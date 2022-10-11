Read full article on original website
Shop unique candles, jewelry and more from these 6 Hispanic-owned businesses
We're continuing to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, which kicked off on Sept. 15 and comes to a close tomorrow, by highlighting Hispanic-owned businesses you should know about — and continue to shop long after Oct. 15. TODAY contributor and lifestyle expert Alejandra Ramos joined TODAY with Hoda & Jenna...
Lin-Manuel Miranda shares why it took 3 years to translate ‘Hamilton’ into German
“Hamilton” is expanding its global impact. A translated version of the hit show premiered earlier this month in Germany, putting a whole new spin on the production that took the United States by storm. “It was my first time seeing ‘Hamilton’ and not knowing the words,” creator and original...
‘The English’ Star Emily Blunt Leaves Her Mark on Cannes
Emily Blunt left her mark on Cannes, and not just with her acclaimed performances. The actor, in town for the pre-Mipcom premiere of the first episode of her six-part series “The English,” also left a handprint in wet concrete, joining the likes of Jodie Foster, Meryl Streep or David Lynch. Blunt was joined on the red carpet by co-star Chaske Spencer, as well as writer and director Hugo Blick, the latter also behind Maggie Gyllenhaal starrer “The Honorable Woman.” In “The English,” Blunt plays an aristocratic Englishwoman, Lady Cornelia Locke, who comes to America in the 1890s. It’s hardly a welcoming place, but...
Where are all the Latino TV shows?
“Brokenhearted,” “really upset, “depressing” — those are some of the words Latino viewers used in conversations with TODAY to describe how they felt when their favorite Latino-led shows were canceled, often after one season. The phenomenon goes back through the years, including Cristela Alonzo’s barrier-breaking...
Lin-Manuel Miranda on bringing ‘Freestyle Love Supreme’ to Vegas
Lin-Manuel Miranda talks about his upcoming “Freestyle Love Supreme” show in Las Vegas and what it was like hearing the German version of “Hamilton” for the first time.Oct. 14, 2022.
Mark Wahlberg moved to Nevada to 'give my kids a better life'
Mark Wahlberg made a big change for his family. The 51-year-old actor recently shared that he left California and moved to Nevada to give his four kids “a better life.”. When asked how he balances work and being a father he told “The Talk” co-host Sheryl Underwood, “That is the biggest challenge.”
Dionne Warwick on being a social media star at 81: ‘I’ve always said what I wanted to say’
Dionne Warwick has joined the Saks Fifth Avenue Foundation in their mission to make mental health a priority in every community. On Tuesday, Oct. 11, Warwick graced a sea of influential guests draped in black tie attire at L'Avenue at Saks, a Parisian-inspired restaurant inside the Saks Fifth Avenue flagship store in New York City.
Woman reveals her baby’s gender on the TODAY plaza
TODAY’s Savannah Guthrie meets Haley from Utah, an expecting mom on a girls trip to New York City. See the sweet way she announces her second baby’s gender to her husband who’s watching TV at home!Oct. 14, 2022.
