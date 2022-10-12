ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trendiest baby names for 2023

With a few exceptions – very few – the list of most popular baby names stays pretty constant from year to year with only subtle shifts over time. That’s why entries such as Olivia, Emma, Noah and James make appearances almost every year. But some new parents...
Book Spotlight (and a Giveaway!): A Quilt for Christmas by Melody Carlson

Welcome to the Takeover Blitz for A Quilt for Christmas by Melody Carlson, hosted by JustRead Publicity Tours! Keep reading for an excerpt!. Recently widowed Vera Swanson is having a hard time getting in the Christmas spirit in her new town. When asked to make a quilt for an ailing neighbor, she pulls together a diverse circle of quilters, including freespirited Tasha Ellison. The group becomes stitched together through shared stories, trust, and a little romantic weaving.
