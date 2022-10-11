ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TODAY.com

Shop unique candles, jewelry and more from these 6 Hispanic-owned businesses

We're continuing to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, which kicked off on Sept. 15 and comes to a close tomorrow, by highlighting Hispanic-owned businesses you should know about — and continue to shop long after Oct. 15. TODAY contributor and lifestyle expert Alejandra Ramos joined TODAY with Hoda & Jenna...
LIFESTYLE
Variety

‘The English’ Star Emily Blunt Leaves Her Mark on Cannes

Emily Blunt left her mark on Cannes, and not just with her acclaimed performances.  The actor, in town for the pre-Mipcom premiere of the first episode of her six-part series “The English,” also left a handprint in wet concrete, joining the likes of Jodie Foster, Meryl Streep or David Lynch. Blunt was joined on the red carpet by co-star Chaske Spencer, as well as writer and director Hugo Blick, the latter also behind Maggie Gyllenhaal starrer “The Honorable Woman.”  In “The English,” Blunt plays an aristocratic Englishwoman, Lady Cornelia Locke, who comes to America in the 1890s. It’s hardly a welcoming place, but...
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Where are all the Latino TV shows?

“Brokenhearted,” “really upset, “depressing” — those are some of the words Latino viewers used in conversations with TODAY to describe how they felt when their favorite Latino-led shows were canceled, often after one season. The phenomenon goes back through the years, including Cristela Alonzo’s barrier-breaking...
TV SERIES
TODAY.com

Mark Wahlberg moved to Nevada to 'give my kids a better life'

Mark Wahlberg made a big change for his family. The 51-year-old actor recently shared that he left California and moved to Nevada to give his four kids “a better life.”. When asked how he balances work and being a father he told “The Talk” co-host Sheryl Underwood, “That is the biggest challenge.”
NEVADA STATE

