Read full article on original website
Related
macaronikid.com
Fall Family Fun! 2022 Guide to Local Halloween and Harvest Festivals
There is so much to do around Southern California this fall! Check out this list below of some of the options. Click the name of each event to get to the full details! Always check our event calendar at the top of this page for a full listing of events!*
macaronikid.com
St. Lucie County’s Community Yard Sale Returns October 22nd
St. Lucie County’s Community Swap Meet at the John B. Park Sports Complex returns Saturday, October 22, 2022 from 7:00 AM – 2:00 PM. Admission to the swamp meet is free; however, the cost to set up a booth is $20 for those who pre-register. Those who don’t pre-register will be required to pay $30 on the day of the yard sale. To rent space, contact St. Lucie County’s Parks and Recreation staff at 772-462-2110.
Comments / 0