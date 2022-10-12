Read full article on original website
Related
Final Quarter: High school football week 8 recap
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The high school football season is winding down as week eight kicked off Friday in the Sacramento area. In one of this week’s game, the Central Catholic Raiders welcomed Oakdale Mustangs to Modesto for a matchup between two of the top teams in the Valley Oak League. The Raiders defeated the […]
Alex Adams, Noah Holub help Valley Catholic end losing streak at 19 games
Valley Catholic 48, Corbett 14The Valiants ended a 19-game losing streak, posting their first victory since Oct. 25, 2019, with the win over the visiting Cardinals (0-7, 0-4 Coastal Range League). One thousand eighty-five days had elapsed since the Valiants’ most recent win, a 32-29 victory over ...
nwi.life
#1StudentNWI: MHS school year off to a strong start
Merrillville High School (MHS) has started off the school year strong. Students have been achieving recognition in academics, athletics, and school spirit. MHS recently wrapped up all Homecoming festivities, and it's safe to say that most students had fun showing Pirate pride. Homecoming week kicked off with a spirit week...
Fairborn Daily Herald
Ferrin’s kick helps Bellbrook defeat Monroe
BELLBROOK — The moment every kicker dreams of presented itself to Riley Ferrin with six seconds left on Senior Night. He gave his seniors a SWBL East Division title when he drilled a 26-yard shot straight through the uprights as Bellbrook defeated Monroe 10-7 in front of the home crowd.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Minnesota’s top high school volleyball players: Meet the state’s best setters
Over the next week, we’ll be taking a position-by-position look at some of the top players in Minnesota high school volleyball. This list will cover the state’s premiere setters. There are hundreds of standout volleyball players in Minnesota and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive. ...
Holton football routes Hayden on senior night: 'All our preparation is for Hayden'
The Holton football team (6-1) won its sixth straight game with a 37-13 route at home on Friday night over previously undefeated Hayden (6-1). The senior night win for Holton was a matchup of two of the best teams in 4A and a possible preview of teams that could see each other in the postseason.
Class 1A Arkansas boys basketball preview
By Kyle Sutherland | Photos by Tommy Land With the start of a new season, SBLive is previewing Arkansas high school basketball. Today, we feature eight teams to watch from the boys ranks of Class 1A. Over the coming weeks there will be features for each classification as well as player position ...
KTLO
Friday football results include Yellville-Summit falling at Salem
The Yellville-Summit High School football team was not able to snap its losing skid that began with the start of conference play. The Panthers went on the road and suffered a 44-8 loss at Salem. Yellville-Summit falls to 4-4 on the season and 0-4 in the 3A-2, and they’ll host Atkins next week for Senior Night. The Greyhounds improve to 5-3 and 2-2, and their next game will be in two weeks when they host Perryville for their Senior Night.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Oklahoma high school softball: Class 6A-4A fastpitch state quarterfinal roundup
Makiah Brumbelow-Neal didn’t fret when Mustang intentionally walked Libby Jaques to come after her instead. “I just need to do what I know how to do and keep it simple,” Brumbelow-Neal thought. ...
High school volleyball: Oak Hall eases past Eastside, serves its way to straight-set win
Oak Hall volleyball head coach Perry McDonald told his team that Wednesday night's match against Eastside has all the ingredients for a trap game. The Eagles suffered a 3-1 loss to Buchholz on Tuesday in what McDonald said was the worst Oak Hall had played all season. "Disappointed, and I...
Comments / 0