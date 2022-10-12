Read full article on original website
Related
Science Daily
Global hunger, carbon emissions could both spike if war limits grain exports
If Russia's invasion and the ensuing war significantly reduce Ukrainian grain exports, surging prices could increase food insecurity and carbon dioxide emissions, as marginal land is pushed into crop production. That's the chain reaction predicted by modeling from a research team that includes Amani Elobeid, a teaching professor of economics...
acwa.com
Spotlight October 2022: New Treatment Tech Harvests Agricultural Water
New water treatment technology could recover drinking water during the industrial process that turns tomatoes into paste and other products. Recently tested at Ingomar Packing Company in Los Banos, the technology could produce potable water by the millions of gallons for distribution to disadvantaged communities within the Central California Irrigation District (CCID), fulfilling a major priority for the ACWA-member agency.
Turns Out New Jersey Is Home to the World’s Largest Chile Pepper Farm
It can be easy to forget that New Jersey’s nickname is “The Garden State.” I forget about that sometimes, and I grew up there. But if you spend enough time driving around the state, you’ll eventually find yourself amidst plenty of farmland, with fresh produce abounding and some unexpected milestones related to the state’s agricultural production.
Phys.org
Corn plants with tillers work well in restrictive environments
Undeniably, corn is one of the world's most important crops. From feeding humans and livestock, to its many industrial uses, humans have been growing it for approximately 10,000 years. Traditionally, corn was grown in the most productive regions in the world. These regions have healthy soils, adequate rainfall, and more....
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hazelnut prices tumble as Oregon farmers produce record crop
Dan and JoAnn Keeley’s farming operation outside St. Paul, Oregon, had a banner year in 2014. The same year Dan retired from his job as a civil engineer for Marion County, the farm had a huge harvest: more than 150,000 pounds from its 50 acres of hazelnut trees. Hazelnuts...
Phys.org
South Africa's small-scale farmers still can't find a place in the food value chain
Value addition is a central theme in agriculture. The concept involves adding value at every step, from production to delivery of a product. This creates opportunities for farmers and companies to find competitive advantages. It also has the potential to improve food security and create employment. In South Africa, the...
Plans to scrap nature-friendly farm subsidies put biodiversity target ‘at risk’
The government will not meet its commitments to stop biodiversity loss by 2030 if it scraps new payments to incentivise wildlife-friendly farming in England, the head of its nature watchdog has said. Tony Juniper, the chair of Natural England, told the environment secretary, Ranil Jayawardena, in a letter this week...
beefmagazine.com
Beef packing capacity update
During 2020, 2021, and 2022 there have been several publicly announced plans for beef packing capacity additions. New plants and expansions of existing plants would add up to 20,000 head of daily capacity according to reports. Planning and follow through for projects of this size take a lot of time....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Science Daily
Accurately tracking how plastic biodegrades
Modern agriculture uses a lot of plastic, especially in the form of mulch film that farmers use to cover field soils. This keeps the soils moist for crops, suppresses weeds and promotes crop growth. However, it is usually very time-consuming and costly for farmers to collect and dispose of conventional...
Agriculture Online
Report Iowa Asian copperleaf sightings to department of agriculture
A weed first discovered in Black Hawk County, Iowa, in 2016 has again been spotted in 2022, nearly 30 miles away in Grundy County. Due to its potential threat to row crops, the Iowa Department of Agriculture is asking Iowans to report any sightings to determine the potential scale of the infestation.
Science Daily
Researchers build understanding of the virus universe using metatranscriptome mining
A team of researchers from the National Library of Medicine (NLM) and collaborating academic research institutions have discovered new RNA bacteriophages, viruses that attack bacteria, advancing understanding of virus evolution. Findings were published in the journal Cell. Viruses are considered the most numerous and diverse biological entities on Earth, and...
France 24
In Morocco hills, cannabis farmers bet on budding industry
The marginalised Rif region has long been a major source of illicit hashish smuggled to Europe while Moroccan authorities, wary of social unrest, have often turned a blind eye. Growers now hope that a change in the law last year will help them profit legally from medicinal cannabis, increasingly used...
Science Daily
Changing direction: Research team discovers switchable electronic chirality in an achiral Kagome superconductor
Whether or not an object is indistinguishable from its mirror image has important consequences for its physical behavior. Say you watch a basketball player in a mirror. The ball, the player and their surroundings are, at first glance, just the same in the mirror as in real life. But if observed closely, some details are different. The ball in the player's right hand now appears in their left hand in the mirror. While the mirror image still shows the same hand, it has clearly changed from a left to a right hand or vice versa. Many other physical objects also have mirror images that differ in a key aspect, just like hands, which is why scientists call them handed or chiral (from Greek Image = hand). Others, like the ball, cannot be distinguished from their mirror image, which makes them achiral.
Science Daily
Stability in asymmetry: Scientists extend qubit lifetimes
Scientists demonstrate a new method for stretching the length of time qubits can maintain information -- by disrupting the symmetry of their environment. Scientists have demonstrated that they can extend the lifetime of a molecular qubit by altering the surrounding crystal's structure to be less symmetrical. The asymmetry protects the...
Importing more foreign farm workers is sowing the seeds of destruction
Citing labor shortages and rising production costs, the agricultural lobby is once again pushing the federal government to pass legislation that would increase the number of foreign agricultural workers permitted to enter the United States. The existing agricultural worker program — known as the H-2A nonimmigrant visa — admits laborers...
swineweb.com
Farmers and feed mills advised to safeguard feed quality
Part of ‘battening down the hatches’ in the face of global disruptions, rising costs. Taking steps to mitigate mycotoxins and other contaminants in feed is a top priority post-harvest 2022, as feed mills and livestock farmers seek to get the most value out of every feed dollar, say grain management experts.
Science Daily
Researchers have determined the three-dimensional atomic structure of a protein important for organ functions
NKCC1 is a human chloride transporter that has the ability to transport sodium, potassium, and chloride from the exterior into cells. In the kidney, for example, NKCC1 type proteins ensure that these ions are reabsorbed from the urine, and generally NKCC1 is important for osmotic cell volume regulation. In brain, NKCC1 and related proteins are important for chloride gradients that are vital for the electrical signaling in neuronal networks.
Science Daily
Researchers develop automatic drawing machine for making paper-based metamaterials
Researchers have developed an automatic drawing machine that uses pens and pencils to draw metamaterials onto paper. They demonstrated the new approach by using it to make three metamaterials that can be used to manipulate the microwave region of the electromagnetic spectrum. Metamaterials are artificially engineered composite materials that derive...
technologynetworks.com
Agricultural Grant To Help Breed More Resilient Yams in West Africa
Agriculture studies aim to increase the sustainability, productivity and nutritional density of vital crop and livestock species. Illumina’s Agricultural Greater Good Initiative Grant is an award designed to boost research in this field with the end goal of reducing malnutrition, hunger and poverty by improving crop yields and enhancing livestock welfare and productivity.
Phys.org
Improving phosphorus recycling from sewage sludge
Phosphorus is an important raw material, especially as a fertilizer for agriculture. But in water bodies, it deteriorates the water quality. Since the 1980s, phosphate precipitation has therefore been one of the core processes in municipal wastewater treatment plants. Phosphorus is bound with salts in the sewage sludge. However, because this raw material is also becoming increasingly scarce, it should be recovered there. This can be achieved, for example, if it is present in bound form as vivianite. Researchers from the Leibniz Institute of Freshwater Ecology and Inland Fisheries (IGB) have investigated which factors promote the formation of vivianite and thus increase the amount of recoverable phosphorus.
Comments / 0