Ella L. Braley, 71
DANBURY — Ella L. Braley, 71, died Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at her home after a lengthy illness. She was born in Lebanon, the daughter of Wilfred and Verna (Morse) Bocash. She grew up in Grafton, later moving to Franklin and Bristol, before settling in Danbury. She married Henry Shinn and was a stay-at-home mother until her children went off to school. Ella worked for many years as a machine operator and in assembly at the Calley & Currier crutch factory in New Hampton and later as a crossing guard for the Town of Bristol.
Susan Longley, 75
ASHLAND — Susan Hathaway Longley, 75, died at Speare Memorial Hospital in Plymouth surrounde…
Marcus H. Lackey, 92
LACONIA — On Monday, October 3, 2022, Marcus Hughes Lackey, passed away at the age of 92, at Ledgeview Nursing Home part of Taylor community in Laconia, surrounded by his loving wife and three children. Born to Ellen McClure (Hughes) Lackey and James Quinn Lackey Jr., he was their second son and the first child to be born in the newly completed Riverview Hospital, Louisa, Kentucky. His mother Ellen was a high school English teacher, and father “Junior” was Postmaster for Louisa and Commander of the Kentucky Department of the American Legion. Mark’s father died when Mark was just 4-years-old.
Laurie Cass: Scott Burns is looking to improve quality of life in Franklin
As a resident of Franklin, I am writing to support Scott Burns for state representative for Merrimack District 3 representing and supporting all citizens of Franklin.
Faces of affordable housing: Meet Kathy Cass of Laconia
Editor’s note: Affordable housing is about everyone in our community being able to afford a home that supports good physical, financial, and emotional well-being. This occasional series produced by Lakes Region Community Developers, Lakes Region Community Services, and Laconia Housing features stories of people who live in affordable housing in the Lakes Region to demonstrate the diversity of people who thrive in affordable housing and how it enriches our communities.
No injuries in Center Harbor house fire on Tuesday
CENTER HARBOR — A fire heavily damaged a Center Harbor home Tuesday afternoon. The fire department was notified at 12:16 p.m. that a house on Center Harbor Neck Road in the area of Anton Road was on fire. The first firefighters arrived on the scene six minutes later and immediately summoned personnel and firefighter apparatus from several area departments, Fire Chief Tyler Driscoll said.
Tanger Outlets Tilton names the 2022 TangerKids Grants winners
TILTON — As part of a continued commitment to support education and strengthen the local community, Tanger Outlets Tilton announces its 2022 TangerKids Grants recipients. Local winners include Boscawen Elementary School to support their Books for Kids initiative; Belmont Middle School to fund their Adaptive Outdoor Playground Equipment; Canterbury Elementary School to fund the creation of a Gaga Pit; Franklin Middle School to support their In-Line Skate for Education project; and Salisbury Elementary School to fund their Mind and Body Health initiative.
Sawtooth Kitchen sinks teeth into the Hanover social scene
The new restaurant and bar, located on Allen Street, brings a new space for food, drinks and entertainment to town. On Sept. 20, Sawtooth Kitchen opened its doors to the Hanover community. The new restaurant and bar serves lunch and dinner and also hosts late-night events with DJs, musical guests and comedians.
Girl Scouts honored for earning highest awards
THETFORD, Vermont — A group of Girl Scouts were recognized for their outstanding work to make the world a better place by Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains at the council’s Young Women of Distinction ceremony on Sept. 11. Appearing in person for the honors ceremony...
A transformation of 19th Century Northern New England farms and towns
PLYMOUTH — How many places in the greater Plymouth area used to be farms? Was your home or a favorite spot located on one of them? Using Plymouth as the focus, the Wednesday, Oct. 19, Plymouth Historical Society program will explore the changes small northern New England farming towns faced in the nineteenth century as many people moved west to new farm lands or south to the mills.
AG: ‘Person of interest’ in unsolved murder of New Hampshire couple arrested in Vermont
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — A wanted fugitive who was arrested in Vermont is a “person of interest” in the unsolved murder of a couple in Concord, New Hampshire, authorities said. Logan Clegg, a homeless man also wanted in Utah, was arraigned Thursday in Chittenden Superior Court as...
Best Chicken Wings Joint in Portsmouth, NH, to Close Its Doors
Do you love chicken wings? If without hesitation you said "yes", then you'll be bummed to find out one of the best and award-winning chicken wing spots in the state will be closing soon. This joint hand-cuts its wings daily. There are several locations in New Hampshire, but the Portsmouth...
77-Year-Old Salisbury, Massachusetts, Hiker Flown Off NH Mountain After Fall
A 77-year-old Salisbury man had to be flown off the Garfield Ridge Trail in Franconia after he fell into a tree and was seriously injured Tuesday afternoon. New Hampshire Fish & Game said Raymond Pike, 77, of Salisbury was hiking with his niece about a quarter mile from the summit of Mount Garfield when they called for help. A Conservation Office determined Pike's injuries and distant proximity to the trail head were serious enough to contact the New Hampshire Army Air National Guard for assistance moving Pike.
WATCH: Seal Spotted Going for a Swim in New Hampshire
It's always fascinating to catch a glimpse of wildlife here in New England. Whether you're surrounded by the ocean or mountains, there's never a shortage of animals you could see in their natural habitats. Now, a video uploaded by Chris Luise to the Portsmouth, NH Facebook group is shining a light on one of our favorite animals to spot on the Seacoast: seals. The clip shows a harbor seal enjoying a relaxing swim in Portsmouth Harbor, as it floats on its back with its little snout periodically sticking out of the water.
Nashua, October 14 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏐 games in Nashua. The Nashua High School South volleyball team will have a game with Bishop Guertin High School on October 14, 2022, 12:15:00. The Nashua High School South volleyball team will have a game with Bishop Guertin High School on October 14, 2022, 13:30:00.
Mother of slain Merrimack boy on witness list for Adam Montgomery's firearms trial
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The mother of a Merrimack boy killed last year could be called to testify in the firearms trial of Adam Montgomery next month. News 9 Investigates has learned that Danielle Dauphinais is on the witness list in the trial of the father of Harmony Montgomery, a girl who was reported missing and who police believe was killed. Adam Montgomery has not been charged in connection with her disappearance or death.
Person of interest in New Hampshire killing arrested as a fugitive
BURLINGTON, Vt. — A man described as a person of interest in an unsolved homicide in New Hampshire was ordered held without bail Thursday after he was arrested in Vermont on a charge of being a fugitive from justice from Utah. Logan Clegg, 26, who was described as homeless,...
Student Injured After Falling Down New Hampshire Mountain on Class Field Trip
According to state authorities, a student was hurt while climbing New Hampshire’s Mount Monadnock, one of the world’s most climbed mountains. On Wednesday, October 11, during a school field trip to the mountain, the student was hurt when he slid down a flat rock. Their injuries were not life-threatening. After being contacted by the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department, park staff and a conservation officer hiked to the student’s position. They then assisted them down the slope, The State reports.
Man called person of interest in Concord homicides ordered held without bail in separate case
CONCORD, N.H. — A man who the New Hampshire attorney general's office has confirmed is a person of interest in the killings of Steve and Wendy Reid, of Concord, New Hampshire, has been ordered to be held without bail on unrelated charges. Police said Logan Clegg, 26, was arrested...
Laconia Police Log
LACONIA — Police handled 76 service calls from 8 a.m. Thursday through 8 a.m. Friday.
