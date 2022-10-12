Read full article on original website
Related
humboldtsports.com
ATHLETES AND TEAM OF THE WEEK — Sisemore, Hernandes and the Panthers all enjoy big weeks
By Ray Hamill — Two different athletes from two different schools stepped up for their respective teams when they needed it the most over the weekend, and that makes them our athletes of the week, an award sponsored by College of the Redwoods Athletics. In fotball, St. Bernard’s senior...
Clay High Blue Devils lose homecoming game to Falcons
The Clay High Blue Devils lost their homecoming game after leading for the first three quarters against the Pedro Menendez Falcons Friday night, 22-18. The first half of the game was a defensive struggle with only three points scored in the first half. Clay High had a steady drive in the second quarter that got them up 3-0.
Gatesville Messenger
OJHS Tigers edge Gholson Wildcats, 20-19
The Oglesby Junior High Tigers football team was in a dog fight with Gholson Wildcats on Sept 22. The young Tigers managed to pull out a 20-19 win over the bigger Wildcats. The Tigers scored first on defense when Wildcats fumbled the ball behind their own line of scrimmage, the ball was picked up by Aiden Oxford who raced 12 yards for a touchdown.
Three big high school rivalry games coming up
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The regular season may be winding down, but there are several high school football rivalry games left to be played in Northeast Tennessee. Here’s a look at three of the area’s biggest rivalry games that are coming up in the next two weeks. Daniel Boone vs. David Crockett If there […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
High School Scoreboard Show: week 9 games to watch
With one of the most anticipated matchups in Buford vs Mill Creek taking place on Friday, we take a look at several games that will be worth keeping an eye on in week 9 of GHSA football
Dolphins not taking rematch against Spartans lightly
Sure, the Marathon High football team has already defeated Miami Country Day this season by three scores, but Dolphins coach Mac Childress as made it very clear to his players not to take the Spartans — who will be in town on Friday, Oct. 14, for a 7 p.m. kickoff — lightly, especially with the ’Fins coming off a highly contested loss to their northern-county rivals, as well as Homecoming festivities taking place this week on the Middle Keys campus. “We are trying to focus...
Comments / 0