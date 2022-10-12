Read full article on original website
A Very Brief History of South Louisiana Community CollegeTyler Mc.Lafayette, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
3 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasNew Orleans, LA
Color guard’s new routine is out of this world
The LHS color guard is back and better than ever with their newest performance, “Pale Blue Dot.”. This performance is not the only thing that is new this year. The team has a new captain now too. The color guard team ended last school year by choosing who would...
‘Just Do It’ Cecilia Junior High student gives shoes to peers in need
An eighth-grade student at Cecilia Junior High is making a difference at his school by giving away tennis shoes to those in need
Acadiana’s first-ever drive-thru Christmas light display
Acadiana's first-ever drive-thru Christmas light display is set to take place nightly from Nov. 24 to Dec. 24 in Lafayette.
Incredible New Myrtles Plantation 'Chloe' Ghost Photo Taken By Lafayette Woman [Photo]
Is it just a strange incident with lighting, or is it exactly what it appears to be...the ghost of Chloe?
Must See Haunted House is Back in South Louisiana [PHOTOS]
If you or someone you know wants to get into the Halloween spirit, we know where you need to go. Last year we highlighted this house leading into Halloween and the owner tells us it was a huge "hit" for Halloween. Well, the owners of this gorgeous home have done...
Halloween Fun in Broussard on OCT 22 – Trunk or Treat
The kids can get their faces painted, jump in the bounce houses, have fun in the photo booth, and even participate in a costume contest.
Sit and Eat Gumbo—Restaurants Voted Best in Lafayette
According to a recent online survey of folks in Acadiana, not Baton Rouge or New Orleans, these are the best restaurants to visit for a great bowl of gumbo.
Halloween House Tour - Lafayette Parish
Isn't it so lovely that some families go all out on holiday decorations? We think so too and we wanted to give them a way to showcase their hard work. Thus we have the Halloween House Tour! The easy-to-use Google map below has each house entered so far pinned. Share this map with yourself and map the way to go on your phone with Google Maps. Easy peasy. Enjoy the decorations and if you want to showcase your house enter your address here.
Crow Fest: Downtown Carencro Fall Festival
The Carencro Cultural District presents Crow Fest: Downtown Carencro’s Fall Festival Saturday, October 29 from 6pm to 8pm. The public is invited to trick or treat down St. Peter Street. The road will be closed to traffic during the festival. Downtown businesses will be giving out candy and treats. There will lots of family-friendly activities.
Bon Temps Grill owners introduce new lounge concept coming to Lafayette
The owners of the local restaurant, Bon Temps Grill, introduced their new restaurant concept coming to Lafayette.
Meet Weasel and Citrine! Two Pups In Need of a Home
Marissa Guidry, with Acadiana Animal Aid, joined News15 at Noon to share Weasel and Citrine with the viewers. Weasel and Citrine both have discounted adoption fees through the month of November. Click here to adopt. WEASEL:. CITRINE:
Banned by Some Louisiana Schools, How Hot is the Paqui Chip?
It's so hot it's been banned in some Louisiana schools, but just how hot are the peppers in the Paqui One Chip Challenge?
‘Katt Williams: 2023 And Me’ Tour Comes To Louisiana
You will get two opportunities to catch the comedy legend Katt Williams live in Louisiana. The iconic comedian/ Emmy Award-Winning actor has taken his new 17-city tour "Katt Williams: 2023 and Me" on the road! The best part? He is making two stops in the Bayou State! Fresh off the success of his "World War III" Tour( available on Netflix), the hilarious entertainer is back with an all-new show! Warning - video features explicit language.
Who has the best gumbo in Baton Rouge? See what readers voted as their favorite.
Wednesday was National Gumbo Day — and, to celebrate, we conducted an unscientific poll of readers asking for their opinions on favorite gumbos in Baton Rouge. Turns out, we're all winners. However, according to those who voted in our quick poll, Dempsey's Po'boys has some seriously loyal gumbo eaters and earned more votes than any other gumbo.
Women Who Mean Business: Jeweler Dianna Rae High makes giving back to community a priority
Editor's note: This is the eighth in a series on the 11 chosen as part of the annual Women Who Mean Business awards by the United Way of Acadiana. Dianna Rae High likes to find time to give back to the Lafayette community when she is not running her jewelry store.
Moncus Park Will Host Benefit Concert for Acadiana Veterans
Voices for Veterans is a benefit concert that will take place on Saturday, November 12, 2022, from 2 pm to 7 pm at Moncus Park.
4 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana
If you are one of those people who could eat pizza every day then this article is definitely for you. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing pizza places in Louisiana that are known for serving absolutely amazing food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
The lunch line issue is getting out of hand
Imagine getting to the Lakewood cafeteria at 10:17 a.m., only two minutes after the bell, sounds great, right? Imagine how short the line would be, how close you’d be to getting your meal when suddenly a swarm of other students rush the line cutting in front of you and now you would have to wait twenty minutes to get your food. Twenty minutes, maybe more, out of a half-hour lunch period.
More Seats Released for Thursday's Reba Concert at Cajundome
Reba McEntire is kicking off her fall tour at the Cajundome in Lafayette this Thursday night with special guest Terri Clark.
Cool Schools: Anderson Middle School
Today's Cool School is Anderson Middle School in New Iberia. Mrs. Louviere's eighth grade Louisiana History Class were archaeologists for the day.
