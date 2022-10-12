ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

libertypatriotpress.com

Color guard’s new routine is out of this world

The LHS color guard is back and better than ever with their newest performance, “Pale Blue Dot.”. This performance is not the only thing that is new this year. The team has a new captain now too. The color guard team ended last school year by choosing who would...
LAFAYETTE, LA
Lafayette, LA
Lafayette, LA
macaronikid.com

Halloween House Tour - Lafayette Parish

Isn't it so lovely that some families go all out on holiday decorations? We think so too and we wanted to give them a way to showcase their hard work. Thus we have the Halloween House Tour! The easy-to-use Google map below has each house entered so far pinned. Share this map with yourself and map the way to go on your phone with Google Maps. Easy peasy. Enjoy the decorations and if you want to showcase your house enter your address here.
LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA
kvol1330.com

Crow Fest: Downtown Carencro Fall Festival

The Carencro Cultural District presents Crow Fest: Downtown Carencro’s Fall Festival Saturday, October 29 from 6pm to 8pm. The public is invited to trick or treat down St. Peter Street. The road will be closed to traffic during the festival. Downtown businesses will be giving out candy and treats. There will lots of family-friendly activities.
CARENCRO, LA
kadn.com

Meet Weasel and Citrine! Two Pups In Need of a Home

Marissa Guidry, with Acadiana Animal Aid, joined News15 at Noon to share Weasel and Citrine with the viewers. Weasel and Citrine both have discounted adoption fees through the month of November. Click here to adopt. WEASEL:. CITRINE:
CARENCRO, LA
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

‘Katt Williams: 2023 And Me’ Tour Comes To Louisiana

You will get two opportunities to catch the comedy legend Katt Williams live in Louisiana. The iconic comedian/ Emmy Award-Winning actor has taken his new 17-city tour "Katt Williams: 2023 and Me" on the road! The best part? He is making two stops in the Bayou State! Fresh off the success of his "World War III" Tour( available on Netflix), the hilarious entertainer is back with an all-new show! Warning - video features explicit language.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
theadvocate.com

Who has the best gumbo in Baton Rouge? See what readers voted as their favorite.

Wednesday was National Gumbo Day — and, to celebrate, we conducted an unscientific poll of readers asking for their opinions on favorite gumbos in Baton Rouge. Turns out, we're all winners. However, according to those who voted in our quick poll, Dempsey's Po'boys has some seriously loyal gumbo eaters and earned more votes than any other gumbo.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana

If you are one of those people who could eat pizza every day then this article is definitely for you. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing pizza places in Louisiana that are known for serving absolutely amazing food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
LOUISIANA STATE
lakewoodsnn.com

The lunch line issue is getting out of hand

Imagine getting to the Lakewood cafeteria at 10:17 a.m., only two minutes after the bell, sounds great, right? Imagine how short the line would be, how close you’d be to getting your meal when suddenly a swarm of other students rush the line cutting in front of you and now you would have to wait twenty minutes to get your food. Twenty minutes, maybe more, out of a half-hour lunch period.
LAFAYETTE, LA

