The Yellville-Summit High School football team was not able to snap its losing skid that began with the start of conference play. The Panthers went on the road and suffered a 44-8 loss at Salem. Yellville-Summit falls to 4-4 on the season and 0-4 in the 3A-2, and they’ll host Atkins next week for Senior Night. The Greyhounds improve to 5-3 and 2-2, and their next game will be in two weeks when they host Perryville for their Senior Night.

YELLVILLE, AR ・ 7 HOURS AGO