Read full article on original website
Related
I'm a 9th-grade teacher. Here's what I wish parents of freshmen would help their children understand.
The author, who has nearly two decades of experience teaching high-school students, says parents can set their freshmen up for success beyond school.
psychologytoday.com
Contact With Toxic Parents: Ambivalence Reigns
Advice columns are full of letters from readers about relationships with toxic parents. Writers who justify a decision to cut off their parents still seem to show a lot of ambivalence about the decision. Cutting off an abusive parent is better than continued abuse, but those are not the only...
Slate
My Daughter Seems to Think Helping Me at Christmas Is a Huge Burden
Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. It seems early to be worrying about Christmas, but here we are. I’m a man in a family of mostly women (my wife, two daughters, one daughter-in-law, mother, two sisters, and three nieces). My brothers-in-law are easy to buy gifts for and my wife buys the gifts for her father, but I struggle buying presents for everyone else. I know they all want jewelry or beauty products or some book series I have no idea about. I work an incredibly stressful job and have limited time for shopping, not to mention that I don’t feel at all at home in stores that sell what they want.
I no longer speak to my parents, and I am better off
I haven’t spoken to either my mother or my father since December of 2018. Family is important and valuable to most people. Family is incredibly important to me as well. I have two young children, a partner, and a very close set of friends.
IN THIS ARTICLE
whattoexpect.com
Why Toddler Daily Schedules and Routines Are Important
Learn about toddler daily schedules and routines, understand why a set schedule and routine is so crucial for toddlers, see a sample toddler daily schedule, and more. Your toddler might sometimes seem like an (adorable) cyclone on two little legs. But within that whirl of activity is a deep need for consistency and knowing what comes next. And the best way to provide it is with a regular daily routine and schedule.
psychologytoday.com
What to Do When Your Child Refuses to Go to School
Social-emotional challenges are normal for school children and are important learning experiences for their healthy development. If physical ailments have been ruled out, school refusal can be a symptom of a diagnosable issue like anxiety. Avoiding school does not diminish a child's anxiety and may actually worsen it. Parents and...
macaronikid.com
Don't Lose Summer Progress! Keep Your Kids Swimming This Winter.
Did your child spend the summer in the water? Splashing, playing and having a general ball? Whether they enjoyed the kiddie pool or began independently swimming this summer- swim lessons are an activity you should consider adding to the fall/winter list. Parents everywhere know the importance of water safety. Teaching kids to how to swim is not only a fun activity, it's also a survival skill. After a summer of building water confidence, it's a long, long wait from October until June. Young children will sometimes develop a fear of the water or regress in their comfort level. Kids who were just learning to swim independently and don't have an opportunity to practice those skills may be slow to regain their confidence next year. Signing up for swimming lessons is the perfect way to not only maintain progress made throughout the summer, but build on those skills. Swim classes throughout the winter also provides great exercise, weekly socialization and, with pool water at 90 degrees, you the ability to pretend it's still summer once a week! After a winter of swimming, your child will be even more prepared for summer 2023.
osoblanco.org
Benefits Of Martial Arts For Kids
You’ve made a wise decision to enrol your child in martial arts. There are numerous physical and mental advantages, and your child will learn essential life skills that will benefit them for many years. In this post, we’ll take a look at some of the benefits of martial arts...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Magnolia student’s artwork featured in calendar
LUMBERTON — A member of the Magnolia Elementary School’s third-grade class has been recognized statewide for his artwork.
psychologytoday.com
When Adult Children and Parents Have Awkward Conversations
Relationships with one's parents naturally evolve over time. As an adult, conversations can often become awkward as one's needs change. Old wounds and a lack of contact with each other are common sources of awkwardness between parents and adult children. Letting their parents know what is needed from them now...
Strangers explain my autism to me
What does it mean to be autistic? In theory, one would presume the people most qualified to answer that question are those who are autistic. In practice, however, those who are on the spectrum — like this author — often find that our neurodivergent traits are questioned by strangers.
Comments / 0