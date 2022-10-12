Did your child spend the summer in the water? Splashing, playing and having a general ball? Whether they enjoyed the kiddie pool or began independently swimming this summer- swim lessons are an activity you should consider adding to the fall/winter list. Parents everywhere know the importance of water safety. Teaching kids to how to swim is not only a fun activity, it's also a survival skill. After a summer of building water confidence, it's a long, long wait from October until June. Young children will sometimes develop a fear of the water or regress in their comfort level. Kids who were just learning to swim independently and don't have an opportunity to practice those skills may be slow to regain their confidence next year. Signing up for swimming lessons is the perfect way to not only maintain progress made throughout the summer, but build on those skills. Swim classes throughout the winter also provides great exercise, weekly socialization and, with pool water at 90 degrees, you the ability to pretend it's still summer once a week! After a winter of swimming, your child will be even more prepared for summer 2023.

PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO