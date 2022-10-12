Read full article on original website
healthleadersmedia.com
Providence Health faces Oregon consumer protection investigation
#1 — New studies show increased boarding of patients in emergency departments and more patients leaving emergency rooms without being seen. ... #2 — Bill Introduced to Prohibit Medicare Advantage Plans from Using Medicare in Name. The Save Medicare Act argues that Medicare Advantage (MA) plans are deceptive...
FTC Opposes COPA Bid for Crouse / SUNY Upstate Merger
The federal watchdogs also raised concerns about a lack of transparency in the process. — The Federal Trade Commission is opposing a certificate of public advantage (COPA) sought by SUNY Upstate Medical University and Crouse Health System that would shield the providers' proposed merger from antitrust laws. On a...
Louisiana Rural Healthcare Organizations Get $4M in Funding
Rural hospitals have been struggling to keep their doors open since before the pandemic. — U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA)has announced that the U.S. Department of Agriculture will provide Louisiana with over $4 million in relief funds to help build and renovate rural healthcare facilities across the state.
Colorado-based Parkview Health System and UCHealth Sign Letter of Intent
The partnership is expected to be finalized and effective by mid-2023. Two nonprofit Colorado-based health systemsannounced this week that they have agreed to a partnership to strengthen healthcare services throughout southern Colorado. Parkview Health System, headquartered in Pueblo, and UCHealth, headquartered in Aurora, have signed a letter of intent for...
Tampa General CEO: Make Emergency Preparedness Part of Your Routine Operations
John Couris shares lessons learned from Hurricane Ian, which made landfall in Florida at the end of September. — By the time Hurricane Ian madelandfall in Florida on September 28, 125 miles south of Tampa, it was a category 4 storm. It left a path of damage across southwest Florida, destroying buildings, flooding communities, and leaving many without electricity for days.
3 Reasons Why Blue Shield of California Is Suing DHCS
The insurer, which just filed suit in California's State Superior Court, was one of four to appeal the state's recent Medicaid awards. — Deadlines. Documents. Designates. These are three of the reasons cited by Blue Shield of California for its new lawsuit against the California Department of Health Care Services (DHCS), the agency that administers Medi-Cal, the state's Medicaid program. The lawsuit is in addition to the insurer's original appeal and rebuttal following DHCS's recent Medicaid MCO award announcement.
