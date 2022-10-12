The insurer, which just filed suit in California's State Superior Court, was one of four to appeal the state's recent Medicaid awards. — Deadlines. Documents. Designates. These are three of the reasons cited by Blue Shield of California for its new lawsuit against the California Department of Health Care Services (DHCS), the agency that administers Medi-Cal, the state's Medicaid program. The lawsuit is in addition to the insurer's original appeal and rebuttal following DHCS's recent Medicaid MCO award announcement.

