caretaker. A24 releases the film December 9. Chau received Screen Actors Guild and Golden Globe award nominations for her performance in Alexander Payne’s 2017 “Downsizing.”

September 29: Emma Stone and Yorgos Lanthimos are set to collaborate for the fourth time on a new film titled “AND.” Principal photography begins in New Orleans starting October 2022, but plot details have been tightly kept under wraps.

After landing an Oscar nomination for “The Favourite,” Stone signed on to lead Lanthimos’ upcoming female Frankenstein dramedy “Poor Things,” which is currently in post-production. Stone also starred in Lanthimos’ short film “ Bleat .”

Stone’s “Poor Things” co-stars Willem Dafoe and Margaret Qualley are also set to join her in “AND” alongside “The Power of the Dog” Academy Award nominee Jesse Plemons .

“AND” is the latest collaboration between Lanthimos and Searchlight Pictures, with a script developed by Element Pictures and Film4, and penned by Lanthimos and Efthimis Filippou. The film is produced by Ed Guiney and Andrew Lowe of Element, along with Kasia Malipan and writer-director Lanthimos. Ollie Madden and Daniel Battsek are executive producing for Film4, which co-financed the project.

“Working with Yorgos continues to be a highlight for us at Searchlight, and this is yet another truly original project that sets his work apart,” Searchlight Presidents David Greenbaum and Matthew Greenfield said in a joint statement. “Working again with Emma, Willem, Jesse, and Margaret as well as Element and Film4 is just the icing on the cake.”

Element’s Ed Guiney and Andrew Lowe added, “This is our fifth film with Yorgos and we are delighted to re-unite once again with Searchlight and Film4 on this brilliant script by Yorgos and Efthmis. Yorgos has drawn an incredible cast and crew and we are dying to get started.”

In the meantime,’ “Poor Things” stars Stone as Bella Baxter, “a volatile, oversexed, emancipated woman, and a female Frankenstein,” per an official synopsis, who is resurrected with the brain of her unborn child after drowning herself to escape her abusive husband. Mark Ruffalo, Ramy Youssef, and Jerrod Carmichael also star.

“Poor Things” is written by “The Favourite” co-screenwriter Tony McNamara, who also is the showrunner for Hulu’s “The Great.” The film will be an adaptation of Alasdair Gray’s novel of the same name.

“Bleat” was Lanthimos’ fourth short film, following 2019’s “Nimic,” about a professional cellist whose encounter with a stranger has surreal repercussions. The short starred Matt Dillon, Daphne Patakia, and Susan Elle, and was released after “The Favourite.” “Bleat” marks Lanthimos’ first return to cinema after a three-year hiatus.

IndieWire

‘Venom 3’: Kelly Marcel to Direct Tom Hardy in ‘Let There Be Carnage’ Follow-Up

“Venom 3” just took a major step towards materializing. Sony has tapped Kelly Marcel to write the currently untitled sequel, sources confirmed to IndieWire. Marcel co-wrote “Venom” and “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” and has served as a producer on both films. “Venom 3” is still in the early stages of development, but Marcel is writing the screenplay based on a story that she developed with Tom Hardy. Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, and Hutch Parker are also producing. There is no confirmed release date or production timeline. “Venom 3” will mark Marcel’s directorial debut. She is also known for writing...
IndieWire

Natasha Lyonne Is on the Case in Rian Johnson’s ‘Poker Face’ Trailer

One month after the second “Knives Out” film premieres on Netflix, Rian Johnson is bringing his brand of whodunnit to television. The director’s upcoming series “Poker Face” is set to premiere January 26, 2023, on Peacock, the streamer announced Wednesday. The mystery-of-the-week series stars “Russian Doll” Emmy nominee Natasha Lyonne as Charlie Cale, a private investigator in the vein of James Garner in “The Rockford Files.” With a powerful ability to determine when someone is lying, no matter how airtight their alibi is, Charlie travels across America in her yellow ‘69 Plymouth Barracuda, stumbling upon bizarre crimes to solve along the...
IndieWire

CNN Will Stop Buying Documentaries and Original TV Series, Per Staff Memo

The belt-tightening of CNN has begun. The broadcast news channel is set to cut back on commissioning documentary films and television series from its programming, chairman Chris Licht announced to employees on Friday. In an email to staff obtained by IndieWire, Licht explained that the decision was made due to budgetary reasons and the cost of commissioning projects with outside partners. Going forward, long-form documentary content for the channel will now be produced almost entirely in-house — and instead, Amy Entelis, CNN’s executive vice president for talent and content development, will explore creating a studio focused on long-form content. “This was a...
Daily Mail

Taylor Swift's boyfriend Joe Alwyn to reunite with his The Favourite co-star Emma Stone and director Yorgos Lanthimos for new movie And

Cannes Chopard Trophy winner Joe Alwyn just signed on to star in Fox Searchlight Pictures' mysterious new movie titled And, which begins production this month in New Orleans. The film reunites the 31-year-old Englishman with his The Favourite co-star Emma Stone and director Yorgos Lanthimos, whom he worked with on the critically-acclaimed period black comedy that amassed $95.9M at the box office in 2018.
Collider

Anya Taylor-Joy Wraps Filming on 'Mad Max: Fury Road' Prequel 'Furiosa'

Filming on Furiosa, the Mad Max spin-off film set to be released in 2024, has wrapped up — at least for its lead actress. In a post shared on Instagram, Anya Taylor-Joy, who takes on the role originated by Charlize Theron, thanked the cast and crew for her experience working on the film. Taylor-Joy expressed her enjoyment playing the titular character as filming comes to an end. “What. A. Rideeeee,” Taylor-Joy captioned a series of photographs of cast members on set. “Thank you to those of the wasteland- the crazies who have run amok with me up and down this country. The most fun, the most resilient, the most talented.”
In Style

TBT: Josh Hartnett Said His Split from Scarlett Johansson Was "Really Painful"

Who: Actor and producer Josh Hartnett, 44, and Oscar-nominated actress and Time 100 Most Influential People recipient Scarlett Johansson, 37. How They Met: The two young actors met on the set of the crime thriller The Black Dahlia in 2005. In the film, Hartnett played detective Dwight "Bucky" Bleichert, who was put in charge of investigating the murder of Hollywood starlet Elizabeth Short along with his partner Lee Blanchard, while Scarlett took on the role of Kay Lake, the girlfriend of Blanchard, and later, Bleichert.
epicstream.com

Margot Robbie Finally Breaks Silence on Lady Gaga Getting Cast as Harley Quinn

Say what you will about the DC Universe but it's quite evident that the "Elseworlds" concept has done wonders for the franchise. Following the unprecedented success of 2019's Joker starring Joaquin Phoenix, Warner Bros. was able to maintain the momentum with Robert Pattinson's The Batman and as it stands, both projects have received their respective follow-up films.
Deadline

Hilary Swank To Star In Action-Thriller ‘Nar’ With Peter Berg Among Producers & WME Independent Launching Sales — AFM

EXCLUSIVE: Two-time Oscar winner Hilary Swank (Million Dollar Baby) is set to star in and executive-produce Nar, a character-driven action-thriller, which WME International is launching for world sales ahead of next week’s AFM in LA. Set in Latin America, Swank will play a downed pilot, wounded and isolated deep in hostile territory, whose survival relies on trusting a stranger who claims to be part of a vast secret network designed to bring her to safety. N.A.R. (Non-conventional Assisted Recovery) is the name of an actual US Defense Department program.  The film is scheduled to shoot in fall of 2023.    Written by Clint Bentley...
Deadline

Henry Cavill & Eiza González To Lead Guy Ritchie WWII Action Spy Pic ‘The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare’ For Jerry Bruckheimer & Black Bear International — AFM Hot Pic

EXCLUSIVE: In the splashiest launch of the AFM so far, Guy Ritchie and Top Gun: Maverick producer Jerry Bruckheimer have enlisted Superman Henry Cavill and Baby Driver star Eiza González to lead their World War II action spy movie The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare, which Black Bear International has arranged financing on and is launching for world sales. Sherlock Holmes and Aladdin filmmaker Ritchie will direct as his next film, with the project lining up a January start date in Turkey. The movie, inspired by real events, will chart UK PM Winston Churchill’s and James Bond scribe Ian Fleming’s secret WWII combat...
IndieWire

‘The Pale Blue Eye’ Teaser: Christian Bale Joins Edgar Allan Poe in 1830s Serial Killer Mystery

Christian Bale travels back in time to 1830s upstate New York for the Netflix film “The Pale Blue Eye.”. The Academy Award winner stars as Augustus Landor, a former detective forced out of retirement to investigate a series of West Point hangings. Augustus (Bale) joins forces with Edgar Allan Poe (Harry Melling) to solve the serial killer case that may have a supernatural element. Based on the novel by Louis Bayard, “The Pale Blue Eye” is directed by Scott Cooper (“Crazy Heart”) and releases in theaters December 23 and streams on Netflix January 6.
Primetimer

Jason Bateman & Jude Law to Star in Netflix Limited Series Black Rabbit

Jason Bateman has set his next project at Netflix. The Ozark star will team with Jude Law, most recently seen on the small screen in The New Pope and The Third Day, for miniseries Black Rabbit. Bateman is also set to direct, with Oscar-nominated King Richard screenwriter Zach Baylin and Kate Susman set to write.
IndieWire

Jean-Pierre Jeunet: Joss Whedon Movies Are for ‘Morons’ and ‘American Geeks’

Jean-Pierre Jeunet is having the final word in his long-running feud with Joss Whedon. After Whedon criticized Jeunet’s directorship for the 1997 film “Alien: Resurrection,” which Whedon wrote the script for, Jeunet slammed Whedon’s work as being only “for morons,” which, according to Jeunet, is most of the MCU fandom. Whedon previously said that “Alien: Resurrection” did everything “wrong” when it came to casting, scoring, and more, deeming it “almost unwatchable” (per Joss Whedon’s biography). “I know Joss Whedon said some bad things about me,” Oscar nominee Jeunet recently told The Independent. “I don’t care. I know if Joss Whedon had made...
IndieWire

‘Sausage Party’ Series Set at Amazon with Seth Rogen, Kristen Wiig, Michael Cera Returning

A series based on the dark animated comedy “Sausage Party” has been ordered at Amazon Prime Video. Titled “Sausage Party: Foodtopia,” the series will feature the return of several original cast members from the 2016 adult animated film, including Seth Rogen, Kristen Wiig, Michael Cera, David Krumholtz, and Edward Norton. Will Forte, Sam Richardson, Natasha Rothwell, and Yassir Lester join the cast for the series, which is currently in production on an eight episode season and aiming for a 2024 premiere. Released in 2016, the original “Sausage Party” film was set in a world where all food products are alive, to the...
IndieWire

Antonio Campos to Lead HBO Max’s ‘Arkham Asylum’ as Showrunner, Director

“The Batman” meets “The Staircase,” thanks to the latest HBO Max series centered on Arkham Asylum. “The Staircase” helmer Antonio Campos is set to direct the upcoming spinoff show of Matt Reeves’ “The Batman,” about Gotham City mental institute Arkham Asylum. Campos will also serve as showrunner and executive producer. Variety reported the news. IndieWire has reached out to representatives at HBO Max for comment. In addition to directing, show-running, and executive-producing HBO Max’s “The Staircase” with Maggie Cohn, Campos previously directed films including “The Devil All the Time” for Netflix, plus indies “Simon Killer” and “Christine.” He also helmed episodes of...
IndieWire

‘Taurus’ Trailer: Machine Gun Kelly Self-Destructs in Meta Music Drama

Colson Baker, aka Machine Gun Kelly, has found his onscreen flame in the meta music drama “Taurus.” Written and directed by Tim Sutton (“Dark Night”), the film stars Baker in “Last Days” mode as a troubled musician looking for inspiration to record one final song before delving further into his drug addiction. Cole (Baker) struggles with the pain of fame and the suffocation of stardom as record companies pressure him to churn out a hit. “Taurus” premieres in theaters, on demand, and on digital November 18 from RLJE Films. The film debuted at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival and stars Maddie Hasson,...
IndieWire

IndieWire

