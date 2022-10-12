ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Comments / 0

Related
FOX40

Final Quarter: High school football week 8 recap

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The high school football season is winding down as week eight kicked off Friday in the Sacramento area. In one of this week’s game, the Central Catholic Raiders welcomed Oakdale Mustangs to Modesto for a matchup between two of the top teams in the Valley Oak League. The Raiders defeated the […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
nwi.life

#1StudentNWI: MHS school year off to a strong start

Merrillville High School (MHS) has started off the school year strong. Students have been achieving recognition in academics, athletics, and school spirit. MHS recently wrapped up all Homecoming festivities, and it's safe to say that most students had fun showing Pirate pride. Homecoming week kicked off with a spirit week...
MERRILLVILLE, IN
Fairborn Daily Herald

Ferrin’s kick helps Bellbrook defeat Monroe

BELLBROOK — The moment every kicker dreams of presented itself to Riley Ferrin with six seconds left on Senior Night. He gave his seniors a SWBL East Division title when he drilled a 26-yard shot straight through the uprights as Bellbrook defeated Monroe 10-7 in front of the home crowd.
BELLBROOK, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Games#The Homecoming#Parade#Senior Football#Dance#Lsu
Scorebook Live

Class 1A Arkansas boys basketball preview

By Kyle Sutherland | Photos by Tommy Land With the start of a new season, SBLive is previewing Arkansas high school basketball. Today, we feature eight teams to watch from the boys ranks of Class 1A. Over the coming weeks there will be features for each classification as well as player position ...
ARKANSAS STATE
KTLO

Friday football results include Yellville-Summit falling at Salem

The Yellville-Summit High School football team was not able to snap its losing skid that began with the start of conference play. The Panthers went on the road and suffered a 44-8 loss at Salem. Yellville-Summit falls to 4-4 on the season and 0-4 in the 3A-2, and they’ll host Atkins next week for Senior Night. The Greyhounds improve to 5-3 and 2-2, and their next game will be in two weeks when they host Perryville for their Senior Night.
YELLVILLE, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance

Comments / 0

Community Policy