msn.com
What is déjà vu? Psychologists are exploring this creepy feeling of having already lived through an experience before
Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to curiouskidsus@theconversation.com. Why do people experience déjà vu? – Atharva P., age 10, Bengaluru, India. Have you ever had that weird feeling that...
Scientists taught a Petri dish of brain cells to play Pong better than I can
I'm also a pile of neurons that learned to play Pong, and no one's writing articles about me.
Human brain grown in lab learns to play video game in just five minutes
A human brain grown in a lab has learned to play the classic video game Pong in just five minutes.The organ, called DishBrain, contains 800,000 neurons all living and operating in tandem.Compared to AI (artificial intelligence) - which takes 90 minutes to pick up the computer challenge - it’s far more like a real brain.The experiments taking place at biotech start-up Cortical Labs in Memphis, Tennessee, shed fresh light on how grey and white matter works, offering hope of developing new treatments for Alzheimer’s and other neurological diseases.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Taoiseach Micheal Martin visits scene of petrol station explosion in Co DonegalONS economic growth figures ‘can’t be entirely relied on’, Jacob Rees-Mogg saysThe Tory Party Conference and the state of politics today
Science Daily
3D printing plant cells shows promise for studying cell function
A new study from North Carolina State University shows a reproducible way of studying cellular communication among varied types of plant cells by "bioprinting" these cells via a 3D printer. Learning more about how plant cells communicate with each other -- and with their environment -- is key to understanding more about plant cell functions and could ultimately lead to creating better crop varieties and optimal growing environments.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Science Daily
Researchers have determined the three-dimensional atomic structure of a protein important for organ functions
NKCC1 is a human chloride transporter that has the ability to transport sodium, potassium, and chloride from the exterior into cells. In the kidney, for example, NKCC1 type proteins ensure that these ions are reabsorbed from the urine, and generally NKCC1 is important for osmotic cell volume regulation. In brain, NKCC1 and related proteins are important for chloride gradients that are vital for the electrical signaling in neuronal networks.
techunwrapped.com
This is Loab, the creepy woman created by an AI that appears everywhere
Artificial intelligence is designed to help us in certain tasks or add value. It is expected that it can be easily used in the generation of images and text. At the moment, we are working on teaching you things and this is achieved by introducing instructions for content generation. A...
Advanced humanoid robot denies plan to ‘take over world’ and tells humans ‘not to worry’
ONE of the world's most lifelike humanoid robots has vowed not to overrun humans in a robotic revolution. The Ameca robot is one of the premiere conversational robots, powered by an advanced speech algorithm and dynamic facial expressions. Ameca's creators at Engineered Arts posted a video of humans interfacing with...
Robot makes debut in Britain's parliament but 'falls ASLEEP mid-flow': Bizarre moment humanoid Ai-Da becomes cross-eyed and zombie-like during debate about whether creativity is under attack from AI
A British humanoid named Ai-Da has made history by becoming the first robot to speak at the House of Lords - but suffered a slight hiccup after 'falling asleep'. There was an awkward moment early in the session when the bot had to be rebooted by her creator Aidan Meller, after a technical issue rendered her cross-eyed and zombie-like.
studyfinds.org
Smell-o-vision? Scientists figure out how players can smell in virtual reality
STOCKHOLM, Sweden — Virtual reality wants to give you the whole experience of being immersed in another world, but how do you smell in the digital world? Researchers from Sweden have developed a new, low-cost technology that would make it possible to sniff different scents and odors in the virtual world.
Science Daily
Newly discovered process brings immune cells up to speed
Cancer cells use an unusual mechanism to migrate into new tissue and form metastases there. The same process probably also keeps some immune cells on their toes. This is the result of a recent study led by the University of Bonn. According to the study, certain structures, the centrioles, increase in number. This makes it easier for them to maintain their direction and thus migrate more quickly to the lymph nodes, where they activate other immune cells. The results have now been published in the Journal of Cell Biology.
'Strange things began to happen'—how a Ukrainian studio lost its game, saw it botted to hell, and saved it
"We can only guess what happened to the game all this time."
Science Daily
Changing direction: Research team discovers switchable electronic chirality in an achiral Kagome superconductor
Whether or not an object is indistinguishable from its mirror image has important consequences for its physical behavior. Say you watch a basketball player in a mirror. The ball, the player and their surroundings are, at first glance, just the same in the mirror as in real life. But if observed closely, some details are different. The ball in the player's right hand now appears in their left hand in the mirror. While the mirror image still shows the same hand, it has clearly changed from a left to a right hand or vice versa. Many other physical objects also have mirror images that differ in a key aspect, just like hands, which is why scientists call them handed or chiral (from Greek Image = hand). Others, like the ball, cannot be distinguished from their mirror image, which makes them achiral.
Science Daily
Smelling in VR environment possible with new gaming technology
An odor machine, so-called olfactometer, makes it possible to smell in VR environments. First up is a "wine tasting game" where the user smells wine in a virtual wine cellar and gets points if the guess on aromas in each wine is correct. The new technology that can be printed on 3D printers has been developed in collaboration between Stockholm University and Malmö University. The research, funded by the Marianne and Marcus Wallenberg Foundation, was recently published in the International Journal of Human -- Computer Studies.
Science Daily
Model demonstrates how RNA splicing defects contribute to Alzheimer's disease
Researchers have puzzled over the neurodegenerative disorder Alzheimer's disease for decades, but treatments to stop or reverse the disease's effects on the brain have remained elusive. Scientists at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital recently added an important piece to the puzzle by creating a mouse model that more closely resembles the disease in humans than previous models. The findings appeared today in Nature Aging.
Science Daily
Researchers develop automatic drawing machine for making paper-based metamaterials
Researchers have developed an automatic drawing machine that uses pens and pencils to draw metamaterials onto paper. They demonstrated the new approach by using it to make three metamaterials that can be used to manipulate the microwave region of the electromagnetic spectrum. Metamaterials are artificially engineered composite materials that derive...
IFLScience
Old People’s Smell Is A Real Thing, But It’s Not Everyone’s Destiny
There is a widespread perception of old people having distinctive smell, expressed by less tactful children as, “grandpa smells funny”. Researchers decided to test if the scent was an intrinsic part of growing older, a product of the environment, or a trick of the mind. Although they found...
Mind-blowing illusion uses ‘brain hack’ to totally fool your eyes
THIS optical illusion is sure to put your head in a spin. It presents two rotating rings made up of six, egg-shaped dots. The rings appear to be moving at different speeds. They are, however, both spinning at the same rate. The illusion was posted to Twitter on October 8...
myscience.org
AI that can learn patterns of human language
The model automatically learns higher-level language patterns that can apply to different languages, enabling it to achieve better results Human languages are notoriously complex, and linguists have long thought it would be impossible to teach a machine how to analyze speech sounds and word structures in the way humans do. But researchers from McGill University, MIT, and Cornell University have taken a step in this direction. They have developed an artificial intelligence (AI) system that can learn the rules and patterns of human languages on its own.
Science Daily
Distinct brain networks associated with risk and resilience in depression
A new study that links the location of brain injury to levels of depression in patients following the injury has identified two distinct brain networks; one associated with increased depression symptoms and one associated with decreased depression symptoms. The large-scale study led by researchers with University of Iowa Health Care expands on previous findings and suggests that these brain networks might be potential targets for neuromodulation therapies to treat depression.
Science Daily
How fluctuating oxygen levels may have accelerated animal evolution
Oxygen levels in the Earth's atmosphere are likely to have "fluctuated wildly" one billion years ago, creating conditions that could have accelerated the development of early animals, say researchers. Scientists believe atmospheric oxygen developed in three stages, starting with what is known as the Great Oxidation Event around two billion years ago,...
